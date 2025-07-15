2025 MLB Draft: Meet the Former Missouri High School Baseball Stars Who Were Selected
The 2025 Major League Baseball Draft is officially in the books, as over 600 amateur players had their names called across 20 rounds of the annual draft on Sunday and Monday in Georgia.
The Show-Me State wound up seeing four high school players drafted - with Fort Zumwalt West's Camden Lohman (8th round) and Nixa's Wyatt Vincent (11th round) both going to the New York Mets. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the Christian County Headliner reported Vincent told them he is signing with the Mets.
Missouri's other two prep picks - Oran catcher Rylan Mills and Lone Jack southpaw Ethan Rogers - were selected just four picks from each other in Round 18, with Mills going to the Milwaukee Brewers at No. 545 overall and Rogers taken by the Detroit Tigers at No. 549
Check out all 16 Missouri natives who were taken in the 2025 MLB Draft below.
2025 MLB Draft: Missouri natives
Note that slot values are not affixed after the 10th round.
Nick Potter, RHP, jr., Wichita State
High school: Lee’s Summit West
Drafted: Round 5, Pick 156
Team: Houston Astros
Slot value: $443,100
A very good high school pitcher who was a three-year starter for the Titans under coach Jay Meyer, Potter pitched 20.1 innings as a senior and went 2-0 with a 3.78 ERA with 28 strikeouts and 8 walks in 2022.
He spent the 2023 and 2024 campaigns at Crowder College in Neosho, Missouri, where he saw action in 10 games for Travis Lallemand’s Roughriders – helping the team go 99-28 in his time there with a Region 16 title and a trip to the 2024 NJCAA World Series.
Potter really seemed to find his stride with the Shockers last season. Working in relief, he pitched 29.2 innings across 23 outings and finished 2-1 with three saves and a 3.34 ERA with 33 strikeouts and 17 walks.
Nathan Hall, RHP, RS soph., Central Missouri
High school: Liberty
Drafted: Round 6, Pick 193
Team: New York Mets
Slot value: $456,400
The hard-throwing Hall earned second team all-conference honors and was named all-state honorable mention in 2021 at Liberty High School, where he helped lead the Blue Jays to a 32-9 record and the Class 6 state championship that season.
While things didn’t go so well in his first season with the Mules in 2024 (Hall pitched to a 9.20 ERA in 14 appearances, 1 start), he bounced back nicely in 2025 and went 1-0 with a 3.07 ERA in four starts – striking out 19 and walking seven in 14.2 innings.
Camden Lohman, RHP, sr., Fort Zumwalt North
College commitment: Missouri
Drafted: Round 8, Pick 253
Team: New York Mets
Slot value: $213,200
Lohman was ranked by MLB Pipeline as the No. 220 overall prospect in the draft, so the Mets get some good value in taking him a full round later than he was expected to go. Rocking a mid-90s fastball and wipeout breaking ball, Lohman put it all together on the mound this spring. While a bump in velocity didn’t hurt, Lohman’s improved command seemingly put him on another level. He struck out nearly as many as he walked as a junior, then answered that with a nearly 9:1 K:BB ratio this year.
Kerrick Jackson and the Mizzou Tigers certainly hope the Mets can’t get Lohman signed. But if they do, the Mets seemingly found themselves a potential diamond just as it’s starting to shine.
Kaiden Wilson, LHP, soph., Texas A&M
High school: Raymore-Peculiar
Drafted: Round 9, pick 258
Team: Miami Marlins
Slot value: $209,600
It doesn’t seem to matter which hand you throw with, a baseball just seems to be a natural fit for the Wilson family. The patriarch, Chaunan, Kaiden’s father, played for parts of four seasons in the Baltimore Orioles system from 1985-1988 – his final season spent at Class A Hagerstown. Meanwhile, his brother, Kyle Wilson, was drafted twice – in the 19th round of the 2015 MLB June Amateur Draft by the Minnesota Twins out of Ray-Pec, and in the 35th round in 2017 by the Mets as a right-handed pitcher at Crowder College in Neosho.
Kyle went on to spend parts of five seasons in the Mets organization – last pitching for them in 2023 after spending parts of 2022 and 2023 at Double-A Binghamton in the Eastern League.
Unlike his father and brother, Kaiden flings it southpaw, where at Ray-Pec he pitched a no-hitter as a sophomore and led the Panthers to back-to-back district titles while earning second team all-conference honors as a junior and first team all-conference as a senior. He was rated the No. 4 high school prospect in Missouri and No. 3 left hander in Missouri by Perfect Game in 2023.
As a draft-eligible sophomore this season at Texas A&M, Wilson went 0-2 with a save and a 4.43 ERA with 28 strikeouts and 10 walks in 22.1 innings out of the bullpen for the Aggies.
