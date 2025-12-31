Top 25 Missouri Boys High School Basketball State Rankings - Dec. 31, 2025
The Missouri high school basketball landscape is beginning to separate.
Holiday tournament play didn’t just reshuffle the rankings — it showed which programs are legitimate title threats and which still have questions to answer. Undefeated teams are holding firm, traditional powers are absorbing losses against top competition, and several programs are making their first real statement of the season.
With January approaching and marquee matchups looming, this update reflects more than records. It reflects momentum, quality wins, and how teams are positioning themselves for postseason runs.
Top Tier Contenders:
1. Principia (9-1)
Previous Rank: 1
Principia dominated competition in Jefferson City this week. They defeated Mount Lebanon (PA) for the championship on Monday night. Quentin Coleman scored 28 points, Sekoou Cisse scored 14 points, and Kingston Money added 10 points. The Panthers travel to Memphis for their next game.
2. Vashon (5-1)
Previous Rank: 3
Vashon has been idle since the last update, but the upcoming trip to Memphis will quickly test where they stand nationally. The upcoming week features a couple of games starting with Memphis Central (TN) at Briarcrest Christian.
3. Logan-Rogersville (9-0)
Previous Rank: 6
Rogersville makes the jump to second because of an undefeated season taking place and margins being thin at the top. This group will contend for the Class 4 championship. They defeated Willard 60-43 in the Blue & Gold championship with sophomore Titus Moore scoring 23 points.
4. Webster Groves (6-2)
Previous Rank: 4
Mizzou commit Scottie Adkinson averaged 35 PPG during the tournament despite Webster Groves going 1-2 against top West Coast competition. The Statesmen have proven to be one of the best teams in the state and will only get better playing a national schedule.
5. Chaminade (6-2)
Previous Rank: 5
Chaminade hasn’t played any games since the last update. This isn’t uncommon as they’re typically a program that doesn’t play in a holiday tournament. Up next is Miller Career on January 5th.
6. De Smet (6-2)
Previous Rank: 2
The Spartans dominated the first three rounds of Coaches vs. Cancer before a 70-52 loss to Vianney in the championship. A win would have solidified them as the clear No. 2, but point differential factored into the drop. Northern Iowa bound Jordan Boyd caught his stride during tournament play. The Spartans’ next game will be against Helias on the road.
7. Oak Park (9-2)
Previous Rank: 8
The Northmen won all three games during the William Jewell tournament, winning a championship in the process. None of their wins were against ranked opponents. They’re set to play Rock Bridge during the Spartan Invitational on January 3rd.
8. Rockhurst (9-0)
Previous Rank: 9
Rockhurst is rewarded with a slight bump after defeating quality competition in Tampa, FL. One of their wins came against St. Xavier (OH), a perennial Ohio contender out of Cincinnati. Cohen Robinson and Kevin Sullivan have been a dynamic duo.
9. Vianney (10-1)
Previous Rank: 11
Vianney looked great this week. They defeated De Smet 70-52 in the Coaches vs. Cancer championship during a game where everything was clicking. 2027 prospects Chase Duke and Brock Long were excellent. Currently, Kevin Walsh looks like one of the best coaches in the state.
10. Benton (9-0)
Previous Rank: 7
Benton stands firm within the Top 10. This senior-heavy group is built to win now, not develop later. Their biggest challenge won’t be talent — it will be finding enough quality opponents to sharpen them before postseason play. Those are opportunities that have given other teams a chance to rise. Their only ranked opponent currently on the schedule is Rolla on January 9th.
Rising and Falling:
11. Staley (4-4)
Previous Rank: 12
Staley hasn't played any games since the last update. Their next game is against Lee’s Summit North on January 6th.
12. Kickapoo (6-2)
Previous Rank: 14
The Chiefs haven’t played since the last update with a matchup vs. Hillcrest coming on January 2nd. This is a battle of two top teams around Springfield.
13. Lee's Summit North (5-3)
Previous Rank: 15
The Broncos have a chance to make a statement vs. Staley on January 6th. That’s their next game after a lengthy break.
14. McCluer North (8-3)
Previous Rank: 10
Rashad Lindsey and the Stars will respond following a productive weekend in Collinsville, IL. They won their first two games before two close losses to Mount Vernon and Triad out of Illinois. 2027 Jamel Hawkins has been a standout player.
15. St. Dominic (8-1)
Previous Rank: 18
St. Dominic won their own tournament with a dominant 72-57 win over Holt. Junior forward Nolan Struckmann has been averaging 17.2 PPG and 12.5 RPG on the season.
16. MICDS (7-1)
Previous Rank: 23
MICDS is an interesting team with a strong resume. They won their own tournament championship after a 66-50 win vs. CBC. 2027 prospect Tyler Ray has grown into one of the best glue players in the state while averaging 10.3 RPG.
17. Eureka (7-1)
Previous Rank: Unranked
The Wildcats are this week’s biggest riser after a strong week at the Coaches vs. Cancer Tournament. The senior trio of Joe Rauls, John Haberkorn, and Jaxson Joggerst gives them positional size, scoring, and toughness.
18. Rolla (9-1)
Previous Rank: 20
Rolla won their holiday tournament defeating Eugene 57-51. Their January schedule has a number of tough games, many of which could be ranked matchups.
19. Lindbergh (9-2)
Previous Rank: 24
Lindbergh moves up despite a 2-2 week. At Coaches vs. Cancer they defeated Westminster and had a two-point loss to Vianney. The Flyers are a tough out each night. Senior guard Ben Seliga has emerged as one of the best seniors in the area.
New Faces & Fringe Teams:
20. Marquette (6-3)
Previous Rank: 13
The Mustangs won their first game of Coaches vs. Cancer before two losses to Eureka and Fort Zumwalt South. They have an opportunity to bounce back vs. Francis Howell Central on January 3rd before a rematch with Eureka on the road.
21. Grain Valley (8-2)
Previous Rank: 17
Grain Valley lost a chance to play top competition in the William Jewell Tournament after a first round loss vs. Pembroke Hill. Their next game will be against Ruskin on January 6th.
22. Westminster (7-3)
Previous Rank: 19
Westminster went 3-1 at Coaches vs. Cancer losing a tough game to Lindbergh and following it up with wins vs. Lafayette and Fort Zumwalt South for a 5th place finish.
23. Rock Bridge (6-1)
Previous Rank: 16
Rock Bridge went 2-1 at the William Jewell Tournament losing a game to Blue Springs before finishing in 3rd place after a win over Summit Christian.
24. North Kansas City (5-3)
Previous Rank: 22
North Kansas City is set to play their next game on January 3rd. This is a team who will only get better as the season progresses. Transfers and young players gaining comfort will be key. They have a high ceiling.
25. Nixa (8-1)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Nixa makes their initial debut on the rankings. This is a team with excellent guard play and a centerpiece in Adam McKnight. The Eagles are talented but only have one ranked game on their schedule all season.
Teams on the Bubble:
Sikeston, St. Mary’s, and Blair Oaks are all one strong week away from forcing their way into the rankings, while Hillcrest and Battle have upcoming matchups that could swing momentum quickly. Blue Springs South, Jackson, and Lee’s Summit remain close behind.