Lucas Allgeyer, MICDS 2025 offensive lineman, commits to Iowa
MICDS (Ladue, Mo.) rising senior Lucas Allgeyer drew scholarship offers from coast to coast and each of the Power 4 conferences over the past year and a half.
On Sunday, the standout 2025 offensive and defensive lineman announced his decision. Allgeyer, a 6-foot-6, 280-pounder, made his verbal commitment to the University of Iowa.
"What a ride! This experience has been such a blessing," Allgeyer wrote on his announcement post on X/Twitter. "I want to thank absolutely everybody involved with this crazy process. Especially God and my family who have helped guide me to where I am today. After careful consideration I am absolutely blessed to announce that I am 100% COMMITTEED to the University of Iowa!"
Allgeyer, who is also a thrower in track and field (shot put, discus) plays on both sides of the ball for the Rams and earned all-state recognition as a defensive lineman following his junior season. He is ranked by 247Sports as the seventh-best prospect in Missouri in the Class of 2025 and as the 36th-best defensive line prospect nationally.
The MICDS standout was recruited by some schools as an offensive lineman and by others as a defensive lineman. Allgeyer is expected to play on the offensive line with the Hawkeyes.
His recruitment took off early in the offseason following his sophomore season. He received scholarship offers from Marshall, Miami-Ohio, Tulane, Navy and Toledo before schools like Iowa State, Kansas State, NC State and Nebraska extended offers. He earned 20 offers in all, including from Washington, Miami, Ole Miss and Northwestern.
Allgeyer, who was offered by the Hawkeyes in late January, took official visits to Northwestern, Kansas State, NC State and Iowa before making his decision.
Allgeyer was credited with 64 tackles, including 21 tackles for loss, and 15 sacks during his junior season as MICDS went 9-3. Offensively, the Rams rushed for 2,278 yards, averaging 189.8 rushing yards per game.
As a sophomore Allgeyer recorded 89 tackles, including 15 tackles for loss, eight sacks and two fumble recoveries.
Check out Allgeyer's junior season highlights: Junior season highlights
Download the SBLive Sports app
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
- Nate Latsch | latsch@scorebooklive.com