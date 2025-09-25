Pacers Pivot to Another Veteran Guard After Nixed Monte Morris Deal
After nixing a training camp deal with veteran guard Monte Morris due to a calf injury, the Pacers are pivoting to free agent guard Delon Wright on a non-guaranteed training camp deal, according to Pacers reporter Tony East.
Like the Morris deal, the finalized contract is pending a physical.
Wright is entering his 11th season in the NBA, and this will be his 11th team. He played for the Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks last season, appearing in 40 games while averaging 3.1 points on 34.4% shooting from the floor.
The Pacers are searching for depth at point guard as they attempt to navigate the upcoming season without star Tyrese Haliburton, who tore his Achilles in Game 7 of the NBA Finals in June.
It is expected to be a transition year for the Pacers, who also lost star center Myles Turner in free agency to the rival Bucks.