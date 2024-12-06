Missouri (MSHSAA) high school football scores, live updates, 2024 playoffs, state championships (12/6/2024)
The 2024 Missouri high school football season all comes down to this — state championship weekend.
You can follow all of the MSHSAA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Missouri High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores.
>>2024 Missouri High School Football Brackets<<
Here's a guide to catching all of the Missouri high school football playoff action Friday and Saturday (December 6-7, 2024).
MISSOURI HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
STATEWIDE MISSOURI FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Can't make it to your favorite team's game but still want to watch them live? You can watch Missouri high school football games live on the NFHS Network:
WATCH MSHSAA GAMES LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK
We also invite you to visit the brand new Missouri homepage on High School on SI, powered by SBLive Sports, for the latest news, highlights, analysis, scores, photos and information on Missouri high school sports. Follow our live game coverage and read our feature stories, breaking news, the latest recruiting news, rankings and much more.
DOWNLOAD THE SBLIVE APP
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: