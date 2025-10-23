2025 MLS Awards Finalists: Full List of Nominees Confirmed
The 2025 MLS Awards finalists were announced Thursday as Lionel Messi looks to capture a historic second consecutive MVP.
The Landon Donovan MVP award headlines the eight annual honors on offer. Inter Miami star Lionel Messi and San Diego FC breakthrough talent Anders Dreyer are expected to battle for the MVP. If Messi wins, he would become the first player in league history to win the award in back-to-back seasons and just the second player to win MVP twice.
San Diego produced three finalists in their debut season after putting together the most successful expansion season in league history. Four clubs in total had three finalists—San Diego, LAFC, Philadelphia Union and the Vancouver Whitecaps.
Per MLS, finalists earned the highest average votes from MLS club technical staff, MLS first-team players and select media members.
Check out the full list below.
Landon Donovan MLS MVP
- Denis Bouanga (LAFC)
- Anders Dreyer (San Diego FC)
- Evander (FC Cincinnati)
- Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF)
- Sam Surridge (Nashville SC)
Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year
- Bradley Carnell (Philadelphia Union)
- Jesper Sørensen (Vancouver Whitecaps FC)
- Mikey Varas (San Diego FC)
Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award
- Ryan Hollingshead (LAFC)
- Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake)
- Brad Stuver (Austin FC)
MLS Comeback Player of the Year
- Lawrence Ennali (Houston Dynamo FC)
- Nick Hagglund (FC Cincinnati)
- Richie Laryea (Toronto FC)
MLS Defender of the Year
- Tristan Blackmon (Vancouver Whitecaps FC)
- Jakob Glesnes (Philadelphia Union)
- Kai Wagner (Philadelphia Union)
MLS Goalkeeper of the Year
- Matt Freese (New York City FC)
- Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United FC)
- Yohei Takaoka (Vancouver Whitecaps FC)
MLS Newcomer of the Year
- Anders Dreyer (San Diego FC)
- Son Heung-Min (LAFC)
- Philip Zinckernagel (Chicago Fire FC)
MLS Young Player of the Year
- Alex Freeman (Orlando City SC)
- Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake)
- Obed Vargas (Seattle Sounders FC)