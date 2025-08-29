High School on SI Missouri Top 25 Scoreboard: Week 1

High School

Check out the Top 25 scores and upcoming matchups as ranked showdowns, statement openers highlight first full slate of the season

No. 15 Blair Oaks, the reigning Class 3 state champion, is slated to kick off its season on Friday at Maryville.
Missouri high school football is back, and Week 1 wasted no time delivering early storylines. Thursday night set the tone, with No. 9 Kirkwood grinding out a 10-3 road win at Ft. Zumwalt West and No. 19 Lafayette cruising past Parkway North in a 45-0 shutout.

Now, the rest of the Top 25 is on deck. Friday features several heavyweight clashes, including a top-15 showdown between No. 7 Cardinal Ritter and No. 14 Jackson, plus an early Suburban Gold battle with No. 8 Blue Springs South meeting No. 20 Liberty North. Defending powerhouses like No. 1 Platte County, No. 2 Nixa and No. 4 Lee’s Summit North also open their seasons with statement opportunities.

The schedule also brings intrigue with out-of-state matchups, as No. 3 CBC travels to Illinois to face Sacred Heart-Griffin while No. 24 SLUH welcomes Chicago power St. Ignatius. Those results could add weight to the rankings conversation heading into September.

Saturday’s spotlight shifts across state lines as No. 6 De Smet visits Creighton Prep in Omaha. Meanwhile, No. 5 Lutheran North won’t make its season debut until next week at Blair Oaks after being unable to secure a Week 1 opponent. With high-profile programs in action across all three days, the early stretch promises to set the tone for the 2025 season.

Here’s a look at the High School on SI Top 25 Missouri rankings and the complete Week 1 Top 25 scoreboard.

High School on SI - Missouri Top 25 Rankings

Top 25 Rankings - Week 1

1. Platte County Pirates

2. Nixa Eagles

3. CBC Cadets

4. Lee’s Summit North Broncos

5. Lutheran North Crusaders

6. De Smet Jesuit Spartans

7. Cardinal Ritter College Prep Lions

8. Blue Springs South Jaguars

9. Kirkwood Pioneers

10. Lee’s Summit Tigers

11. Kearney Bulldogs

12. Rock Bridge Bruins

13. Liberty Blue Jays

14. Jackson Fighting Indians

15. Blair Oaks Falcons

16. Helias Catholic Crusaders

17. Park Hill Trojans

18. MICDS Rams

19. Lafayette (Wildwood) Lancers

20. Liberty North Eagles

21. St. Pius X (Kansas City) Warriors

22. Lamar Tigers

23. Festus Tigers

24. SLUH Junior Bills

25. Seneca Indians

Top 25 Scoreboard - Week 1

Thursday's Games

No. 9 Kirkwood 10, Ft. Zumwalt West 3
No. 10 Lafayette (Wildwood) 45, Parkway North 0

Friday's Games

No. 1 Platte County at William Chrisman, 7 p.m.
No. 2 Nixa at Republic, 7 p.m.
No. 3 CBC at Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield, Ill.), 7 p.m.
No. 4 Lee’s Summit North vs. Raymore-Peculiar, 7 p.m.
No. 7 Cardinal Ritter at No. 14 Jackson, 7 p.m.
No. 8 Blue Springs South vs. No. 20 Liberty North, 7 p.m.
No. 10 Lee’s Summit at No. 13 Liberty, 7 p.m.
No. 11 Kearney vs. Fort Osage, 7 p.m.
No. 12 Rock Bridge vs. No. 17 Park Hill, 7 p.m.
No. 15 Blair Oaks at Maryville, 5:30 p.m.
No. 16 Helias Catholic vs. Hannibal, 7 p.m.
No. 18 MICDS at Lift for Life Academy, 6 p.m.
No. 21 St. Pius X (Kansas City) vs. Rockhurst, 7 p.m.
No. 22 Lamar vs. McDonald County, 7 p.m.
No. 23 Festus at Rolla, 7 p.m.
No. 24 SLUH vs. St. Ignatius College Prep (Chicago, Ill.), 6 p.m.
No. 25 Seneca at Cassville, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Game

No. 6 De Smet at Creighton Prep (Omaha, Neb.), 1 p.m.

Off / Not Playing Week 1

No. 5 Lutheran North - First game will be played Sept. 4 at Blair Oaks