Cameron “Cam” Lee, OF, JC1, Mineral Area Junior College
High school: Father Tolton Catholic (Columbia)
Drafted: Round 9, pick 274
Team: Baltimore Orioles
Slot value: $200,400
A standout in football and basketball at Tolton, Lee helped the baseball team go 23-8-1 and reach the Class 4 semifinals in 2024. After dominating Mid-Missouri competition in high school, 5-foot-10, 165-pound star headed to Mineral Area in Park Hills, Missouri, and dominated the region – batting .444 in 48 games with 15 doubles, 3 triples, 13 home runs, 46 RBI, 74 runs and stole 32 bases in 34 attempts.
Now, the Orioles are offering him a chance to dominate the world on the professional level while working for them.
Jake McCutcheon, 2B, jr., Missouri State
High school: Francis Howell
Drafted: Round 10, pick 288
Team: Miami Marlins
Slot value: $194,700
McCutcheon has the chance to carry on the family legacy in professional baseball. His late grandfather, Don McCutcheon spent part of 1956 in the Kansas City Athletics organization where he played – you guessed it – second base. With all-due respect to grandpa Don, this generation of McCutcheon wields the better bat.
Jake was a two-time all-state selection at Francis Howell, where he was ranked the No. 6 player in the state for the 2022 class by Perfect Game after batting .482 with 6 home runs, 38 RBI, 52 runs and 16 stolen bases in 40 games, helping the Vikings to a 31-10 mark and a third-place finish in Class 6. He also picked up honorable mention all-state honors as a junior after batting .407 with a .506 OBP for the Vikings.
This season, McCutcheon (6-0, 195) earned All-MVC first team and ABCA All-Region second team honors after batting .358 with 14 doubles, a pair of triples, 15 home runs and 54 RBI while also drawing a whopping 34 walks for the Bears.
J.D. McReynolds, RHP, sr., Central Missouri
High school: Sullivan
Drafted: Round 10, Pick 295
Team: Texas Rangers
Slot value: $192,400
A MIAA All-American reliever, McReynolds (6-4, 220) was the second Mules pitcher – both Missouri natives and both seniors – to be taken on Day 2 of the draft and was the third Missouri native taken in the 10th round.
Consistent throughout his entire career, McReynolds was a three-year letterman at Sullivan, where he earned all-conference, all-district and honorable mention all-state honors as a senior in 2021. He also played in the Missouri High School All-Star Classic that season and finished the year batting .400 across 55 at-bats and pitched to a 5-3 record with a 0.81 ERA, 82 strikeouts and only 19 walks in eight games.
The All-MIAA, All-Region and All-American selection went 8-0 with four saves and a 1.41 ERA this season for UCM across 25 appearances (1 start). In 57.1 innings he allowed only 31 hits and nine earned runs while striking out 95 and walking 15. Opponents batted just .152 against him.
In his career at UCM, McReynolds went 21-2 with 14 saves and a 1.78 ERA across 73 appearances (1 start). He surrendered only 63 hits in 121.1 innings with 200 strikeouts and 56 walks while holding opponents to a .151 average across four years.
Wyatt Vincent, OF, sr., Nixa
College commitment: Missouri State
Drafted: Round 11, Pick 343
Team: New York Mets
While teammate Caeden Cloud was getting most of the draft buzz entering the season, Vincent saw his stock shoot up during a standout senior season hitting in front of and playing alongside Cloud. The Mets announced Vincent as an outfielder, and Vincent told the Christian County Headliner after the draft that he will be signing with the Mets.
Toolsy and athletic with a quick bat and good gap power, Vincent began the season red-hot and carried it to a fantastic finish as he led the Eagles with a .403 average and 15 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 34 RBI. He also drew 20 walks, scored 44 runs and easily led the team with 28 stolen bases.
Along with fantastic speed and bat-to-ball skills, Vincent is also an above average defender, as evidenced by his 71 putouts and only two errors all season. Vincent entered the draft rated as the No. 247 overall prospect on ESPN's final 250 MLB Draft prospect rankings.
Dylan Tate, RHP, jr., Oklahoma
High school: Eureka
Drafted: Round 11, Pick 345
Team: Los Angeles Dodgers
Tate earned one letter at Eureka where he went 5-2 with 49 strikeouts in 29.2 innings as a junior. At Jefferson College in Hillsboro, Mo., Tate made 11 appearances in 2024 and pitched to a 3.90 ERA with 63 strikeouts and 18 walks in 57.2 innings.
Tate only made two appearances for the Sooners in 2025 due to injury.
