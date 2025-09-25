Kansas City Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 25-27, 2025
There are 79 games scheduled across the Kansas City metro area on Thursday, September 25, Friday, September 26, and Saturday, September 27, including many games featuring statewide top teams. You can follow every game live on our Kansas City Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include many of Missouri's top-ranked teams on each of the three days this weekend. Fans will have a chance to see Belton taking on Platte County in a highly awaited matchup.
Kansas City High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 25, 2025
There are three games scheduled across the Kansas City metro area on Thursday, September 25. You can follow every game on our Kansas City Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Lansing (1-2) vs West (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Olathe South (2-1) vs East (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Washburn Rural (2-0) vs Blue Valley Northwest (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Kansas City High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26, 2025
There are 74 games scheduled across the Kansas City metro area on Friday, September 26. There are 24 games including ranked teams, highlighted by Aquinas vs Blue Valley Southwest. You can follow every game on our Kansas City Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Father Tolton (4-0) vs St. Mary's (1-2) at 6:00 PM
Onaga (1-2) vs Valley Falls (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Jackson Heights (3-0) vs McLouth (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Jayhawk Linn (1-2) vs Erie (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Pleasant Ridge (1-2) vs Jefferson County North (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Osage City (3-0) vs West Franklin (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Santa Fe Trail (3-0) vs Osawatomie (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Maur Hill Prep-Mount Academy (1-2) vs Riverside [Wathena/Elwood] (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Horton (0-3) vs Troy (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Central Heights (0-3) vs Bluestem (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Tonganoxie (2-1) vs Paola (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Burlington (1-2) vs Prairie View (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Baldwin (2-1) vs Wellsville (2-1) at 7:00 PM
West (0-2) vs South (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Anderson County (2-1) vs Iola (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Ottawa (3-0) vs Eudora (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Christ Prep Academy (4-0) vs Caney Valley (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Shawnee Mission Northwest (2-1) vs Northwest (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Olathe East (1-2) vs Lawrence Free State (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Oskaloosa (2-1) vs Atchison County (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Sumner Academy (0-3) vs Wyandotte (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Spring Hill (2-1) vs Piper (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Gardner-Edgerton (2-1) vs Olathe North (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Turner (0-3) vs Seaman (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Mill Valley (2-1) vs Lawrence (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Blue Valley West (0-3) vs Blue Valley North (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Atchison (2-1) vs Schlagle (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Highland Park (3-0) vs Harmon (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Basehor-Linwood (3-0) vs DeSoto (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Blue Valley (1-2) vs St. James Academy (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Aquinas (3-0) vs Blue Valley Southwest (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Sweet Springs (1-3) vs Wellington-Napoleon (2-2) at 7:00 PM
West Platte (2-2) vs Plattsburg (0-4) at 7:00 PM
North Platte (3-1) vs Penney (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Polo (2-2) vs Milan (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Maysville/Winston Co-op (1-3) vs Marceline (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Crest Ridge (2-2) vs Midway (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Warrensburg (2-2) vs Pleasant Hill (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Raytown (3-1) vs Ruskin (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Park Hill (2-2) vs Park Hill South (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Liberty North (2-2) vs Raymore-Peculiar (0-4) at 7:00 PM
University Academy Charter (3-1) vs Pembroke Hill (2-2) at 7:00 PM
St. Michael (2-2) vs St. Pius X (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Marshall (2-2) vs Kirksville (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Kearney (4-0) vs North Kansas City (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Windsor (4-0) vs Stockton/Sheldon Co-op (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Trenton (0-4) vs South Harrison (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Sherwood (0-4) vs Pleasant Hope (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Lawson (3-1) vs Mid-Buchanan (4-0) at 7:00 PM
KIPP KC Legacy High School (1-4) vs Northeast (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Lexington (0-4) vs Holden (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Winnetonka (3-1) vs Grandview (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Lathrop (4-0) vs East Buchanan (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Adrian (1-3) vs Butler (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Brookfield (4-0) vs Putnam County (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Lafayette (0-4) vs Summit Christian Academy (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Carrollton (4-0) vs Knob Noster (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Oak Grove (0-4) vs Clinton (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Southeast (0-4) vs Chillicothe (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Harrisonville (4-0) vs Cassville (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Cameron (2-2) vs Maryville (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Van Horn (3-1) vs Lincoln College Prep (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Lee's Summit West (1-3) vs Lee's Summit (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Excelsior Springs (0-4) vs Smithville (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Raytown South (0-4) vs Grain Valley (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Center (2-2) vs Odessa (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Smith-Cotton (3-1) vs Hickman (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Oak Park (1-3) vs Fort Osage (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Chrisman (2-2) vs Truman (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Central (3-1) vs Liberty (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Belton (2-2) vs Platte County (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Blue Springs South (4-0) vs Staley (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Lafayette County (0-4) vs Richmond (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Lee's Summit North (3-1) vs Blue Springs (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Kansas City High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 27, 2025
There are two games scheduled across the Kansas City metro area on Saturday, September 27. The final game, Bishop Ward vs Hogan Prep Charter, starts at 1:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Kansas City Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Washington (3-0) vs Central (2-2) at 12:00 PM
Bishop Ward (0-2) vs Hogan Prep Charter (2-2) at 1:00 PM
