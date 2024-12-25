Vote: Who Should Be The Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Player Of The Week? (12/25/2024)
As we approach the halfway point of the basketball season in the state of Mississippi, there have been some exciting players that have been putting up fantastic numbers this season. As always, we ask you, the fans to vote for who think the player of the week should be for games played from December 15-21.
Here are the nominations:
Voting will end on December 29 at 11:59 p.m.
Braylon Barnes, Brandon
In his one game last week, Barnes filled up his scoresheet. He finished with 25 points, nine rebounds, one assist and a steal. His play helped Brandon narrowly defeat Vicksburg 48-47 in a hard-fought game.
Markeevis Gladney, Bruce
The freshman has come on strong as of late. The team has struggled, but his game versus Vardaman, where he scored 18 points, helped Bruce win their first game of the year. He also finished with four rebounds, and one steal, assist and a block in the game. In the other two games combined, Gladney scored 26 points, and he recorded seven rebounds and three assists.
Simeon Ballard, Resurrection Catholic (Pascagoula, MS)
In the Eagles one game last week, Ballard finished with a double-double. The sophomore scored 21 points, recorded 13 rebounds, including seven offensive boards, and he blocked four shots. He also tied his best shooting percentage of the season when he shot 57 percent from the field.
Khameron Snow, Ridgeland
Snow has proven to be everything you want out of a point guard this season. Over the span of three games, he scored 38 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, recorded 23 assists and three steals. He also finished with a double-double in one game. In that game, he scored 15 points, recorded 10 assists, four rebounds and two steals.
Jalean Tweedy, Palmer (Marks, MS)
In a heartbreaking loss last week, Tweedy recorded his third highest scoring output of the season. He scored 30 points, and he recorded seven rebounds while also getting two steals on the defensive end of the court.
Phil Nelson, Ridgeland
Nelson had another excellent week of play on the court. In the three wins for the Titans, Nelson scored 18, 22 and 20 points. He recorded nine rebounds combined in the first two games of the week, and in the win over Madison Central, Nelson finished with a double-double when he grabbed 13 rebounds. Lastly, he finished with eight assists and seven steals.
Michael Wallace, McLaurin (Florence, MS)
The senior guard had arguably his best week of the season last week. He averaged 23.6 points over the three game stretch, including a 32 point game in the win over Collins. He recorded 12 rebounds, 18 assists five steals and one block over this three game stretch. His versatility and overall play from the guard spot should help the Tigers when the playoffs start.