Dylan Grego, SS, jr., Ball State
High school: Staley
Drafted: Round 14, Pick 400
Team: San Diego Padres
Grego shouldn’t have trouble starting every day at the next level. He started all 58 games for Ball State this season after starting 44 of 49 games as a sophomore. This season he batted .376 in 242 at-bats with 14 doubles, two triples and 14 home runs, 55 RBI and scored 58 runs.
An all-state shortstop at Staley as a junior, Grego – who led the state in extra-base hits – was a two-year letterwinner for Dave Wilson. Grego was named first team All-Mac and first team All-Region at Ball State and his 91 hits in 2025 were the third-most hits in a single season in Ball State program history.
Riely Hunsaker, RHP, sr., Lamar University
High school: Raymore-Peculiar
Drafted: Round 16, Pick 481
Team: Chicago Cubs
Taking the unconventional path to professional baseball, Hunsaker was an all-conference and two-time all-district selection at Ray-Pec before attending Crowder College in Neosho where he helped the Roughriders win Region 16 and finish fifth at the NJCAA World Series.
He spent the 2024 season at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, appearing in 15 games, before transferring to Lamar in 2025. He picked up first team All-Southland Conference honors this season after going 4-3 with a 2.47 ERA in 14 starts, racking up 70 strikeouts in 76.2 innings.
Denton Biller, RHP, JCJ1, Johnson County Community College
High school: Mid-Buchanan
Drafted: Round 16, Pick 484
Team: Baltimore Orioles
A four-year starter and 2023 graduate of Mid-Buchanan, Biller was a preseason high school All-American and the No. 4 rated right-handed pitcher in Missouri as a senior, where the two-way star also hit .475. As a junior in 2022 he pitched to a 0.79 ERA with 73 strikeouts in 35.1 innings.
Biller’s six strikeouts in a 14-13 win over Eastern Oklahoma State in the 2024 JUCO World Series set a new Johnson County Community College record for strikeouts in a JUCO World Series game.
Biller (6-4, 205) earned Freshman of the Year honors and was named honorable mention All-American by the NJCAA after going 10-0 in 15 starts this season with a 4.20 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 64.1 innings.
Joe Ruzicka, RHP, jr., Belmont University
High school: Webster Groves
Drafted: Round 16, Pick 489
Team: Detroit Tigers
Ruzicka averaged 11 strikeouts per outing in high school at Webster Groves and lettered in both baseball and basketball while earning first team all-conference honors. He finished his high school career ranked as the No. 12 right-handed pitcher in the state and No. 43 overall prospect in Missouri by Perfect Game.
A starter since his freshman season at Belmont, Ruzicka is coming off the best season of his collegiate career when he went 6-4 in 15 starts with a 3.56 ERA. He pitched one complete-game shutout and surrendered only 56 hits in 81 innings with 70 strikeouts and 44 walks.
Rylan Mills, C, sr., Oran
College commitment: Southeast Missouri State
Drafted: Round 18, Pick 545
Team: Milwaukee Brewers
It seems the Brewers liked what they saw when Mills showcased his skills at the Brewers’ pre-draft combine earlier this summer, and if there’s any team in Major League Baseball who has put on a master class scouting Missouri the last decade, it’s the Brewers.
Committed to SEMO, Mills batted .507 with nine doubles, three triples, nine home runs, 33 RBI and scored 39 runs this year. He also drew 26 walks and had a .649 on-base percentage and stole 11 bases while slugging 1.145.
He spent part of his summer playing for the Flag City Sluggers.
Ethan Rogers, LHP, sr., Lone Jack
College commitment: Wichita State
Drafted: Round 18, Pick 549
Team: Detroit Tigers
The MLB Draft is truly a crapshoot. While there were rumblings late in the draft process that at least one team was considering taking Rogers in the early rounds, he and his mid-90s fastball ultimately ended up going to the Tigers in round 18.
Rogers went 8-1 this season with a 0.53 ERA for the Mules, who went 29-5. The southpaw struck out 118 batters in 52.2 innings and allowed only 10 hits, 12 runs (4 earned) and walked 33. Not to be overlooked, He also batted .500 (53-for-106) and got on base at a .594 clip with a 1.169 OPS. He scored 45 runs, drove in 30 and stole 28 bases.
Chase Heath, C, sr., Central Missouri
High school: Veritas Christian (O’Fallon)
Drafted: Round 20, Pick 600
Team: St. Louis Cardinals
It turns out the O’Fallon native will be trying to work his way back home in order to reach the big leagues after the senior was drafted by the Cardinals with one of the final picks on Monday afternoon.
As a senior at Veritas Christian in 2021, Heath batted .458 with 10 doubles, eight triples, two home runs, 28 RBI and stole 11 bases in 15 attempts.