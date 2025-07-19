An Unexpected Arrival: Five-Star Talent Set to Grace Mizzou Arena
The annual Norm Stewart Classic is set to bring top high school basketball talent to Mizzou Arena on the University of Missouri campus on Dec. 5-6, and this year's event carries an extra layer of anticipation for Tiger fans.
Headlining the prestigious showcase will be five-star Missouri commit Jason Crowe Jr., making a highly anticipated appearance on the very court he'll soon call home.
Crowe Jr., a senior guard from Inglewood High School in California, recently made waves with his surprise commitment to the Tigers, a decision that caught many off guard after he was widely projected to land at Kentucky. Now, Mizzou faithful will get their first glimpse of the dynamic young star - lauded for his scoring prowess, court vision and overall athleticism by evaluators - in action before he officially dons the black and gold.
The No. 5 overall prospect in the 2026 recruiting class by 247Sports, he joins Michael Porter Jr., as the two highest-rated recruits in Mizzou basketball has ever landed
Fittingly, Crowe and his Inglewood squad will serve as the tournament’s main course. They are set to take on Principia (Missouri) in the final game of the Classic at 8:30 p.m. Central on Dec. 6.
The remainder of the high school boys’ field features Missouri’s North Shelby, Jamestown, Union, Owensville, Linn, Capital City, Warrensburg, Rolla, Pembroke Hill, Chaminade, Eldon, Centralia, Moberly, KIPP KC, Tolton, Boonville, Warrenton, Marquette, Jefferson City, Cardinal Ritter and Vashon. Out-of-state programs include Granite City (Illinois), Little Rock Central (Arkansas), Putnam City North (Oklahoma), Bishop Miege (Kansas) and Inglewood.
For Mizzou fans, the weekend will be more than high school hoops. A sneak preview of a player who could define the next era of Tigers basketball, even if briefly for his high school, will undoubtedly be must-see.
Check out the full schedule below.
2025 Norm Stewart Classic
Dec. 5
(Girls game)
11 a.m. - North Shelby vs. Jamestown
(Boys slate)
12:30 p.m. - North Shelby vs. Jamestown
2 p.m. - Union vs. Granite City (Illinois)
3:30 p.m. - Owensville vs. Linn
5 p.m. - Capital City vs. Warrensburg
6:30 p.m. - Rolla vs. Pembroke Hill
8 p.m. - Little Rock Central (Arkansas) vs. Principia
9:30 p.m. - Putnam City North (Oklahoma) vs. Chaminade
Dec. 6
10 a.m. - Eldon vs. Centralia
11:30 a.m. - Moberly vs. KIPP KC
1 p.m. - Tolton vs. Bishop Miege (Kansas)
2:30 p.m. - Boonville vs. Warrenton
4 p.m. - Jefferson City vs. Marquette
5:30 p.m. - Cardinal Ritter vs. Putnam City North (Oklahoma)
7 p.m. - Vashon vs. Little Rock Central (Arkansas)
9:30 p.m. - Principia vs. Inglewood (California)