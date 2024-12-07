Adrian vs. Hamilton Penney: Live score, updates from Missouri high school football Class 1 championship
A pair of teams in the western part of Missouri will take home another state championship trophy Saturday afternoon.
Both Adrian and Hamilton Penney are playoff-tested programs that have had their share of postseason glory and another one will take home the Class 1 title at Faurot Field.
Adrian (12-1) enters this final on an 11-game winning streak and this will mark its fourth trip to the Show-Me Showdown Bowl. The Blackhawks won the title in 2002. The Hornets (9-4) are from J.C. Penney High School — yes, that J.C. Penney — is in the state finals for the sixth time.
Hamilton won titles in 2009, 2010, 2012 and 2016.
About Hamilton Penney
Key players — QB/DB Titus McBee (215 carries, 1,209 yards, 15 TDs; 22-for-66 passing, 419 yards, 5 TDs, 64 tackles, 3 INTs); RB Carter Kanoy (112 carries, 998 yards, 12 TDs); TE Jacob Miller (11 catches, 222 yards, 3 TDs); LB Isac Bales-Rodriguez (78 tackles); LB Tyler Thompson (59 tackles, 4 forced fumbles)
About Adrian
Key players — QB Colton Miller (114 carries, 881 yards, 20 TDs; 81-for-155 passing, 1,523 yards, 19 TDs); RB Brock Ford (126 carries, 807 yards, 11 TDs); WR Mason Russow (31 catches, 793 yards, 13 TDs); LB Andrew Kendrick (79 tackles, 5 INTs), DT Bryler Ford (82 tackles, 3 sacks, 1 INT, 4 forced fumble, 4 fumble recoveries)
Follow along below for live updates from the Class 1 Missouri high school school football state championship game, which is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. CT Saturday, Dec. 7
You can also watch Adrian vs. Hamilton Penney on MSHSAA.tv (purchase required).
Adrian vs. Hamilton Penney, Class 1 championship game live updates
Will update when game starts
1st QUARTER
