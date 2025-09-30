Missouri High School Football: Top 25 State Rankings for Week 6 - Sept. 30, 2025
As Missouri high school football hits the midway point of the 2025 season, the state’s heavyweights continue to flex their dominance, while a few surprise names have forced their way into the mix.
Platte County, Nixa, and CBC remain the clear frontrunners after convincing Week 5 victories, each showing little sign of slowing down as October approaches. Blue Springs South and Kearney also held firm near the top, both securing wins over quality opponents to stay unbeaten.
While the top tier remained steady, there was plenty of shakeup further down the rankings. Rock Bridge dropped out after falling to Helias Catholic, leaving the Bruins at 2-3 and searching for answers.
De Smet Jesuit also exited the Top 25 despite earning a win, as surrendering 42 points to 2-3 Vianney (the second-highest points total for the Golden Griffins all season) raised more concerns than it solved for the Spartans’ defense.
Both programs had hovered near the back end of the poll but couldn’t withstand the pressure from surging challengers.
That opened the door for a pair of deserving newcomers. Festus powered its way into the Top 25 with a dominant win over Hillsboro to remain unbeaten, while Hannibal finally earned its long-awaited debut after stringing together four straight victories, including a statement win over Troy Buchanan.
Both teams have been knocking on the door for weeks, and now their consistency has forced recognition on the state’s biggest stage.
Heading into Week 6, the depth of Missouri football is becoming clearer. With perennial contenders like Rockhurst, Liberty, and Jackson continuing to roll, and programs like Festus and Hannibal emerging as legitimate threats, the road to November promises as much parity as it does firepower.
Missouri Top 25 State Rankings – Week 6
1. Platte County Pirates
Current Record: 5-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 1
Next game: Smithville (4-1) at Platte County (5-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Missouri’s No. 1 since the preseason, the Pirates weren’t dominant on Friday night – they were destructive. They jumped out to a 35-0 lead in the first quarter and were up 57-8 at halftime (when their starters were pulled) and rolled Belton 69-14. Three-star senior quarterback Rocco Marriott passed for nearly 400 yards and five touchdowns in the first half.
2. Nixa Eagles
Current Record: 5-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 2
Next Game: Nixa (5-0) at Kickapoo (0-5), 7 p.m. Friday
Home for the second week in a row, the Eagles tied their season-high for points in a game in a 49-14 beatdown of Lebanon – with all 49 of its points coming in the first half before the starters came out. Jayden McCaster rushed 15 times for 144 yards and five touchdowns, Jackson Cantwell had 14 pancake blocks and quarterback Adam McKnight went 7-for-8 passing for 137 yards and two TDs.
3. CBC Cadets
Current Record: 5-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 3
Next Game: CBC (5-0) at Raybun Gap (Georgia) (1-4), 7 p.m. Friday
Remaining at No. 3, again this week, the Cadets hosted Nashville, Tennesee’s Lipscomb Academy and rolled to a convincing 65-33 win, dropping Lipscomb to 1-5. The Cadets jumped out to a 31-7 lead by halftime and dominated the entire way. They travel to Georgia this week for their next test.
4. Blue Springs South Jaguars
Current Record: 5-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 4
Next Game: Blue Springs South (5-0) at Lee’s Summit North (4-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Senior quarterback Ayden Wilhelm passed for four touchdowns and the Jaguars’ defense held Staley to 166 total yards of offense (including just 54 yards rushing on 31 carries) and rolled to a 49-7 victory. The Jaguars have now outscored opponents 217-70 through five games.
5. Kearney Bulldogs
Current Record: 5-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 5
Next Game: Grain Valley (4-1) at Kearney (5-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Facing their toughest test of the season, the Bulldogs took on undefeated North Kansas City and held on for a 24-20 victory. Their defense allowed the most points it has allowed all season but still played well. Kearney led 24-7 until North Kansas City scored a pair of touchdowns in the final four minutes to make it close.
6. Lee’s Summit North Broncos
Current Record: 4-1
Last Week’s Ranking: 6
Next Game: Blue Springs South (5-0) at Lee’s Summit North (4-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Bouncing back from its first loss of the season to Bentonville, Arkansas in Week 4, Lee’s Summit North took care of business on Friday with a 41-28 victory over Blue Springs. The Broncos were led by junior running back Bryce Thompson, who ran for 195 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries, while senior quarterback Stephen Thomas Jr. passed for 258 yards and four touchdowns.
7. Rockhurst Hawklets
Current Record: 5-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 7
Next Game: Blue Springs (3-2) at Rockhurst (5-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Spreading the ball around and showing off their depth, the Hawklets entertained Bishop Miege (Kansas) on Friday and rolled to its first shutout of the season in a 35-0 victory. Rockhurst did all of its damage in two quarters, the first and the third, scoring 14 and 21 points, respectively.
