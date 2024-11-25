Vote: Who should be Missouri high school Athlete of the Week? (11/25/2024)
Which Missouri high school athlete had the best week?
Each week, SBLive scours the state for the top fall and winter sports performers, from football to basketball from all contests in the week of Nov. 17-23. That included the state championships in boys soccer this past weekend.
Congrats to SLUH's Connor Dunker, who ran away as the leading vote-getter with 56% of the votes to win SBLive's Missouri Athlete of the Week for Nov. 11-16.
The junior won the 200-yard freestyle and was on the winning 400-yard freestyle relay. He also two medals for the Jr. Bills by taking third in the 500-yard freestyle and on the 200-yard freestyle relay.
Scroll down, read up on the nominees and cast your vote for your winner.

MISSOURI ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Henry Acorn, Rockhurst cross country
Competing in the Nike Cross Midwest Regional Championship on Sunday, the Virginia signee took sixth place. The Hawklets took second overall and advanced to the Nike National Championship.
Addilyn Amos, Troy Buchanan girls wrestling
Competing in her first Schuman Scramble, the team’s home meet, the freshman went 5-0 with five pins — three in the first period.
Terance Bills, Lafayette Wildwood football
The junior wide receiver caught a pair of touchdowns — 25 and 27 yards — in a 30-18 win over Cardinal Ritter in the Class 5 playoffs on Saturday.
Anna Bowles, Francis Howell girls wrestling
The junior posted a 5-0 mark to take first place for the Vikings at the St. Clair Scramble. She won the 125-pound title with five tech falls. Francis Howell won the team title as well.
Nic Calvaruso, Jefferson City Helias Catholic football
The junior booted a 36-yard field goal in OT to help the Crusaders claim a 24-21 win over Republic on Saturday, avenging a loss in the playoffs last year to the Tigers.
Jack Cooley, Hamilton Penney football
The running back scored twice and added an interception that led to a touchdown in the Hornets’ 35-13 win over North Platte in a district title game on Friday.
Zyree Collins, St. Mary’s South Side boys basketball
The Dragons scoring standout picked up where he left off last year. He scored 27 points, hitting 10 of 11 2-point shots, in an 86-34 St. Pius X Festus on Nov. 22.
Jackson Crews, St. Joseph Bishop LeBlond football
In what was a crazy finish to an 8-man game, LeBlond intercepted a hail mary at the buzzer and ran it back and then the senior got a lateral pitch and scored to give the Eagles a 60-54 win over Rock Port on Friday.
Jacob Eberhart, Kirkwood football
The wide receiver had seven catches for 158 yards and a touchdown and also had his first rushing touchdown of the season as the Pioneers beat Jackson on Friday.
Will Geary, Valley Park boys soccer
One of the best soccer players ever in MSHSAA capped off his career by leading the Hawks to the Class 1 title. He tied the state tournament record with 5 goals in a semifinal win and then added 2 goals and an assist in the title win. He broke the MSHSAA championship site record for most goals (7) and most points (15 points).
Josie Hosea, Kirkwood girls wrestling
At the Lady E. Ford Memorial Tournament in Affton, Hosea took first place in the 190-pound bracket. She won four of the five by pins in the first period.
Loganne Love, Principia girls basketball
The freshman had a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds on Saturday in a 79-42 win over St. Pius X (Festus) in Farmington.
Colton Miller, Adrian football
In the Class 1 District 3 championship game, he threw a touchdown, ran for a touchdown and kicked the game-winning field goal for the Blackhawks in a 17-16 win over Marionville.
Roman Miller, Seneca football
In a 55-26 win over Mount Vernon in the Class 3 quarterfinals, Miller accounted for three touchdowns on the ground for the Indians.
Jonathan Moore, Lutheran North football
The sophomore became the Crusaders’ single-season record holder for touchdowns in a season with 35, which happened during a playoff game on Saturday.
Sheek Pearson, John Burroughs boys basketball
The 6-foot-10 junior dropped in 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a 72-57 win over Ladue Horton Watkins on Nov. 22.
Henry Sanders, SLUH boys soccer
The junior midfielder had the lone goal in 1-0 win against Liberty North in a Class 4 semifinal game on Friday. SLUH then beat De Smet on Saturday to win the state title.
Alyzah Scaggs, Festus girls basketball
The Lady Tigers got 25 points from the junior in a 64-49 win over West County (Leadwood) in the Farmington Tournament on Saturday. Scaggs drained six 3-pointers on the night.
Dane Schlotzhauer, Tipton football
The junior connected with Paxton Pyle for the game-winning touchdown with less than a minute left to give the Cardinals a 42-36 win over Harrisburg to claim Class 1 District 2 finals. It was the first district crown for Tipton since 2012.
Sadie Sehnert, Wright City girls wrestling
The junior didn’t have to wrestle for more than 1:05 in her five matches on Saturday at the Wright City Invitational. She had two pins in 30 seconds or less to win the 135-pound bracket.
Jordan Speiser, Lutheran St. Charles girls basketball
The Lady Cougars picked up a 61-57 win over Alton, Ill., on Saturday behind Speiser’s 29-point effort. The Kansas State signee went 10-for-10 from the free-throw line and hit 5 3-pointers.
Carter Temple, Kearney football
The Bulldogs starting quarterback ran for four touchdowns as the Bulldogs won their 24th straight in a 49-14 triumph over Warrensburg on Friday.
Seaton Thompson, Ladue Horton Watkins boys soccer
He stopped every shot in the state semifinals and finals and helped the Rams win the Class 3 title. He had shutouts in both wins.
Wyatt Vincent, Nixa football
He caught the game-winning touchdown with 10.4 left in the fourth to help the Eagles rally for a 21-20 win over Lee’s Summit North in a Class 6A playoff game.
Niko Vuong, Clayton boys soccer
The junior scored a goal in a 4-0 win over Logan-Rogersville in the semifinals and added a goal in a 3-0 win over St. Michael the Archangel in the Class 2 finals on Nov. 21. The state title was the first for the Greyhounds.
