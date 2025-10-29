Vote: Who is the Mississippi High School Football Player of the Week? - Oct. 28, 2025
After last week's exciting games, we have the highest number of high school football player of the week nominees for the Magnolia State so far this season. Each nominee put together a tremendous performance as they help led their respective teams to victory.
There were impressive offensive and defensive performances last week, but this group in particular features a plethora of talented dual-threat quarterbacks and game changing running backs. There were even a few wide receivers who showed they can take the top of a defense at a moments notice.
As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote for who you think is the High School on SI Mississippi high school football player of the week.
Here are this week's nominations:
Chase Craft, Heidelberg
Craft has been the model of consistency this season from the quarterback position, and that was showcased in last week's 54-6 win over Kemper County. He was 12/13 for 191 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries.
Madaylan Mckenzie, Heidelberg
Mckenzie put together his best performance of the season in last week's win. He finished the game with 12 solo tackles, 13 total tackles, six tackles for a loss and two sacks.
Dk Wallace, Ridgeland
In the 49-21 win over Canton, Wallace rushed for at least 150 yards for the second time this season. He rushed for 151 yards and four touchdowns on 12 carries.
Anthony Morgan, Falkner
In last week's win over Byers, Morgan rushed the ball 25 times for 210 yards and five touchdowns. Defensively, he also took back an interception for a 66-yard touchdown.
Jack Sandlin, Booneville
Sandlin passed for over 200 yards in his third straight game in the 42-28 win over Alcorn Central. He was 17/27 for 238 yards and three touchdowns. Sandlin also rushed for 33 yards on five carries.
Jaylin Stowers, Morton
In the 73-28 win over Raymond, Stowers was 14/25 for 212 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed for 131 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries.
Dolph McDonald, Morton
McDonald finished with three receptions and 80 yards and two touchdowns in last week's win. On the defensive end, he recorded one pass breakup and two interceptions, both of which he took back for touchdowns.
Amarie Jackson, Pascagoula
Jackson had another outstanding week rushing the ball as he rushed for over 150 yards in his third straight game. In the 42-0 win over Pearl River Central, Jackson rushed for 193 yards and three touchdowns.
Kaysen Wiggins, Lewisburg
In the loss to Hernando, Wiggins gave his team a fighting chance throughout the game. He was 18/31 for 327 yards and one touchdown. Wiggins also rushed for 49 yards and one touchdown on seven carries.
Deavious Weary, Oak Grove
In the 20-7 win over Brandon, Weary's big play ability proved to be too much for the Bulldogs. He finished the game with three receptions for 106 yards and two touchdowns.
Yoshawn Hudson, Winona
In the 24-21 win over Choctaw Central, Hudson rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. It was his sixth 100-yard game of the season.
Antonio Young, Winona
In last week's win, Young finished with eight solo tackles, 10 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss and one sack.
Knolyn Bailey, Lanier
With another week of the season completed, Bailey keeps proving he is one of the top running backs in the state. In the 34-28 win over Florence, Bailey rushed for 190 yards and one touchdown on 19 carries.
Max Morgan, Washington School
In the 49-0 win over West Memphis Christian, Morgan rushed for over 200 yards for the second time this season. He carried the ball seven times for 210 yards and three touchdowns.
Jaheim Campbell, Stringer
Campbell rushed for 211 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries in the 46-20 win over Lumberton.
Dorian Hutchins, Leake Central
In the 25-22 win over Newton County, Hutchins was 8/12 for 187 yards and two touchdowns. He added 148 yards on the ground and one touchdown on 11 carries.
Gavin Ducksworth, Hattiesburg
In the 42-21 win over George County, Ducksworth was 21/24 for 419 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 20 yards per completion, and his longest completion was 88 yards.
Davion Young, Hattiesburg
Young was Ducksworth's top target in last week's win. He hauled in nine receptions for 240 yards and two touchdowns.
Christian Alexander, Rosa Fort
In the 52-13 win over Ripley, Alexander passed for 146 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 177 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries.
Drew Winfun, North Pontotoc
Winfun was 11/17 for 270 yards and three touchdowns in the 63-22 win over South Pontotoc. He also rushed for 169 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries.
Dee Slaughter, North Pontotoc
In the win last week, Slaughter caught eight passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns.
La’Keus Franks, Greene County
In the 35-6 win over Moss Point, Franks rushed for 148 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries. This was his second straight game where he rushed for at least 100 yards and two touchdowns.
Deandre Williams, Gulfport
In the 35-0 win over Biloxi, Williams finished with seven tackles, 11 total tackles and two tackles for a loss. He also recorded one sack and a quarterback hurry in the game.
Jermany Hayden, Northwest Rankin
Hayden put together his second 200-yard performance in the 31-12 win over Meridian. He rushed for 233 yards and one touchdown on 36 carries.
Xavier Dennis, Picayune
In the 42-7 win over Long Beach, Dennis rushed for at least 300 yards in his second straight game and over 200 yards in his third straight game. In last week's win, Dennis rushed for 375 yards and four touchdowns on 27 carries.
Jalin Trotter, Lamar
In the 27-12 win over Winston Academy, Trotter put together his best performance of the season. He caught six passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns. Defensively, he finished with five total tackles and one tackle for a loss.
JaReylan McCoy, Tupelo
In the 38-13 win over Horn Lake, McCoy finished with five solo tackles, six total tackles, three tackles for a loss, one forced fumble, one sack and six quarterback hurries.
Jaden Allen, Brookhaven
In the 42-24 win over South Jones, Allen completed 14 passes for 228 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 169 yards and one touchdown on 16 carries.
Cade Rodgers, DeSoto Central
In the 28-21 win over Southaven, Rogers rushed for 288 yards and three touchdowns on 48 carries. It was his fifth 200-yard performance of the season.
Xae Mayes, Biggersville
In the 62-13 win over Smithville, Mayes was 11/16 for 239 yards and four touchdowns. Mayes added 97 more yards and one score on the ground.
Jayden Poole, Bogue Chitto
Poole has rushed for at least 150 yards in four of his last five games including 180 yards in the win over West Lincoln. He finished with four rushing touchdowns in only eight carries. Poole also caught three passes for 38 yards and one touchdown.
Solomon Baggett, Ocean Springs
In the 56-21 win over West Harrison, Baggett rushed for 203 yards and four touchdowns on just 10 carries. He also caught three passes for 36 yards.
Jonas Green, Warren Central
Green tallied a season-high in tackles in the 42-13 win over Neshoba Central. He finished with nine tackles, three tackles for a loss and one sack.
Jayden Dekle, Hancock
In the 28-27 win over Gautier, Dekle finished with seven solo tackles, 10 total tackles, two pass breakups and two interceptions.