8. Liberty Blue Jays
Current Record: 5-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 8
Next Game: Liberty (5-0) at Park Hill (3-2), 7 p.m. Friday
Dominant in the running game, the Blue Jays only attempted seven passes last Friday because they averaged 11.1 yards per carry as a team, rushing 40 times for 443 yards and seven touchdowns. Three players rushed for over 100 yards: sophomore Jace Hicks (eight carries, 136 yards, three touchdowns; senior Colt Nolin (10 carries, 134 yards, three touchdowns; and senior Andrew Olson (12 carries, 126 yards, one TD).
9. Jackson Indians
Current Record: 5-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 9
Next Game: Cape Girardeau Central (4-1) at Jackson (5-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Good teams should win their winnable games and Jackson annihilated winless Poplar Bluff 69-7 last week. That win came on the heels of a 56-7 shelling of previously unbeaten Farmington in Week 4. They’ve got a tough Cape Central team this week before wrapping up the season against Sikeston (1-4), Miller Career Academy (3-3) and Festus (5-0).
10. Lafayette (Wildwood) Lancers
Current Record: 5-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 10
Next Game: Lafayette (Wildwood) (5-0) at McCluer (0-5), 7 p.m. Friday
Pitching their fourth shutout in five games, the Lancers destroyed Pattonville (2-3) 35-0 on Friday. The only points Lafayette gave up came in Week 3’s 35-28 win over Kirkwood (4-1). They’ve also blanked Parkway North, Hazelwood Central, Parkway Central and have outscored opponents 219-28.
11. Kirkwood Pioneers
Current Record: 4-1
Last Week’s Ranking: 11
Next Game: Kirkwood (4-1) is idle this week; the Pioneers travel to Marquette on Oct. 10
We expected a battle when Kirkwood traveled to undefeated Eureka last week, and the game didn’t disappoint. The Pioneers trailed 21-17 after three quarters but got a 48-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth to take a 24-21 lead, and the defense pitched a shutout the remainder of the way. The Pioneers get a week off to regroup before taking on 1-4 Marquette Oct. 10.
12. Blair Oaks Falcons
Current Record: 5-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 12
Next Game: Blue Valley Southwest (Kansas) (0-4) at Blair Oaks (5-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Through Week 5, the Falcons have only played one team with a losing record and destroyed them all. In fact, three of those four teams (Maryville, Lutheran North and Osage) have suffered their only loss to date at the hands of Blair Oaks. With Friday’s 55-0 shellacking of Boonville (3-2), the Falcons have outscored their last two opponents 120-0 and have only one team remaining on their schedule (3-2 Eldon) with a current winning record.
13. Helias Catholic Crusaders
Current Record: 5-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 13
Next Game: Capital City (3-2) at Helias Catholic (5-0), 7 p.m. Friday
In their closest outcome since a 23-20 win against Hannibal in Week 1, the Crusaders leaned on their defense again last week on the road and knocked off Rock Bridge 16-6, dropping the Bruins to 2-3 overall. Three of their final four regular season are currently above .500, but their defense – which has not allowed more than seven points in any game the last four weeks – has proven it can keep them in any game.
14. SLUH Jr. Bills
Current Record: 5-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 14
Next Game: SLUH (5-0) at Vianney (2-3), 7 p.m. Friday
Points were at a premium Friday when the Junior Billikens took on Lift For Life Academy, but you only need one more than your opponent and that’s exactly what they got in a 13-12 win. Their most challenging opponent of the season held them to their worst offensive output through five weeks. SLUH travels to Vianney this week before closing the regular season with a gauntlet against Chaminade College Prep (3-1), CBC (5-0) and Rockhurst (5-0).
15. Lutheran North Crusaders
Current Record: 3-1
Last Week’s Ranking: 15
Next Game: MICDS (3-2) at Lutheran North (3-1), 7 p.m. Friday.
Since losing to Blair Oaks in Week 2 (their first game of the season) all the Crusaders have done is outscore their opponents 135-21. They beat up on Lutheran South 57-7 on Friday and turn their attention to 3-2 MICDS as they get set to close the regular season against three teams that are all currently above .500.
16. Cardinal Ritter College Prep Lions
Current Record: 2-2
Last Week’s Ranking: 16
Next Game: Cardinal Ritter (2-2) at Washington (Massillon, Ohio) (4-2), 7 p.m. Friday
Idle last week, the Lions are set for a long road trip to Massillon, Ohio to take on Washington on Friday. Since starting the season 0-2, they are hoping the open week didn’t cool their momentum any after coming off back-to-back blowout wins against Francis Howell (50-0) and Kansas City’s St. Pius X (36-8).
