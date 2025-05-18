Meet the 6-foot-3 Missouri high school lefty who just struck out 22 in a game - and is still uncommitted
Turns out Mason Morris did get credit for the win - and he earned every bit of it.
After throwing 8.1 shutout innings and striking out 22 in Putnam County’s 1-0 walk-off win over Green City, the official scorer awarded the senior lefty the W, despite reliever Sawyer Morgan technically being the pitcher of record when the winning run crossed. The scorer used discretion, and rightly so: Morris had just struck out his 22nd batter - the final one he'd face - before exiting to a standing ovation.
The game, already historic, now holds even more meaning for Morris.
“That game was very special to me for a few different reasons,” Morris said. “The biggest was being able to break Gage Pearson’s single-season strikeout record - and having him there to see it and congratulate me.”
Pearson, a former standout in the program, is someone Morris has looked up to for some time. For Morris, being mentioned in the same breath with Pearson - much less surpassing him - was emotional.
“I’ve always really looked up to him. He’s someone who’s held in very high regard in our community,” Morris said. “Him and his family have done a ton for the baseball program at Putnam, and it feels good to kind of carry on his legacy and put my name right up there with his.”
Morris broke multiple Putnam County program records in the win, including the all-time single-game strikeout mark with 22 and the season strikeout record, now at 136 and counting. His career total sits at 338.
“I’ve had my eye on that single-game strikeout record since I started playing at Putnam,” he added.
And if this was indeed his final game at home, he made it one to remember.
“To be able to have a game like that in front of the home crowd felt amazing,” Morris said. “This is a super supportive community, and it felt good to perform like that in front of them. Especially because that could be our last home game of the year - and my last home game ever.”
Despite the eye-popping numbers, Morris remains uncommitted. That said, the interest is heating up.
“I do have several different offers from NAIA and JUCO schools,” he said. “Recruiting attention has really picked up here in the last two weeks. I’ve got some visits scheduled, but I’m still pretty open. I’m just looking for a home where I can go compete and develop to become the best player I can. I’m just still looking for that perfect fit.”
For now, he’s focused on finishing the season strong - and maybe writing one more chapter in what’s already become a record-setting career.