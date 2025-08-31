A Baseball Love Story: Taylor Swift Soundtracked Missouri Girl's Pro Baseball Dream as it Became Reality
It was late August in Washington, D.C. More than 600 women had come together at Nationals Youth Baseball Academy and Nationals Park - from over ten countries, with decades of dreams and decades of experience - all for one shot at pro baseball history. In the end, just 150 players would make the cut, earning eligibility for the first-ever Women's Pro Baseball League (WPBL).
Somewhere between waiting, nerves, hope, and determination, sitting in a hotel room in her robe with her parents nearby, Adelaide “Addie” Frank from Oakville, Missouri - a baseball-first player out of love, not obligation - got the email: she had made the cut.
“I was laying in my hotel room in my robe listening to a Taylor Swift song 'All Too Well', the 10 minute version, that helps me relax, when I got the email,” Addie Frank said in an interview with High School on SI. “I didn’t believe it at first, so we had to keep reading it to make sure that is what it said. My mom and dad were with me, and they were happy and proud of me. The first person I told was my friend Angie, and she got the email too.”
Her friend Angie is Angie Valenzuela, a former teammate with the Arizona Peaches baseball club. Frank was thrilled to find out Angie, a pitcher who was also invited to the tryout, also received an email and made the final cut.
Frank’s love of baseball started young, long before Nationals Park or a professional draft were even on the horizon. A video recently posted by her father, Karl Frank, shows her as a little girl, barely bigger than the tee, swinging a bat left-handed and hitting balls hard enough that some got stuck in the chain-link backstop. That early joy - swinging freely, hitting with power, and falling in love with the game - was the first glimpse of the player she would become.
Anxiety, Addie, and Finding Her Rhythm
Stepping into a uniform can feel intimidating for Addie Frank - the weight of expectations, the eyes of coaches, teammates, and spectators, and the pressure to perform can be overwhelming. It’s a feeling many high achievers experience. Even some professional athletes and celebrity performers manage moments of social anxiety. Former MLB star Khalil Greene, who played for the St. Louis Cardinals, famously struggled with social anxiety but still built a successful career at the highest level of the game.
“As far as my confidence goes, I really believe I’m a good hitter in the game when it matters, not just in the cages, and I do a good job of just getting on base and scoring runs,” Frank, who often carries an OBP north of .600, said.
Frank, who is open and honest about her struggles with anxiety, says its mostly what happens before the game that gets to her. Looking at the talent around her, she sometimes feels like an imposter. But once she steps between the lines, the pressure dissolves, and the talent proves she belongs. The anxiety becomes a backdrop, invisible to those watching, and her performance reflects confidence, preparation, and a deep understanding of the game.
“Putting on my uniform is very stressful," Frank said. "When I’m not playing, I like wearing big hoodies and other loose fitting clothes. So putting on the uniform is sometimes very tough to me. It’s hard to explain.
"And when I was a kid I was being coached by a lot of these women I’m playing with now, and they still seem larger than life to me," she added. "Some of them are so confident and loud, in a good way, and it’s intimidating sometimes. Sometimes I wish I was like that, but I’m not. I’m quiet, and I just want to play."
Coaches and teammates see her focus, her instincts, and her skill - the mark of someone who channels nerves into excellence rather than being hindered by them.
The Tryouts: Two Days of Waiting, One Day of Showtime
From August 22 to 24, Frank waited - drills and cuts at the Youth Academy, shadows of a dream growing closer. On Sunday, she finally got her chance. Then Monday, the final day, at Nationals Park - a live scrimmage in an MLB stadium with real stakes on the line. It felt like a far cry from the ballparks back home.
“The atmosphere at tryouts was intense. It almost felt like I was in a movie," Frank said. "On my way to D.C., I was informed I wouldn’t have to try out Friday and Saturday, so there was a lot of sitting around and waiting for me to get my chance to do something finally on Sunday. And Monday at Nationals Park reminded me of the movie 'A League of Their Own' when all the women were trying out. I did ok, especially in the field, but I didn’t get many chances to show what I could do.”
That didn’t matter. She made it.
"I think part of that is because they already know me pretty well," Frank said.
She's right about that. USA Baseball has been flying her to showcases across the country since she was 10.
A Hat Tip to the Game’s History and Her Inspirations
Frank’s baseball journey has been inspired by pioneers and contemporaries alike. Mo’ne Davis, the Little League World Series star from Philadelphia who made headlines at age 13 by leading her team to a LLWS victory and throwing a shutout, played a formative role in Addie’s own development.
“If it wasn’t for Mo’ne Davis, I’m not sure I would still be playing baseball,” Frank said. “She made it easier for me to keep playing because when she was on the cover of Sports Illustrated, that was the year I started playing baseball for a club team.
"That probably helped more people get excited about seeing a girl play baseball instead of thinking it was a bad thing,” she added.
Davis, now also competing for a spot in the WPBL, represents another example of a young woman paving the way for girls in professional baseball - a path that has only recently become visible. Frank hopes to also be an inspiration for the next generation of young girls who might venture into baseball, showing them what’s possible with talent, dedication, and perseverance.