17. Eureka Wildcats
Current Record: 4-1
Last Week’s Ranking: 17
Next Game: Eureka (4-1) at Rockwood Summit (5-0), 7 p.m. Friday
We warned that the Wildcats had a brutal three-game stretch coming against one-loss Kirkwood and undefeated Rockwood Summit and Lafayette (Wildwood). Despite leading after three quarters, the first game of that brutal stretch didn’t go the Wildcats’ way last week. Kirkwood rallied with 48-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter and held on for a 24-21 victory, handing the Wildcats their first loss.
18. Webb City Cardinals
Current Record: 4-1
Last Week’s Ranking: 18
Next Game: Republic (4-1) at Webb City (4-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Surviving a scare on the road at Neosho, the Cardinals attempted only four passes because they rushed for a collective 429 yards on 57 carries and edged the Wildcats 46-43. Seniors Mason Williams (23 carries, 165 yards, three touchdowns) and Braden Strickland (18 carries, 114 yards, one TD) each eclipsed the century mark in a game that featured a combined 209 passing yards and 733 rushing yards.
19. Seneca Indians
Current Record: 5-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 19
Next Game: Carl Junction (4-1) at Seneca (5-0), 7 p.m. Friday
One week after surviving a 68-52 shootout against Monett’s air-raid offense, the Indians bounced back with a 57-7 beatdown of Aurora (2-3). In three of five games this season, the Indians have allowed 27, 33 and 52 points. They can be scored on (they’re allowing an average of 24.4 points per game) but outscoring them is the problem teams face. Seneca hasn’t scored less than 33 points in any game so far and is averaging a whopping 50.8 points per clip.
20. Republic Tigers
Current Record: 4-1
Last Week’s Ranking: 20
Next Game: Republic (4-1) at Webb City (4-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Much like Seneca, the Tigers have a prolific offense that most teams can’t tame. They rolled Joplin 45-16 Friday with yet another masterful performance. Since losing to Nixa in Week 1, the Tigers have scored 56, 55, 54 and 45 points in consecutive weeks. They’re going to need to bring everything they’ve got to their slugfest in Webb City this week.
21. Carthage Tigers
Current Record: 4-1
Last Week’s Ranking: 21
Next Game: Carthage (4-1) at Joplin (2-3), 7 p.m. Friday
Sometimes a loss provides a nice jolt for your team. Coming off their first defeat of the season at Nixa in Week 4, the Tigers lured Willard into their lair and rolled to a 59-14 win. It was their highest points total of the season, besting the 50 points they stuck on Waynesville in Week 1. Carthage is averaging 45.6 points per game.
22. North Kansas City Hornets
Current Record: 4-1
Last Week’s Ranking: 22
Next Game: Grandview (0-5) at North Kansas City (4-1), 7 p.m. Friday
In a game that was close most of the way, the Hornets suffered their first loss, 24-20, to Kearney. A pair of second half touchdowns put the Hornets in a 24-7 hole until two touchdowns in the final minutes made it more respectable. We aren’t knocking the Hornets for the loss. If anything, they proved their legitimacy by hanging with a team of Kearney’s ilk and scoring more points against their vaunted defense than any other team has all year.
23. Festus Tigers
Current Record: 5-0
Last Week’s Ranking: NR
Next Game: Festus (5-0) at North County (1-4), 7 p.m. Friday
Three of the Tigers’ five opponents so far this season are currently playing above .500 and the Tigers have waylaid everyone. They dropped Hillsboro to 3-2 last week with a 40-14 blowout. They’ve got a tune-up at North County and then take a week off before closing the regular season against Farmington (4-1) and Jackson (5-0).
24. Hannibal Pirates
Current Record: 4-1
Last Week’s Ranking: NR
Next Game: Kirksville (3-2) at Hannibal (4-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Nothing shy of impressive this season, the Pirates have been knocking on the door of these rankings all season. They lost a 23-20 heartbreaker to Helias Catholic in Week 1 – easily the toughest opponent for the Crusaders all season – but they’ve been on the warpath since. They’ve blown out struggling teams and scored a monster 54-26 victory over Troy Buchanan. Last week they dropped Mexico 26-14.
25. Blue Springs Wildcats
Current Record: 3-2
Last Week’s Ranking: 23
Next Game: Lee’s Summit North (3-1) at Blue Springs (3-1), 7 p.m. Friday
The Wildcats are sliding fast after a promising 3-0 start. Looking back, those wins were against Lee’s Summit West (1-4), Lee’s Summit (1-4) and Raymore Peculiar (0-5). They’ve since lost to Staley (2-3) 21-14 and Lee’s Summit North (4-1) 41-28 in the last two weeks. They desperately need a win against 5-0 Rockhurst, because they’ll close the season against Park Hill South (1-4), Blue Springs South (5-0) and Liberty North (3-2).