Missouri Football Top 25 jolted by blowouts, controversy and a new unbeaten team - Sept. 13, 2025
A surprising upset cracked open the state rankings and set up a tense stretch run with contenders surging at the right time.
Missouri’s high school football landscape just got a shakeup. A top-five powerhouse stumbled in a game it couldn’t afford to lose, and the ripple effect sent several schools climbing into their highest positions of the season. The poll movement wasn’t gradual this week - it was jarring, and it came at a time when every mistake is magnified.
Some of the biggest risers weren’t surprises to coaches who have been game-planning against them. A few undefeated squads finally got the bump they’ve been fighting for, while a couple of one-loss teams reclaimed ground after signature wins. The bottom half of the rankings didn’t stay quiet either, with two new entries capitalizing on statement performances.
The next two weeks will decide who’s for real. With district seeding on the line and momentum tilting in unexpected directions, the gap between No. 6 and No. 18 suddenly feels thin. And after what happened this week, nobody in the Top 10 can relax.
Missouri Top 25 State Rankings
Oct. 13, 2025
1. Platte County Pirates
Current Record: 7-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 1
Next game: Ruskin (2-5) at Platte County (7-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Most teams, even great ones, have a few flaws. Through seven games, the Pirates have yet to show us one. Maybe the most complete team in the state, they continued their destructive ways Friday night, destroying a struggling Truman team 63-0. It was Platte County’s first shutout of the season, but their defense is only allowing 12.28 points per game while the offense averages 56.71 per. Four of their seven opponents are above .500 and they’ve waylaid them all despite their starters rarely playing more than two or three quarters per game.
2. Nixa Eagles
Current Record: 7-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 2
Next Game: Nixa (7-0) at Ozark (2-5), 7 p.m. Friday
No surprises here. Nixa stomped winless Waynesville 55-14 on Friday. The starting offense did whatever it wanted, with senior running back Jayden McCaster rushing for three touchdowns and 108 yards on only seven carries, junior quarterback Adam McKnight completing both of his passing attempts for touchdowns that covered 131 yards and racking up 522 yards of total offense. When the starters came out early, junior running back Jax Adams took over and ran for 200 yards and two TDs on 18 carries.
3. CBC Cadets
Current Record: 7-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 3
Next Game: CBC (7-0) at SLUH (7-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Coming off back-to-back weeks in which its defense surrendered 33 points to 2-5 Lipscomb Academy (Tennessee) and 49 to 1-6 Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (Georgia), the Cadets returned home to face Missouri foe Vianney (2-5) and pitched a 55-0 shutout. Good offenses can score on them, but none have been able to keep pace with the 56.57 points per game their offense averages. This week’s opponent, 7-0 SLUH, might be their toughest test yet.
4. Blue Springs South Jaguars
Current Record: 7-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 4
Next Game: Blue Springs South (7-0) at Blue Springs (5-2), 7 p.m. Friday
If you didn’t believe in the Jaguars before, how about now? The Jags didn’t just win Friday’s game against then-No. 6 Liberty – they made an all-caps statement. In a battle of unbeatens, Blue Springs South crushed the Blue Jays 42-3. We’ve strongly felt all season that the top three teams in our rankings – Platte County, Nixa and CBC – all could make a valid argument for being No. 1. With blowout wins against Lee’s Sumit North and Liberty in back-to-back weeks, you can add the Jaguars to that conversation.
5. Kearney Bulldogs
Current Record: 7-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 5
Next Game: Kearney (7-0) at Winnetonka (5-2), 7 p.m. Friday
The Bulldogs have had a tough schedule this season. They’ve only played two teams with losing records. Coincidentally, both teams were winless and Kearney hung 50-plus on both. Friday’s 57-0 win against 0-7 Raytown South topped the 56 points they scored in Week 2 against Grandview (0-7) and doubled as their first shutout of the year. They play 5-2 Winnetonka this week before closing the regular season against Excelsior Springs (2-5).
6. Jackson Indians
Current Record: 7-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 7
Next Game: Miller Career (2-5) at Jackson (7-0), 7 p.m. Friday
The Indians hammered Sikeston 75-7, topping its previous season high of 69 points against Poplar Bluff in Week 5. Jackson has scored no fewer than 56 points in its last four games and has outscored opponents 262-45 in that span with Miller Career (3-5) and Festus (6-1) remaining in the regular season.
7. Lafayette (Wildwood) Lancers
Current Record: 7-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 8
Next Game: Lindbergh (2-5) at Lafayette (Wildwood) (7-0), 7 p.m. Friday
With each passing game, the Lafayette Lancers prove that their defense is one of, if not the best, defenses in the entire state. Despite playing teams like Parkway North (6-1), Kirkwood (5-1), Pattonville (4-3) and Eureka (5-2) the Lancers have surrendered only 40 points all season – an average of 5.71 points per game. To put that dominance into even more perspective, 28 of those 40 points were allowed to Kirkwood in Week 3. They’ve pitched four shutouts and beat a good Eureka team 35-6 on Friday.
