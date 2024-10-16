Missouri high school football Player of the Year Watch List
The 2024 football season is just past the midway point. Which players have elevated themselves above the rest? A player of the year watchlist for Missouri.
Through seven weeks these ten players have stood out due to their impact on winning, production, and overall individual success.
Carson Boyd, Senior, Cardinal Ritter
Boyd, an Illinois commit, is the architect of a dominant Cardinal Ritter offense. He’s a true dual-threat quarterback. The greatest stat for a field general is winning which he has done over the years. With that being said his 1863 passing yards paired with 568 rushing yards and 16 total touchdowns is impressive through six games.
Jamarion Parker, Senior, Cardinal Ritter
Parker has saved his best season for his senior season. Through six games he has 1080 total yards and 12 touchdowns. Cardinal Ritter is undefeated to this point and he’s a massive part of the equation. The Nebraska commit looks poised to win a postseason award.
Austin Haas, Senior, Warrenton
Haas has helped lead Warrenton to a 7-0 start. He’s their bellcow back rushing for 1358 yards and 19 touchdowns so far this season. One of the best playmakers in Missouri. A monstrous season paired with team success lands him a spot on this list.
Jackson Cantwell, Junior, Nixa
Not often do offensive linemen make these types of lists. With that being said, Cantwell is the face of SWMO football and the best prospect this region has seen since Dorial Green-Beckham in 2012. Nixa has been a juggernaut this season he’s paving the way.
Dylan Rebura, Senior, Nixa
Reubura is set to potentially break records this season. He’s the ball carrier for a run-heavy Nixa offense and the state's leading touchdown scorer. A dynamic player inside the red zone, from the 50, and on long runs. Rebura can do it all.
Dillon Duff, Senior, De Smet
Duff, a Kansas State commit, has led De Smet to a 6-1 record to this point. A composed thrower who has 1447 passing yards and 16 touchdowns through the air. De Smet is among the best in Class 6 and he’s their leader on offense.
Carter Dowell, Junior, Troy Buchanan
The Troy Buchanan rushing attack has been potent this season. Leading the way is Dowell, a junior back gaining the attention of many. He has 1059 total yards and 15 touchdowns. The Trojans are 7-0 scoring more than 34 points in every contest.
Isaiah Mozee, Senior, Lee’s Summit North
Mozee, a Nebraska commit, is the premier playmaker for a 7-0 Lee’s Summit North team. A true technician on the outside and someone who creates mismatches every Friday night. A unanimous four star prospect on all major recruiting services.
Brady Davidson, Senior, Rock Bridge
Davidson, a Northern Illinois commit, is having a great season being the full-time QB for Rock Bridge. The Bruins are 6-1 with him leading the attack. A pure pocket passer who has great command at 6’5. Rock Bridge and Davidson are the standard in Mid-Missouri.
Nick McClellan, Junior, CBC
McClellan has taken control of the CBC offense and they haven’t skipped a beat. One of the best playmakers in the state. He’ll be recruited as an athlete in the 2026 class. His 611 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns make him one of the best running quarterbacks regardless of class.