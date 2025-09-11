Kansas City Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 11-13, 2025
There are 85 games scheduled across the Kansas City metro area on Thursday, September 11, Friday, September 12, and Saturday, September 13, including many games featuring statewide top teams. You can follow every game live on our Kansas City Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include many of Missouri's top-ranked teams on each of the three days this weekend. Fans will have a chance to see Rockhurst taking on Olathe North in a highly anticipated early-season matchup.
Kansas City High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 11, 2025
There are two games scheduled across the Kansas City metro area on Thursday, September 11. You can follow every game on our Kansas City Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Blue Valley Northwest (0-0) vs Shawnee Mission Northwest (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Lincoln College Prep (1-0) vs West (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Kansas City High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12, 2025
There are 81 games scheduled across the Kansas City metro area on Friday, September 12. There are 22 games including ranked teams, highlighted by St. James Academy vs Aquinas. You can follow every game on our Kansas City Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Oskaloosa (1-0) vs Valley Falls (1-0) at 7:00 PM
McLouth (0-1) vs Troy (0-1) at 7:00 PM
West Franklin (0-1) vs Wabaunsee (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Doniphan West (0-1) vs Pleasant Ridge (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Santa Fe Trail (1-0) vs Prairie View (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Wellsville (1-0) vs Iola (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Jackson Heights (1-0) vs Maur Hill Prep-Mount Academy (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Jefferson County North (1-0) vs Horton (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Central Heights (0-1) vs Pleasanton (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Osawatomie (0-1) vs Burlington (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Louisburg (0-1) vs Paola (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Wyandotte (0-1) vs Schlagle (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Ottawa (1-0) vs Baldwin (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Anderson County (0-1) vs Jayhawk Linn (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Rockhurst (1-0) vs Olathe North (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Manhattan (0-0) vs Lawrence Free State (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Riverside [Wathena/Elwood] (0-1) vs Atchison County (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Eudora (0-1) vs Bonner Springs (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Piper (1-0) vs Basehor-Linwood (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Leavenworth (0-1) vs Lansing (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Bishop Ward (0-1) vs Washington (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Junction City (1-0) vs Lawrence (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Tonganoxie (1-0) vs Spring Hill (1-0) at 7:00 PM
St. Pius X (0-0) vs Gardner-Edgerton (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Northwest (0-0) vs Garden City (0-0) at 7:00 PM
East (0-0) vs Seaman (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Olathe East (0-1) vs Dodge City (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Olathe West (0-0) vs Blue Valley West (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Pittsburg (1-0) vs South (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Blue Valley North (0-1) vs North (0-1) at 7:00 PM
St. James Academy (1-0) vs Aquinas (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Sumner Academy (0-1) vs Highland Park (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Harmon (0-1) vs Atchison (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Great Bend (1-0) vs Olathe South (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Turner (0-1) vs DeSoto (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Blue Valley (0-0) vs Washburn Rural (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Blue Valley Southwest (0-1) vs Bishop Miege (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Bishop LeBlond (1-1) vs Wellington-Napoleon (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Penney (1-1) vs West Platte (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Midway (1-1) vs Russellville (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Linn (0-2) vs Windsor (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Polo (2-0) vs Gallatin (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Truman (1-1) vs Van Horn (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Park Hill (1-1) vs Staley (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Oak Park (0-2) vs Park Hill South (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Liberty (2-0) vs Raytown South (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Odessa (2-0) vs Mexico (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Pleasant Hill (0-2) vs Oak Grove (0-2) at 7:00 PM
University Academy Charter (1-1) vs Northeast (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Smithville (2-0) vs Kearney (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Moberly (0-2) vs Warrensburg (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Trenton (0-2) vs Putnam County (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Marceline (1-1) vs South Harrison (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Sherwood (0-2) vs Cole Camp (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Lexington (0-2) vs South Callaway (1-1) at 7:00 PM
North Platte (2-0) vs Lathrop (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Warsaw (2-0) vs Lafayette County (0-2) at 7:00 PM
KIPP KC Legacy High School (0-3) vs Pembroke Hill (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Holden (2-0) vs Adrian (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Lawson (1-1) vs East Buchanan (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Lone Jack/Kingville Co-op (0-2) vs Carrollton (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Versailles (0-2) vs Butler (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Highland (0-2) vs Brookfield (2-0) at 7:00 PM
St. Pius X (0-2) vs Knob Noster (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Clinton (1-1) vs Summit Christian Academy (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Maryville (1-1) vs Chillicothe (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Central (1-1) vs Ruskin (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Winnetonka (1-1) vs Cameron (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Liberty North (0-2) vs Lee's Summit West (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Mill Valley (1-0) vs Lee's Summit North (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Excelsior Springs (0-2) vs North Kansas City (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Harrisonville (2-0) vs Center (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Fort Osage (1-1) vs Platte County (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Chrisman (1-1) vs Grain Valley (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Central (2-0) vs Grandview (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Camdenton (0-2) vs Smith-Cotton (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Belton (1-1) vs Raytown (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Blue Springs South (2-0) vs Lee's Summit (0-2) at 7:00 PM
St. Mary's (0-1) vs O'Fallon (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Richmond (1-1) vs Marshall (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Blue Springs (2-0) vs Raymore-Peculiar (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Kansas City High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 13, 2025
There is one game scheduled across the Kansas City metro area on Saturday, September 13. You can follow every game on our Kansas City Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