8. Lee’s Summit North Broncos
Current Record: 5-2
Last Week’s Ranking: 9
Next Game: Lee’s Summit North (5-2) at Lee’s Summit West (3-4), 7 p.m. Friday
In another game that featured two of the Show-Me State’s top 25 squads, the Broncos survived Liberty North 27-20 on Friday. The Broncos jumped out to a 14-0 lead before the Eagles closed it to 21-14 in the second half. A fourth-quarter touchdown gave LSN some breathing room (27-14) and Liberty North scored on the final play of the game to make it a bit more respectable. The Broncos close the regular season against Lee’s Summit West (3-4) and Lee’s Summit (3-4).
9. Rockhurst Hawklets
Current Record: 6-1
Last Week’s Ranking: 10
Next Game: Rockhurst (6-1) at Liberty North (4-3), 7 p.m. Friday
Coming off a loss against Blue Springs in Week 6, the Hawklets survived a scare Friday night across state lines in Overland Park, Kansas. In a barn-burning thriller, the Hawklets scored an overtime touchdown and elected to go for a 2-point conversion and the win. The gutsy call worked, and the Hawklets escaped 36-35 – handing St. Thomas Aquinas its first loss of the season.
10. Blair Oaks Falcons
Current Record: 7-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 11
Next Game: Blair Oaks (7-0) at Hallsville (2-5), 7 p.m. Friday
We’ve spoken ad nauseum about the Falcons’ prolific offense, and on Friday all they did was drop a season high 76 points. Entertaining Eldon, now 3-4, the Falcons rolled to a 76-7 blowout. Blair Oaks has been just as prolific on defense – holding opponents to an average of nine points per game while averaging 47.71 on offense.
11. Kirkwood Pioneers
Current Record: 5-1
Last Week’s Ranking: 12
Next Game: Ladue Horton Watkins (6-1) at Kirkwood (5-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Coming off a tough win against Eureka, the Pioneers went out and handled business against Marquette (1-6). Despite giving up a 30-yard touchdown on Marquette’s first drive, the Pioneers clawed back with a field goal, safety and touchdown to take a 12-7 lead at the end of the first quarter. They piled up 27 points in the second quarter and closed the game with 49 unanswered points in the 49-7 win. They have a big showdown against 6-1 Ladue Horton Watkins this week.
12. Helias Catholic Crusaders
Current Record: 7-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 13
Next Game: Helias Catholic (7-0) at Sedalia Smith-Cotton, 7 p.m. Friday
There can be no debate. In 2025, Helias Catholic owns the bragging rights for best high school football team in Jefferson City. One week after rolling Capital City 35-7, the Crusaders hosted Jefferson City (which sits only about a mile from Helias) for the first time on Friday and smacked the Jays 49-14. Sedalia Smith-Cotton (4-3) and Lift For Life Academy (5-2) are the only teams standing between the Crusaders and a perfect regular season.
13. SLUH Jr. Bills
Current Record: 7-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 14
Next Game: CBC (7-0) at SLUH (7-0), 6 p.m. Friday
Climbing the rankings all season, the Jr. Bills impressed again in a 27-10 win against Chaminade College Prep. The win gives SLUH four wins against teams that are currently .500 or better and sets up a huge matchup of unbeatens as they host No. 3 CBC this week before closing the regular season at Rockhurst (6-1).
14. Liberty Blue Jays
Current Record: 6-1
Last Week’s Ranking: 6
Next Game: Oak Park (2-5) at Liberty (6-1), 7 p.m. Friday
There’s no way to dress this one up. The Blue Jays put their perfect record up against No. 4 Blue Springs South and got crushed 42-3. Blue Springs South dominated in every facet and kept Liberty from getting anything going. They’ll try to heal these wounds against 2-5 Oak Park this week before closing the regular season with another big test against a very good North Kansas City squad.
15. Seneca Indians
Current Record: 7-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 17
Next Game: East Newton (1-6) at Seneca (7-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Ranked No. 1 in Class 3, five of the seven teams the Indians have played this season currently stand above .500. They traveled to Anderson to square off against the much-improved McDonald County Mustangs on Friday and returned home with a 35-20 win. Seneca will be heavy favorites at home this week against 1-6 East Newton before wrapping up the regular season with a key showdown at Lamar.
