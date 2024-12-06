High School

Missouri (MSHSAA) high school football scores, live updates, 2024 playoffs, state championships (12/6/2024)

High School on SI brings you live Missouri high school football scores from the 2024 state championship games

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

It's state championship weekend in Missouri high schol football.
It's state championship weekend in Missouri high schol football. / David Smith

The 2024 Missouri high school football season all comes down to this — state championship weekend.

You can follow all of the MSHSAA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Missouri High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores.

>>2024 Missouri High School Football Brackets<<

Here's a guide to catching all of the Missouri high school football playoff action Friday and Saturday (December 6-7, 2024).

MISSOURI HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

STATEWIDE MISSOURI FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS 6 SCORES 

CLASS 5 SCORES

CLASS 4 SCORES 

CLASS 3 SCORES

CLASS 2 SCORES 

CLASS 1 SCORES

MISSOURI 8-MAN SCORES

Can't make it to your favorite team's game but still want to watch them live? You can watch Missouri high school football games live on the NFHS Network:

WATCH MSHSAA GAMES LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

We also invite you to visit the brand new Missouri homepage on High School on SI, powered by SBLive Sports, for the latest news, highlights, analysis, scores, photos and information on Missouri high school sports. Follow our live game coverage and read our feature stories, breaking news, the latest recruiting news, rankings and much more.

DOWNLOAD THE SBLIVE APP

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
JD Humburg, SBLive Sports
JD HUMBURG, SBLIVE SPORTS

JD Humburg is a Managing Editor for SBLive Sports.

Home/Missouri