2025 MLS Awards Finalists: Full List of Nominees Confirmed

Anders Dreyer and Diego Luna are the only players to be named finalists for two awards.

Max Mallow

Lionel Messi (second left) battles Anders Dreyer (right) for MLS MVP.
Lionel Messi (second left) battles Anders Dreyer (right) for MLS MVP. / MLS

The 2025 MLS Awards finalists were announced Thursday as Lionel Messi looks to capture a historic second consecutive MVP.

The Landon Donovan MVP award headlines the eight annual honors on offer. Inter Miami star Lionel Messi and San Diego FC breakthrough talent Anders Dreyer are expected to battle for the MVP. If Messi wins, he would become the first player in league history to win the award in back-to-back seasons and just the second player to win MVP twice.

San Diego produced three finalists in their debut season after putting together the most successful expansion season in league history. Four clubs in total had three finalists—San Diego, LAFC, Philadelphia Union and the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Per MLS, finalists earned the highest average votes from MLS club technical staff, MLS first-team players and select media members.

Check out the full list below.

Jump to:

  1. Landon Donovan MLS MVP
  2. Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year
  3. Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award
  4. MLS Comeback Player of the Year
  5. MLS Defender of the Year
  6. MLS Goalkeeper of the Year
  7. MLS Newcomer of the Year
  8. MLS Young Player of the Year

Landon Donovan MLS MVP

Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year

Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award

MLS Comeback Player of the Year

MLS Defender of the Year

  • Tristan Blackmon (Vancouver Whitecaps FC)
  • Jakob Glesnes (Philadelphia Union)
  • Kai Wagner (Philadelphia Union)

MLS Goalkeeper of the Year

MLS Newcomer of the Year

  • Anders Dreyer (San Diego FC)
  • Son Heung-Min (LAFC)
  • Philip Zinckernagel (Chicago Fire FC)

MLS Young Player of the Year

