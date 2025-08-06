Missouri high school Class 4-6 returning defensive linemen to know for the 2025 season: vote
The state of Missouri is a hotbed for talented linemen and the 2025 season, which kicks off later this month, is sure to shine light on a few new breakout candidates who will one day shoot up recruiting rankings.
Before the end of last season, a handful of these elite defensive linemen had already established themselves as national recruits, drawing attention from Power Four programs across the country and committing throughout the offseason.
Beyond the nationally ranked recruits, the state's defensive line is rich with talent far too extensive to fit onto one list (we will also have class breakdowns by positions in the coming weeks). This list includes a mix of top prospects with significant college interest and other standouts who have been recognized as all-state and all-district selections by the state’s coaches and sports media.
That quickly brings us to Titan Davis, (sr., DeSmet Jesuit) - a powerful and athletic big man who dominates at the line of scrimmage with a rare combination of speed and strength. He is rated as a four-star recruit on the 247Sports Composite and is a hard commit to the Michigan Wolverines. Davis is nationally ranked as the No. 104 overall player in the country, the No. 14 defensive lineman, and the No. 2 player in Missouri for the class of 2026. He also held offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, and Florida, among many others.
Ronelle Johnson, a senior edge rusher from Blue Springs, is another top national prospect. Johnson is a four-star recruit and is committed to Indiana. On the 247Sports Composite, he is ranked as the No. 3 player in Missouri and a top-30 edge rusher in the country for his class. A disruptive player with a knack for wrecking plays, Johnson finished the year with 60 tackles (14 for loss) and 4.5 sacks.
And they aren't the only big names. Brysen Wessell, a junior defensive lineman from Jackson, is a three-star recruit on the 247Sports Composite. The Iowa State commit is ranked as the No. 7 player in Missouri for the 2026 class. He's joined by Carthage senior edge Landon Bland and CBC senior edge Jake Plummer.
Bland, a three-star and a top 10 2026 prospect in the state, uses his speed and agility to create consistent pressure on quarterbacks. Plummer, meanwhile, is a two-way star who also excels at tight end. Ranked No. 15 in the state for the 2026 class, the well-rounded and versatile Plummer is committed to Fresno State.
Xavier Jackson, a senior defensive lineman from Ft. Zumwalt North, is a three-star recruit and the No. 24 ranked prospect in the state for 2026, according to 247Sports. He has garnered attention from several schools and it's easy to understand why when you see him alter an offenses flow.
Beyond the nationally recognized recruits, the state's depth on the defensive line is extensive. Several other players on the list have earned all-state honors. George Richter, a senior defensive end from Liberty, is a Class 6 first-team all-state selection, while Oscar Chatman, a senior defensive lineman from Hazelwood East, earned Class 5 first-team all-state honors. Additionally, Kearney's formidable senior duo of Mason and Isaac Beaver were first-team all-state selections in Class 4.
When the lights come on, these top defensive linemen will be central to their teams' success. What they do in the trenches will not only shape the outcomes of key games but also continue to attract the attention of college scouts looking to secure the next great star from Missouri. But which one will have the best season? That's what we're asking fans to decide.
Be sure to cast your vote in the poll at the bottom of this page to let us know which of these players you think should be considered the best entering the 2025 season. Be sure to share on all socials that voting ends on Wednesday, July 13, at 11:59 p.m. Central.
Missouri large school returning defensive linemen to know in 2025
Mason Beaver, sr., DL, Kearney
* Class 4 first-team all-state
Isaac Beaver, sr., DE, Kearney
* Class 4 first-team all-state
Landon Bland, sr., Edge, Carthage
* Class 5 third-team all-state
DJ Boone, jr., DE, Lutheran North
* 2024 Class 4 State Champion
* Class 4 first-team all-state
* Class 4 all-district
Cale Buntz, sr., DL, Platte County
* 2024 Class 5 State Champion
* Class 5 all-district
Brielle Cartwright, sr., DL, Gateway STEM
* Class 4 all-district
Oscar Chatman, sr., DL, Hazelwood East
* Class 5 first-team all-state
* Class 5 all-district
Kane Clark, sr., DE, Carl Junction
* Class 4 all-district
Damoni Cole, jr., DL, Marshall
* Class 4 all-district
Ethan Cook, sr., DL, Sullivan
* Class 4 all-district
Titan Davis, sr., DL, DeSmet Jesuit
* 2024 Class 6 State Champion
* Class 6 all-district
Bryce Dobbs, sr., DE, Poplar Bluff
* Class 5 all-district
Tyson Greiner, jr., DE, St. Dominic
* Class 6 all-district
Jack Hackmann, sr., DL, Washington
* Class 5 all-district
Grant Hanewinkel, sr., DL, Northwest
* Class 6 all-district
Grayson Hart, sr., DE, Republic
* Class 5 all-district
Jimmell Holman, jr., DL, St. Pius X (Kansas City)
* Class 5 all-district
Jameson Honey, sr., DL, Lindbergh
* Class 6 all-district
Tre Hoskins, sr., DL, Hannibal
* Class 4 all-district
Brendan Huddleston, sr., Edge, Ladue Horton Watkins
* Class 5 all-district
Jaxon Hunter, sr., DE, West Plains
* Class 4 all-district
Xavier Jackson, sr., DL, Ft. Zumwalt North
* Class 5 second-team all-state
* Class 5 all-district
Ronelle Johnson, sr., Edge, Blue Springs
* Class 6 first-team all-district
Javon Jones, sr., DL, Warrenton
* Class 4 second-team all-state
* Class 4 all-district
Drew Leuckel, sr., DE, Perryville
* Class 4 second-team all-state
* Class 4 all-district
Jameson Lyons, sr., DE, Belton
* Class 5 all-district
Ben Maskell, sr., DE, Ft. Zumwalt East
* Class 5 all-district
Jackson Mayberry, sr., DL, Lee’s Summit West
* Class 6 all-district
Noah McCollum, jr., DE, Eureka
* Class 5 all-district
Rashawn Minor, sr., DL, McCluer
* Class 5 all-district
Brenton Mohrmann, sr., DE, Parkway North
* Class 4 all-district
Caleb Moritz, jr., DL, Washington
* Class 5 all-district
Paul Muff, sr., DL, Camdenton
* Class 5 all-district
Nathaniel Parker, sr., DL, Fort Osage
* Class 5 all-district
Ben Petersen, sr., DE, MICDS
* Class 5 all-district
Jake Plummer, sr., Edge, Christian Brothers College (CBC)
* No accolades listed
George Richter, sr., DE, Liberty
* Class 6 first-team all-state
* Class 6 all-district
Sebastian Tate, sr., DL, SLUH
* Class 6 all-district
Zayre Thomas, soph., DE, Raytown South
* Class 4 all-district
Demeterius Thompson, sr., DE, Brentwood-Clayton
* Class 4 all-district
Chris Voss, sr., DL, Union
* Class 4 all-district
Jonah Were, sr., DE, Park Hill
* Class 6 all-district
* Class 6 third-team all-state
Brysen Wessell, sr., DL, Jackson
* Class 6 all-district
* Class 6 all-state
Keegan Wink, sr., DL, Staley
* Class 5 all-district