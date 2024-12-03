Vote: Who should be Missouri high school Athlete of the Week? (12/2/2024)
Which Missouri high school athlete had the best week?
Each week, SBLive scours the state for the top fall and winter sports performers, from football to basketball from all contests in the week of Nov. 25-30.
MISSOURI ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Adam Ashworth, St. Francis Borgia boys wrestling
Ashworth accounted for 52 points for the Knights after going 4-0 to take first place in the 165-pound bracket at the Tower Grove Thanksgiving Classic on Saturday. He won three of the four by pins.
Addison Bjorn, Park Hill South girls basketball
The returning all-stater was one of four Panthers in double-figures and led the way with 18 points in a 69-64 win against Liberty North on Nov. 25.
Elijah Bollinger, Francis Howell North boys basketball
The 6-foot-4 junior was perfect from the field hitting all six 2-point attempts and all three 3-pointers to finish with 21 points with a 70-28 win over Fort Zumwalt East on Tuesday.
Gannon Bowen, North Shelby football
In an 8-man semifinal game, Bowen caught the game-winning touchdown on the final play of the game to give the Raiders a 32-30 win over Braymer.
Jack Cooley, Hamilton Penney football
Clinging to a 12-7 lead in a Class 1 semifinal, the cornerback returned an interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter in a 20-7 win over Tipton.
Sydney Derendinger, Jamestown girls basketball
The junior posted a double-double with 26 points and 11 rebounds in a 55-31 victory over South Callaway in the season-opener on Tuesday.
Toby Elder, Blair Oaks football
In a 28-14 win over Maryville, Elder scored a pair of touchdowns, including the go-ahead score in the fourth for the Falcons in a Class 3 semifinals.
Braden Fann, Helias Catholic football
In a 14-13 win over Lafayette Wildwood, the junior running back had the game-winning touchdown in the third quarter in a Class 5 semifinal game.
Lincoln Goodwin, St. Joseph Benton boys basketball
The junior helped the Cardinals open the season with a 66-53 win against St. Michael the Archangel Catholic by scoring 33 points on Monday.
Ryenn Gordon, Centralia girls basketball
The sophomore recorded a double-double with 24 points and 11 rebounds — while adding 3 steals and 5 assists — in a 58-45 win over California on Monday.
Naaron Hays, Monroe City girls basketball
The junior helped the Lady Panthers improve to 2-0 thanks to tallying 28 points in a 57-33 victory over Moberly on Tuesday.
Luke Hornburg, Westminster Christian Academy boys wrestling
Competing at the Tower Grove Thanksgiving Classic on Saturday in St. Louis, the senior wrapped up the bracket title at 215 pounds with three pins — all in a minute or less.
Sawyer Huff, South Iron boys basketball
The senior guard/forward surpassed the 1,000-point mark with a two-handed dunk in a win against Bismark on Monday in the 98th annual Arcadia Valley Thanksgiving Tournament.
Ashley Jara-Escalante, Belton girls wrestling
Competing at the Versailles Tournament, the 100-pound wrestler pinned her way to the crown with a 5-0 mark for the Lady Pirates.
Olivia Madden, Festus girls basketball
In a 64-50 victory over St. Clair on Monday, the Lady Tigers were paced by the junior with 17 points, including going 13-for-13 at the free-throw line. She added 7 rebounds and 7 steals.
Callie McWilliams, South Shelby girls basketball
The Ladybirds started the season with a 70-36 win over Westran on Tuesday, tallying a game-high 27 points. She added six assists, six steals and four rebounds.
Delaney Miller, Rolla girls wrestling
The Lady Bulldogs took home first place at the Owensville Tournament on Saturday and Miller was one of four champions for Rolla. She won the 170-pound title with three pins and won 9-8 over Owensville Bailee Dare in the finals.
Roman Miller, Seneca football
In a 31-0 win over Lift for Life, he ran for a touchdown and returned a fumble for another score for the Indians in a Class 3 semifinal game. He finished with 205 yards on 31 carries.
Yabsa N’diaye, St. Louis Confluence Prep boys basketball
During an 84-64 victory over Union on Tuesday, N’diaye had 40 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. He drained six of eight 3-point attempts and added 5 assists and 5 steals for the Titans.
Maggie Osburn, Mound City girls basketball
The Lady Panthers went on the road and beat Plattsburg, 49-37 on Tuesday behind 22 points from the sophomore.
Dylan Rebura, Nixa football
The running back racked up 322 yards and scored six times in a 56-46 win over Kirkwood on Saturday in a Class 6 semifinal game.
Sadie Sexauer, Father Tolton Regional Catholic girls basketball
The senior guard/forward helped the Trailblazers pick up a 62-60 win in overtime over Hermann on Monday with a team-high 17 points.
Paige Strauch, North Kansas City girls wrestling
The senior posted career win No. 100 this past weekend at the Oak Park Invitational on Saturday. She won the 170-pound title with three wins — all by pins.
Lexa Youngblood, Carthage girls basketball
The senior guard scored a game-high 19 points to help the Lady Tigers beat Carl Junction on the road for the first time since the 2012-13 season.
