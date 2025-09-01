Going Places: Missouri High School Ace with 97 MPH Fastball Cracks USA Baseball Junior National Team Roster
Brody Crane's right arm is taking him places.
Next weekend, one of those places is 7,624 miles from home - in Okinawa, Japan, where he'll pitch with USA across his chest.
Crane can be ready to pitch in a moment’s notice - especially when USA Baseball is on the other line.
On July 16, the Neosho High School senior right-hander got an unexpected, last-minute call to travel to Cary, North Carolina, and compete for a spot on the USA Baseball 18U National Team. Two days and 1,033 miles later, he was throwing in front of top coaches and scouts from across the country, grinding through bullpens, drills, and showcase games.
A few days after making it back to Neosho, another call came: he’d made it through Phase 1 and was invited back for Phase 2 from Aug. 24-27 – designed to narrow the field from 88 players to 42.
Ready to pitch on a moment’s notice – especially with USA Baseball on the other end of the line – his bags were ready to go.
He not only succeeded, but excelled in every opportunity, and by the end of the second phase, head coach Rick Eckstein read off the final roster - and Crane became the first player in Wildcats history to make Team USA.
Crane described the moment he found out he had made the team.
“Coach Rick Eckstein announced the 18U National Team after our last game of the second trial, and the men who made the team exited the room and went out to the parking lot,” Crane said.
“We then all celebrated together and called our families and loved ones to share the amazing news.”
His bags will stay packed. Crane and his USA teammates are now preparing to compete in the WBSC U-18 Baseball World Cup in Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 5-14.
USA Baseball has deep roots in southwest Missouri. The Tournament of Stars, which formerly determined the Junior National Team, was held in Joplin before the complex in Cary opened. The host-family network in Cary is based on the model that worked in Joplin, giving players like Crane a supportive environment far from home.
Building the Arsenal
Crane has been reshaping his body for years, refining his mechanics and building strength in his legs to generate maximum drive from the mound. The offseason is central to his preparation, and he works with a mix of professional, personal, and high school coaches.
“I worked with my pitching coach, former MLB player Scott Elbert. We grinded with lots of armcare, bullpens, and just a good environment to work in,” Crane said.
Elbert, from nearby Seneca, Missouri, was a first-round pick of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2004 and spent parts of seven seasons in the major leagues as a left-handed reliever before shoulder injuries ended his career.
Crane also trains with hitting coach Travis Noel and has worked with him weekly for the past ten years. He also credits coaches Keith Kilgore, Drew Osborne, Tee Helsel, Jacob Galbraith, and Marcus Crawford, and credits football coach Brandon Taute for strength and conditioning guidance.
“Working down the mound, I use a heavy load in legs. Using your legs keeps stress off your elbow and just generates a more powerful throw,” Crane, listed at 6-foot, 215-pounds, said.
Last season, Crane pitched 41 innings for Neosho, striking out 75 batters, posting a sub-2.00 ERA, and holding opponents under a .100 batting average. He was named conference pitcher of the year and earned all-state honors.
Crane’s fastball sits comfortably between 94 and 96 miles per hour, touching 97. He pairs it with a changeup at 83–86 miles per hour and a slider at 83–87.
“I feel the most comfortable when I’m still trying to throw as hard as I can,” Crane said. “When I ease up, I feel that makes me worse around the zone.”
A First for Neosho
Neosho has produced strong baseball talent over the years, but no Wildcat had ever made the USA Baseball Junior National Team before Crane.
“Neosho has definitely produced some (high)-level guys and luckily I have actually been in contact with them,” Crane said.
“To be the first named to the USA team is a great honor and not only because my hometown has never had one, but because I was selected as one of the 20 men to represent our country. To carry my family’s name overseas to play for a gold medal is privilege that not many can say.”
Crane joins a lineage of local baseball talent. While he didn’t prep at NHS, Donn Clendenon, born in Neosho, was MVP of the 1969 World Series after hitting three home runs to help the “Miracle Mets” upset the Baltimore Orioles. Scott Berry became the winningest coach in Southern Mississippi history, leading the Golden Eagles to five Conference USA titles and nine NCAA Tournament appearances. Silas Bohannan pitched in the St. Louis Cardinals minor league system, while Trey Turner starred at Missouri State before pitching in the Washington Nationals organization.
But none of those talented players conquered the USA National Team roster.
Inspiration
Crane is not the only Razorbacks commit from Missouri to walk this path. Jefferson City’s Jordan Martin recently wore the USA uniform as well, and the two – who have met – hope to share a greater bond when they join up in Fayetteville.
“Jordan is an outstanding athlete that very well deserved to get the opportunity I have now,” Crane said. “Jordan and I have talked a little bit before, but I look forward to building a strong connection as teammates and being a part of the USA brotherhood.”
Crane hopes to inspire others through baseball and give back to the community that shaped him.
Baseball is a humbling job, but one he takes seriously.
“The opportunity they have given me is more than I could ever ask for,” Crane said of USA Baseball's decision to select him. “I hope to gain respect and opportunity to inspire others. My ultimate goal is to get people to give back, while for me that might be giving a person the time of day to sign something of theirs or do something good for them, because you never know what that 60 seconds you give that person could do to positively impact their lives forever.”
His journey from Neosho to Cary to Okinawa is about more than pitching. It’s about representing his family, his hometown, and his country – and honoring the coaches and mentors who helped him reach this stage.
“This is an opportunity I’ve worked for since I first picked up a baseball,” Crane said. “I’m going to represent my last name and the United States of America with pride.”