High School

Missouri high school Class 4-6 returning defensive linemen to know for the 2025 season: vote

Through a deep crop of talent, a handful of Missouri large school defensive linemen stand out on the national scene while others fight to get there; but which one is the best?

Levi Payton

Sept. 21, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; DeSmet (Missouri) defensive lineman Titan Davis watches warm-ups before Ohio State's game against the Marshall University Thundering Herd at Ohio Stadium.
Sept. 21, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; DeSmet (Missouri) defensive lineman Titan Davis watches warm-ups before Ohio State's game against the Marshall University Thundering Herd at Ohio Stadium. / Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The state of Missouri is a hotbed for talented linemen and the 2025 season, which kicks off later this month, is sure to shine light on a few new breakout candidates who will one day shoot up recruiting rankings.

Before the end of last season, a handful of these elite defensive linemen had already established themselves as national recruits, drawing attention from Power Four programs across the country and committing throughout the offseason.

Beyond the nationally ranked recruits, the state's defensive line is rich with talent far too extensive to fit onto one list (we will also have class breakdowns by positions in the coming weeks). This list includes a mix of top prospects with significant college interest and other standouts who have been recognized as all-state and all-district selections by the state’s coaches and sports media.

That quickly brings us to Titan Davis, (sr., DeSmet Jesuit) - a powerful and athletic big man who dominates at the line of scrimmage with a rare combination of speed and strength. He is rated as a four-star recruit on the 247Sports Composite and is a hard commit to the Michigan Wolverines. Davis is nationally ranked as the No. 104 overall player in the country, the No. 14 defensive lineman, and the No. 2 player in Missouri for the class of 2026. He also held offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, and Florida, among many others.

Ronelle Johnson, a senior edge rusher from Blue Springs, is another top national prospect. Johnson is a four-star recruit and is committed to Indiana. On the 247Sports Composite, he is ranked as the No. 3 player in Missouri and a top-30 edge rusher in the country for his class. A disruptive player with a knack for wrecking plays, Johnson finished the year with 60 tackles (14 for loss) and 4.5 sacks.

And they aren't the only big names. Brysen Wessell, a junior defensive lineman from Jackson, is a three-star recruit on the 247Sports Composite. The Iowa State commit is ranked as the No. 7 player in Missouri for the 2026 class. He's joined by Carthage senior edge Landon Bland and CBC senior edge Jake Plummer.

Bland, a three-star and a top 10 2026 prospect in the state, uses his speed and agility to create consistent pressure on quarterbacks. Plummer, meanwhile, is a two-way star who also excels at tight end. Ranked No. 15 in the state for the 2026 class, the well-rounded and versatile Plummer is committed to Fresno State.

Xavier Jackson, a senior defensive lineman from Ft. Zumwalt North, is a three-star recruit and the No. 24 ranked prospect in the state for 2026, according to 247Sports. He has garnered attention from several schools and it's easy to understand why when you see him alter an offenses flow.

Beyond the nationally recognized recruits, the state's depth on the defensive line is extensive. Several other players on the list have earned all-state honors. George Richter, a senior defensive end from Liberty, is a Class 6 first-team all-state selection, while Oscar Chatman, a senior defensive lineman from Hazelwood East, earned Class 5 first-team all-state honors. Additionally, Kearney's formidable senior duo of Mason and Isaac Beaver were first-team all-state selections in Class 4.

When the lights come on, these top defensive linemen will be central to their teams' success. What they do in the trenches will not only shape the outcomes of key games but also continue to attract the attention of college scouts looking to secure the next great star from Missouri. But which one will have the best season? That's what we're asking fans to decide.

Be sure to cast your vote in the poll at the bottom of this page to let us know which of these players you think should be considered the best entering the 2025 season. Be sure to share on all socials that voting ends on Wednesday, July 13, at 11:59 p.m. Central.

