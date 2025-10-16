Kansas City Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 16-18, 2025
There are 77 games scheduled across the Kansas City metro area on Thursday, October 16, Friday, October 17, and Saturday, October 18, including many games featuring statewide top teams. You can follow every game live on our Kansas City Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include many of Missouri's top-ranked teams on each of the three days this weekend. Fans will have a chance to see Blue Springs South vs Blue Springs in a highly anticipated matchup.
Kansas City High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 16, 2025
There are two games scheduled across the Kansas City metro area on Thursday, October 16. You can follow every game on our Kansas City Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
West (0-5) vs Olathe East (1-5), 7:00 PM
Blue Valley (3-3) vs Blue Valley West (2-4), 7:00 PM
Kansas City High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17, 2025
There are 73 games scheduled across the Kansas City metro area on Friday, October 17. There are 24 games featuring ranked teams, highlighted by Blue Valley Northwest vs Aquinas. You can follow every game on our Kansas City Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Althoff Catholic (4-3) vs St. Mary's (3-2), 5:00 PM
Pleasanton (2-1) vs Uniontown (3-3), 7:00 PM
McLouth (2-4) vs Jefferson County North (6-0), 7:00 PM
Jayhawk Linn (2-2) vs Southeast (3-2), 7:00 PM
Jackson Heights (6-0) vs Valley Falls (1-5), 7:00 PM
Doniphan West (1-5) vs Riverside [Wathena/Elwood] (5-1), 7:00 PM
Pleasant Ridge (1-5) vs Onaga (2-4), 7:00 PM
Osawatomie (0-6) vs Wellsville (3-3), 7:00 PM
West Franklin (0-6) vs Humboldt (2-4), 7:00 PM
Prairie View (5-1) vs Girard (4-2), 7:00 PM
Horton (0-6) vs Maur Hill Prep-Mount Academy (1-5), 7:00 PM
Central Heights (1-5) vs Eureka (5-1), 7:00 PM
Ottawa (4-2) vs Louisburg (1-4), 7:00 PM
Santa Fe Trail (6-0) vs Anderson County (3-3), 7:00 PM
Eudora (5-1) vs Tonganoxie (4-2), 7:00 PM
South (3-3) vs Olathe South (3-3), 7:00 PM
Olathe North (3-3) vs Lawrence Free State (5-1), 7:00 PM
Atchison County (3-3) vs Jefferson West (5-1), 7:00 PM
Washington (5-0) vs Schlagle (3-3), 7:00 PM
Lawrence (0-6) vs North (0-6), 7:00 PM
Piper (2-4) vs Turner (1-5), 7:00 PM
Shawnee Heights (2-4) vs Lansing (2-4), 7:00 PM
East (5-1) vs Olathe West (5-1), 7:00 PM
Seaman (3-3) vs Basehor-Linwood (6-0), 7:00 PM
Mill Valley (4-2) vs Northwest (5-1), 7:00 PM
Blue Valley North (2-4) vs Bishop Miege (2-3), 7:00 PM
Highland Park (4-1) vs East (5-1), 7:00 PM
Kapaun Mt. Carmel (5-1) vs St. James Academy (5-1), 7:00 PM
Blue Valley Northwest (3-3) vs Aquinas (5-1), 7:00 PM
Sumner Academy (2-4) vs Harmon (1-5), 7:00 PM
Spring Hill (5-1) vs Emporia (2-4), 7:00 PM
DeSoto (4-2) vs Blue Valley Southwest (0-6), 7:00 PM
St. Paul Lutheran (4-4) vs Wellington-Napoleon (5-2), 7:00 PM
Helias (6-0) vs Smith-Cotton (4-3), 7:00 PM
Ruskin (1-6) vs Platte County (6-0), 7:00 PM
Raymore-Peculiar (0-7) vs Park Hill (4-3), 7:00 PM
Park Hill South (1-6) vs North Kansas City (6-1), 7:00 PM
Rockhurst (5-1) vs Liberty North (4-3), 7:00 PM
Oak Park (2-5) vs Liberty (6-1), 7:00 PM
Northeast (1-6) vs Southeast (0-7), 7:00 PM
Kearney (7-0) vs Winnetonka (5-2), 7:00 PM
Savannah (7-0) vs Maryville (6-1), 7:00 PM
Harrisonville (5-2) vs Oak Grove (2-5), 7:00 PM
Marshall (3-4) vs Hannibal (6-1), 7:00 PM
Warsaw (7-0) vs Midway (3-4), 7:00 PM
Marceline (4-3) vs Trenton (2-5), 7:00 PM
St. Pius X (1-2) vs St. Pius X (5-4), 7:00 PM
South Harrison (6-1) vs Polo (3-4), 7:00 PM
Summit Christian Academy (1-6) vs Pembroke Hill (4-3), 7:00 PM
Mid-Buchanan (7-0) vs Penney (2-5), 7:00 PM
Sherwood (1-6) vs Lone Jack/Kingville Co-op (0-7), 7:00 PM
Lawson (5-2) vs North Platte (5-2), 7:00 PM
Lathrop (4-3) vs West Platte (4-3), 7:00 PM
Lexington (1-6) vs Lafayette County (0-7), 7:00 PM
Smithville (5-2) vs Grandview (0-7), 7:00 PM
El Dorado Springs (4-2) vs Adrian (4-3), 7:00 PM
Plattsburg (0-7) vs East Buchanan (2-5), 7:00 PM
Holden (6-1) vs Carrollton (4-2), 7:00 PM
Windsor (7-0) vs Butler (3-4), 7:00 PM
Milan (0-7) vs Brookfield (5-2), 7:00 PM
Warrensburg (4-3) vs Clinton (5-2), 7:00 PM
Chillicothe (2-5) vs Odessa (6-1), 7:00 PM
Benton (2-5) vs Cameron (3-4), 7:00 PM
Raytown South (0-7) vs Lincoln College Prep (4-1), 7:00 PM
Lee's Summit North (5-2) vs Lee's Summit West (3-4), 7:00 PM
Staley (2-5) vs Lee's Summit (3-4), 7:00 PM
Center (2-5) vs Pleasant Hill (1-6), 7:00 PM
Grain Valley (5-2) vs Fort Osage (4-3), 7:00 PM
Raytown (5-2) vs Chrisman (2-5), 7:00 PM
Central (4-3) vs Excelsior Springs (2-5), 7:00 PM
Truman (2-5) vs Belton (3-4), 7:00 PM
Knob Noster (7-0) vs Richmond (4-2), 7:00 PM
Blue Springs South (7-0) vs Blue Springs (5-2), 7:00 PM
Kansas City High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 18, 2025
There are two games scheduled across the Kansas City metro area on Saturday, October 18. The final game, Van Horn vs University Academy Charter, starts at 1:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Kansas City Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
St. Michael (4-3) vs Hogan Prep Charter (3-4), 1:00 PM
Van Horn (4-3) vs University Academy Charter (5-2), 3:00 PM
