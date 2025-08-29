High School on SI Missouri Top 25 Scoreboard: Week 1
Missouri high school football is back, and Week 1 wasted no time delivering early storylines. Thursday night set the tone, with No. 9 Kirkwood grinding out a 10-3 road win at Ft. Zumwalt West and No. 19 Lafayette cruising past Parkway North in a 45-0 shutout.
Now, the rest of the Top 25 is on deck. Friday features several heavyweight clashes, including a top-15 showdown between No. 7 Cardinal Ritter and No. 14 Jackson, plus an early Suburban Gold battle with No. 8 Blue Springs South meeting No. 20 Liberty North. Defending powerhouses like No. 1 Platte County, No. 2 Nixa and No. 4 Lee’s Summit North also open their seasons with statement opportunities.
The schedule also brings intrigue with out-of-state matchups, as No. 3 CBC travels to Illinois to face Sacred Heart-Griffin while No. 24 SLUH welcomes Chicago power St. Ignatius. Those results could add weight to the rankings conversation heading into September.
Saturday’s spotlight shifts across state lines as No. 6 De Smet visits Creighton Prep in Omaha. Meanwhile, No. 5 Lutheran North won’t make its season debut until next week at Blair Oaks after being unable to secure a Week 1 opponent. With high-profile programs in action across all three days, the early stretch promises to set the tone for the 2025 season.
Here’s a look at the High School on SI Top 25 Missouri rankings and the complete Week 1 Top 25 scoreboard.
High School on SI - Missouri Top 25 Rankings
Top 25 Rankings - Week 1
1. Platte County Pirates
2. Nixa Eagles
3. CBC Cadets
4. Lee’s Summit North Broncos
5. Lutheran North Crusaders
6. De Smet Jesuit Spartans
7. Cardinal Ritter College Prep Lions
8. Blue Springs South Jaguars
9. Kirkwood Pioneers
10. Lee’s Summit Tigers
11. Kearney Bulldogs
12. Rock Bridge Bruins
13. Liberty Blue Jays
14. Jackson Fighting Indians
15. Blair Oaks Falcons
16. Helias Catholic Crusaders
17. Park Hill Trojans
18. MICDS Rams
19. Lafayette (Wildwood) Lancers
20. Liberty North Eagles
21. St. Pius X (Kansas City) Warriors
22. Lamar Tigers
23. Festus Tigers
24. SLUH Junior Bills
25. Seneca Indians
Top 25 Scoreboard - Week 1
Thursday's Games
No. 9 Kirkwood 10, Ft. Zumwalt West 3
No. 10 Lafayette (Wildwood) 45, Parkway North 0
Friday's Games
No. 1 Platte County at William Chrisman, 7 p.m.
No. 2 Nixa at Republic, 7 p.m.
No. 3 CBC at Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield, Ill.), 7 p.m.
No. 4 Lee’s Summit North vs. Raymore-Peculiar, 7 p.m.
No. 7 Cardinal Ritter at No. 14 Jackson, 7 p.m.
No. 8 Blue Springs South vs. No. 20 Liberty North, 7 p.m.
No. 10 Lee’s Summit at No. 13 Liberty, 7 p.m.
No. 11 Kearney vs. Fort Osage, 7 p.m.
No. 12 Rock Bridge vs. No. 17 Park Hill, 7 p.m.
No. 15 Blair Oaks at Maryville, 5:30 p.m.
No. 16 Helias Catholic vs. Hannibal, 7 p.m.
No. 18 MICDS at Lift for Life Academy, 6 p.m.
No. 21 St. Pius X (Kansas City) vs. Rockhurst, 7 p.m.
No. 22 Lamar vs. McDonald County, 7 p.m.
No. 23 Festus at Rolla, 7 p.m.
No. 24 SLUH vs. St. Ignatius College Prep (Chicago, Ill.), 6 p.m.
No. 25 Seneca at Cassville, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Game
No. 6 De Smet at Creighton Prep (Omaha, Neb.), 1 p.m.
Off / Not Playing Week 1
No. 5 Lutheran North - First game will be played Sept. 4 at Blair Oaks