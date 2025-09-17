Vote: Who is the Alaska High School Football Player of the Week? -Sept. 17, 2025
Another week of high school football action has been completed in Alaska which means it is time to look at some of the top performers from last week.
These players showcased their skills as they put on tremendous performances for their respective teams particularly on the ground and on defense. This also further showcases the outstanding rushing attacks and hard-nosed defenses that you will find throughout this great state.
As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the Alaska high school football player of the week.
Send player of the week nominations to reed_green1582@hotmail.com or reach out to him on X at @reed_green7.
Voting will close on September 21 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Here are this week's nominations:
Luke Poland, Chugiak
In the 31-21 win over Wasilla, Poland had his best game of the season on the ground. He carried the ball 18 times for 130 yards and three touchdowns.
Dylan Redick, Wasilla
Redick had one of the top defensive performances in the state last week. He tallied nine solo tackles, 15 total tackles, two tackles for a loss and one fumble recovery.
Luke Skinner, Lathrop
In the 14-13 win over North Pole, Skinner was tough to bring down on the ground. He carried the ball 25 times for 160 yards and two touchdowns. His average carry of 6.4 yards helped control the clock and the momentum of the game as well.
Michael Roschi, Eagle River
Not much went right in the Wolves' loss to Palmer, but Roschi was one of the few bright spots on the team as he put together his fourth straight 100-yard rushing performance. He carried the ball 22 times for 114 yards and one touchdown.
Corbin Gerkin, Palmer
In last week's win, Gerkin carried the ball 19 times for 107 yards and one touchdown. He also caught two passes for 105 yards and one touchdown.
Dax Walden, Soldotna
In the hard-fought 28-21 win over West Valley, Walden carried the ball only 11 times, but he averaged 10.3 yards per rush for 113 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught one pass for five yards.
Baylor Wasson, West Anchorage
In the 20-0 win over Bettye Davis East Anchorage, Wasson was 11/17 for 142 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged nearly 13 yards per completion, and his completion percentage was 64 percent.
Manny Maga, West Anchorage
Maga also had an excellent game last week in the Eagles' shutout win. He rushed for 117 yards and one touchdown on 23 carries.
Braden Ott, Eagle River
Last week, Ott tallied five solo tackles, seven total tackles and three tackles for a loss. He also finished with one sack in the loss.
Conner Wright, West Valley
Wright did everything to put his team in position to win in their seven-point loss to Soldotna. He passed for 131 yards with an average of 32.8 yards per completion and two touchdowns.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.