Missouri large school returning defensive linemen to know in 2025

Mason Beaver, sr., DL, Kearney
* Class 4 first-team all-state

Isaac Beaver, sr., DE, Kearney
* Class 4 first-team all-state

Landon Bland, sr., Edge, Carthage
* Class 5 third-team all-state

DJ Boone, jr., DE, Lutheran North
* 2024 Class 4 State Champion
* Class 4 first-team all-state
* Class 4 all-district

Cale Buntz, sr., DL, Platte County
* 2024 Class 5 State Champion
* Class 5 all-district

Brielle Cartwright, sr., DL, Gateway STEM
* Class 4 all-district

Oscar Chatman, sr., DL, Hazelwood East
* Class 5 first-team all-state
* Class 5 all-district

Kane Clark, sr., DE, Carl Junction
* Class 4 all-district

Damoni Cole, jr., DL, Marshall
* Class 4 all-district

Ethan Cook, sr., DL, Sullivan
* Class 4 all-district

Titan Davis, sr., DL, DeSmet Jesuit
* 2024 Class 6 State Champion
* Class 6 all-district

Bryce Dobbs, sr., DE, Poplar Bluff
* Class 5 all-district

Tyson Greiner, jr., DE, St. Dominic
* Class 6 all-district

Jack Hackmann, sr., DL, Washington
* Class 5 all-district

Grant Hanewinkel, sr., DL, Northwest
* Class 6 all-district

Grayson Hart, sr., DE, Republic
* Class 5 all-district

Jimmell Holman, jr., DL, St. Pius X (Kansas City)
* Class 5 all-district

Jameson Honey, sr., DL, Lindbergh
* Class 6 all-district

Tre Hoskins, sr., DL, Hannibal
* Class 4 all-district

Brendan Huddleston, sr., Edge, Ladue Horton Watkins
* Class 5 all-district

Jaxon Hunter, sr., DE, West Plains
* Class 4 all-district

Xavier Jackson, sr., DL, Ft. Zumwalt North
* Class 5 second-team all-state
* Class 5 all-district

Ronelle Johnson, sr., Edge, Blue Springs
* Class 6 first-team all-district

Javon Jones, sr., DL, Warrenton
* Class 4 second-team all-state
* Class 4 all-district

Drew Leuckel, sr., DE, Perryville
* Class 4 second-team all-state
* Class 4 all-district

Jameson Lyons, sr., DE, Belton
* Class 5 all-district

Ben Maskell, sr., DE, Ft. Zumwalt East
* Class 5 all-district

Jackson Mayberry, sr., DL, Lee’s Summit West
* Class 6 all-district

Noah McCollum, jr., DE, Eureka
* Class 5 all-district

Rashawn Minor, sr., DL, McCluer
* Class 5 all-district

Brenton Mohrmann, sr., DE, Parkway North
* Class 4 all-district

Caleb Moritz, jr., DL, Washington
* Class 5 all-district

Paul Muff, sr., DL, Camdenton
* Class 5 all-district

Nathaniel Parker, sr., DL, Fort Osage
* Class 5 all-district

Ben Petersen, sr., DE, MICDS
* Class 5 all-district

Jake Plummer, sr., Edge, Christian Brothers College (CBC)
* No accolades listed

George Richter, sr., DE, Liberty
* Class 6 first-team all-state
* Class 6 all-district

Sebastian Tate, sr., DL, SLUH
* Class 6 all-district

Zayre Thomas, soph., DE, Raytown South
* Class 4 all-district

Demeterius Thompson, sr., DE, Brentwood-Clayton
* Class 4 all-district

Chris Voss, sr., DL, Union
* Class 4 all-district

Jonah Were, sr., DE, Park Hill
* Class 6 all-district
* Class 6 third-team all-state

Brysen Wessell, sr., DL, Jackson
* Class 6 all-district
* Class 6 all-state

Keegan Wink, sr., DL, Staley
* Class 5 all-district

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Levi Payton
LEVI PAYTON

Levi’s sports journalism career began in 2005. A Missouri native, he’s won multiple Press Association awards for feature writing and has served as a writer and editor covering high school sports as well as working beats in professional baseball, NCAA football, basketball, baseball and soccer. If you have a good story, he’d love to tell it.

Home/Missouri