WPBL stands on the shoulders of pioneers - it’s the first professional women’s baseball league in the U.S. since the AAGPBL folded in 1954. Co-founded in 2024 by Justine Siegal, the first female MLB coach, and Keith Stein, the league plans six teams in the Northeast, starting in Spring 2026. The schedule includes a four-week regular season, a midseason All-Star Game, and playoffs. Advisors include legends like Ayami Sato and Maybelle Blair - who, at 97, serves as honorary chair, throwing the ceremonial first pitch and connecting past to present.
Learning from Legends: Sato’s Swing, Angie’s Heat
At the tryouts, Addie had the rare opportunity to observe Ayami Sato, a 35-year-old Japanese pitching legend with multiple gold medals and a global reputation.
Sato has won six Women’s Baseball World Cup gold medals with Japan, earning MVP honors three times, and made history as the first woman to play in a Canadian men’s professional baseball league. Her dedication, skill, and consistency make her a role model for players around the world.
“I watched her and some of the other players from Japan a lot while I was there," Frank said. "They stretched for like an hour and there is something about their swings that I really like. After watching them, I made a change to how I hold my hands, and I like how it feels."
“I’ve tried it already at softball practice since I got back, and I’m hitting the ball harder and farther than normal,” Frank added.
She didn’t just watch - she adjusted, internalized, applied. That kind of baseball thinking separates the good from the great.
In the middle of it, she was also watching her friend Angie Valenzuela dominate the mound.
“When she got to pitch, she killed it. She was throwing hard and striking most hitters out. I definitely think she will be drafted,” Frank said.
Softball Endeavors
Addie has excelled in softball despite only starting as a freshman. During the 2024 season, she batted .543/.600/1.114/1.714 with 57 hits, 13 home runs, 13 doubles, four triples, 53 runs scored, 40 RBIs, and 15 walks.
She played for the Missouri Bombers 16U Gold travel team and, at the Alliance Nationals in Georgia, made the All-Tournament Team hitting .565/.607/1.087/1.694 with 13 hits, 3 home runs, 13 RBIs, 10 runs, and 4 walks.
Honors include Class 5 First Team All-State, three-time Class 5 First Team All-Conference, three-time All-District, three-time All-Region, and three-time All-Metro. She was Second Team All-State as a freshman playing first base and utility.
Baseball Endeavors and Training
Addie has been a trailblazer on the baseball field since freshman year, starting at first base for Oakville High School. She is a member of the USA Baseball Women’s National Team 40-player roster, a prospect for the senior national team, and plays for the Missouri Bombers 18U Gold team.
She recently competed in the All-American Women's Baseball Classic at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, North Carolina, and smacked a two-run triple.
Her training is rigorous. She works 4-6 times a week on speed, agility, and strength at The Grind, including private sessions with co-owner Dean Bryan.
“I’m grateful to coaches Veronica Alvarez, Jenny Dalton-Hill, Tamara Holmes, and many others for their mentorship,” Frank said.
Stadium Hops and Growing Confidence
Addie has played in iconic stadiums including Target Field, home of the Minnesota Twins; Nationals Park, home of the Washington Nationals; the former Dodgers Spring Training site in Vero Beach (now the Jackie Robinson facility); the Cubs’ Spring Training facility in Arizona; and Durham Bulls Athletic Park in North Carolina.
Those experiences still didn’t prepare her for this moment - standing at the precipice of something she often dreamed about, but never saw as a reality.
A Taylor-Swift-Meets-Baseball Love Story
Some athletes fall in love with their game, only to find out that love is one-sided. But this love between Addie Frank and the game of baseball feels mutual. She's given the game her best, and in return baseball has rewarded her with a perfectly-timed opportunity she never thought would be possible.
Draft details? Exciting and unfolding: the WPBL draft is in October, with teams and locations to be announced. The league starts in Spring 2026, offering salary, housing, and potential profit sharing.
“Living with all of the girls for seven or eight weeks would be a lot of fun, especially if I can play and live with some of my friends like Angie Valenzuela and Kiley Ingram, Keira Izumi, and Alyssa Zettlemoyer,” Frank said.
Smooth Transition Between Games
She’s become remarkably adept at transitioning between baseball and softball, a skill honed over years of competing at elite levels in both sports. Frank has learned to quickly shift her mindset, adjust her timing, and fine-tune her swing mechanics depending on the game she’s playing. That adaptability means she rarely needs more than a few at-bats to settle in, whether it’s on the baseball diamond or the softball field.
“It usually takes me 2-3 ABs when switching back and forth. I’ve made a change in how I hold my hands that I think is helping me hit more line drives in softball. We’ll see how it goes in my first game next week,” Frank said.
She missed her first softball game against Ursuline because she didn’t have the required practices completed under MSHSAA rules due to her travel for the DC tryouts. She also missed three days of school, as no exceptions are made, even for professional tryouts.
Final Swing
Addie used to dream quietly and privately. Now she's still shy, but no longer quiet in motion, spirit, or heart - on the field, under the lights, with every swing and every play. Her anxiety may still be a companion, but it never overshadows her performance or her love for the game.
Perhaps it's fitting that she was listening to Swift when the email came that day? In their own way, they're both powerful women with an influence. They're both, in their own right, artists. Not to mention, they're both constantly playing for hits.
The same way Swift dreamt of playing music professionally, Frank has dreamed of baseball. Baseball - more or less - dreamt right back.