16. Carthage Tigers
Current Record: 6-1
Last Week’s Ranking: 20
Next Game: Webb City (5-2) at Carthage (6-1), 7 p.m. Friday
What a difference one drive makes. Taking the ball at the end of Friday’s game against Republic, the Tigers marched down the field, got a nice break on a controversial call, clocked the ball inside the 10-yard line with a second left and booted a short field goal for a 30-28 win. The Tigers’ only loss was to Nixa. They have a big game against rival Webb City this week.
17. Republic Tigers
Current Record: 5-2
Last Week’s Ranking: 18
Next Game: Neosho (5-2) at Republic (5-2), 7 p.m. Friday
Don’t expect the Tigers to get over Friday’s loss anytime soon. It was quite controversial. On Carthage’s final drive of the game, a Carthage receiver went up for a long pass and caught it. While in the air, however, a Republic defender got his hands on the ball and appeared to wrangle it away from the receiver on the way to the ground. Republic came up with the ball, but officials still awarded the catch to Carthage. Seconds later, Carthage spiked the ball inside the 10-yard line with 1 second remaining and booted a short field goal to win the game 30-28.
18. Webb City Cardinals
Current Record: 5-2
Last Week’s Ranking: 19
Next Game: Webb City (5-2) at Carthage (6-1), 7 p.m. Friday
On the heels of a tough home loss against Republic, the Cardinals got back to business Friday night with a 55-0 win against Willard (1-6). They are going to need another big offensive showing next week, but it’s going to be a battle against a 6-1 Carthage team that is coming off a dramatic 30-28 win against Republic.
19. North Kansas City Hornets
Current Record: 6-1
Last Week’s Ranking: 21
Next Game: Park Hill South (1-6) at North Kansas City (6-1), 7 p.m. Friday
With their lone loss to Kearney now well behind them, the Hornets kept the momentum from a 61-7 win in Week 6 going on Friday. Once they got their offense rolling, it was all over for Oak Park, and the Hornets rolled to a 41-27 win. They get another tune up against Park Hill South this week before closing the season with a big showdown against ranked Liberty.
20. Hannibal Pirates
Current Record: 6-1
Last Week’s Ranking: 23
Next Game: Marshall (3-4) at Hannibal (5-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Winners of six straight, the Pirates pitched their third shutout of the season with a 27-0 win against Moberly. They’ve allowed 20 combined points spanning the last four weeks with 3-4 Marshall and 4-3 Fort Zumwalt West left in the regular season.
21. Lutheran North Crusaders
Current Record: 4-2
Last Week’s Ranking: 15
Next Game: Lutheran North (4-2) is idle this week. The Eagles close the regular season at home against Cardinal Ritter at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 24.
There weren’t a lot of positives to take from Friday’s game. The Crusaders went to Maryville and got smacked by three scores in a 35-17 loss. They must sit with the loss for an extra week before wrapping up the regular season at home against Cardinal Ritter in two weeks.
22. Eureka Wildcats
Current Record: 5-2
Last Week’s Ranking: 16
Next Game: Eureka (5-2) at McCluer (1-6), 1 p.m. Saturday
A 4-0 start has morphed into a 5-2 record as the Wildcats lost to Lafayette Wildwood lopsided fashion, 35-6. It was their second loss in the last three weeks – both to top 25 teams – with the other defeat coming 24-21 to Kirkwood. They have a chance to right the ship at 1-6 McCluer on Saturday before wrapping up the regular season at home against Pattonville (4-3).
23. Blue Springs Wildcats
Current Record: 4-2
Last Week’s Ranking: 24
Next Game: Blue Springs (4-2) at Park Hill South (1-5), 7 p.m. Friday
Since suffering consecutive losses in Week 4 and 5, the Wildcats have rebounded nicely. They stunned Rockhurst 38-29 in Week 6 before dismantling Park Hill South 35-6 on Friday. They could make a huge statement with a win this week, but they’re going to have their hands full with No. 4 Blue Springs South.
24. St. Dominic Crusaders
Current Record: 7-0
Last Week’s Ranking: NR
Next Game: St. Dominic (7-0) at MICDS (4-3), 1 p.m. Saturday
With quality wins against St. Francis Borgia, Park Hills Central and Cape Girardeau Central, the Class 6 Crusaders have been hovering on the brink of these rankings for a few weeks. While some teams above them have struggled, they have continued piling up wins and earned their rightful spot in the top 25 with a convincing 38-7 win against Rolla on Friday.
25. Cardinal Ritter College Prep Lions
Current Record: 3-3
Last Week’s Ranking: 25
Next Game: De Smet Jesuit (4-3) at Cardinal Ritter (3-3), 7 p.m. Thursday
While they didn’t play last week, the Lions picked up a forfeit win because Roosevelt, their scheduled opponent, canceled its season due to dwindling numbers.