Missouri High School Football: Predicting Top 25 Outcomes for Week 1
Missouri high school football is back, and Week 1 promises a mix of high-stakes matchups, rivalry showdowns, and programs looking to make a statement early. With teams defending state titles, contending for playoff berths, and integrating new playmakers into key roles, fans can expect a fast-paced, competitive start to the 2025 season.
This week’s slate features a blend of familiar powerhouses and up-and-coming squads. Programs like Platte County, Nixa, and Lee’s Summit North aim to build on the success of 2024, while teams such as Liberty North, Park Hill, and Helias Catholic hope to make a strong early impression in the Top 25. Week 1 also gives coaches a chance to see how their rosters perform in live-game situations and identify which units are ready to compete at a high level.
Expect a little bit of everything in these early matchups. Explosive offenses, stout defenses, and standout individual talents will all be on display, with some games potentially coming down to the final minute. Missouri’s top teams are set to kick off the season with intensity, and our Week 1 Top 25 predictions offer a snapshot of which programs may start strong and which could face early challenges.
Thursday’s Games
No. 9 Kirkwood at Ft. Zumwalt West, 7 p.m.
2024 records: Kirkwood 9-3; Ft. Zumwalt West 7-6
Last year’s matchup wasn’t particularly close, as Kirkwood rolled to a 49-21 victory. The Jaguars finished a respectable 7-6, but this Pioneers squad returns a ton of talent, and it’s going to be an uphill battle keeping them out of the end zone.
Prediction: Kirkwood 42, Ft. Zumwalt West 20
No. 19 Lafayette (Wildwood) vs. Parkway North, 6 p.m.
2024 records: Lafayette (Wildwood) 12-2; Parkway North 9-3
Both teams are coming off strong seasons. Lafayette made it to the Class 5 semifinals last year, defeating Parkway Central, Rockwood Summit, Washington and Cardinal Ritter before losing to state runner-up Helias Catholic by a point. Lafayette also got the better of Parkway North last season, 28-7. Expect the Vikings to try to close that gap on Thursday.
Prediction: Lafayette (Wildwood) 30, Parkway North 17
Friday’s Games
No. 1 Platte County at William Chrisman, 7 p.m.
2024 records: Platte County 14-0; William Chrisman 1-9
Platte County is No. 1 in our preseason rankings for a reason. They dominated Class 5 and 6 teams last season and return most of the weapons that got them there. Chrisman is looking to turn things around, but beating Platte County is a tall ask. The Pirates won last season’s meeting 58-0.
Prediction: Platte County 56, William Chrisman 6
No. 2 Nixa at Republic, 7 p.m.
2024 records: Nixa 13-1; Republic 10-3
Nixa beat Republic 49-14 in last year’s opener, but the Eagles rebounded to put together a solid season. Nixa is loaded with talent again, while Republic is expected to roll out another gritty, run-first squad.
Prediction: Nixa 42, Republic 20
No. 3 CBC at Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield, Ill.), 7 p.m.
2024 records: CBC 9-2; Sacred Heart-Griffin 5-4
Sacred Heart-Griffin was walloped 45-0 at CBC last year. There’s no reason to think the Cadets won’t deliver another dominant performance this year.
Prediction: CBC 49, Sacred Heart-Griffin 6
No. 4 Lee’s Summit North vs. Raymore-Peculiar, 7 p.m.
2024 records: Lee’s Summit North 11-1; Raymore-Peculiar 1-10
Ray-Pec has one of the country’s top senior running backs in DeZephen Walker, but his talent alone couldn’t salvage last year’s season. LSN won last year’s opener 34-0. The Panthers are in for a tough challenge again, even with LSN’s head coach suspended for this game.
Prediction: Lee’s Summit North 35, Raymore-Peculiar 7
No. 7 Cardinal Ritter at No. 14 Jackson, 7 p.m.
2024 records: Cardinal Ritter 9-2; Jackson 9-3
Last year, Cardinal Ritter opened with a 44-7 win, which seemed to spark Jackson’s season turnaround. Friday’s game will be a solid test of Jackson’s progress.
Prediction: Cardinal Ritter 31, Jackson 21
No. 8 Blue Springs South vs. No. 20 Liberty North, 7 p.m.
2024 records: Blue Springs South 8-3; Liberty North 6-4
Last year, Liberty North narrowly lost a few games and beat Blue Springs South 21-20 in Week 1. These teams are closer in talent than records indicate, and this game will have a playoff feel.
Prediction: Blue Springs South 24, Liberty North 21
No. 10 Lee’s Summit at No. 13 Liberty, 7 p.m.
2024 records: Lee’s Summit 8-3; Liberty 9-4
Lee’s Summit showed big improvement last season, beating several playoff teams before losing to state champion De Smet. They also beat Liberty 40-27 in Week 1 last year. Liberty has improved, but is it enough to avenge that loss?
Prediction: Liberty 38, Lee’s Summit 34
No. 11 Kearney vs. Fort Osage, 7 p.m.
2024 records: Kearney 12-1; Fort Osage 7-4
Last year’s meeting was a defensive struggle, which Kearney won 21-0. Both teams have had to replace key starters, but expect another tight defensive battle.
Prediction: Kearney 28, Fort Osage 14
No. 12 Rock Bridge vs. No. 17 Park Hill, 7 p.m.
2024 records: Rock Bridge 10-2; Park Hill 9-3
Last year’s matchup went three overtimes, with Park Hill edging Rock Bridge 46-45. Both teams remain evenly matched, promising another nail-biter.
Prediction: Rock Bridge 35, Park Hill 34
No. 15 Blair Oaks at Maryville, 5:30 p.m.
2024 records: Blair Oaks 13-1; Maryville 9-5
Blair Oaks dominated Maryville 61-12 last year and went on to win the Class 3 state title. Returning most of that championship team, the Falcons remain a powerhouse.
Prediction: Blair Oaks 56, Maryville 13
No. 16 Helias Catholic vs. Hannibal, 7 p.m.
2024 records: Helias 12-2; Hannibal 8-4
Helias beat Hannibal 31-20 at home last year and reached the state finals. Hannibal has also lost only to one-loss teams. Expect a competitive game.
Prediction: Helias 27, Hannibal 20
No. 18 MICDS at Lift for Life Academy, 6 p.m.
2024 records: MICDS 11-3; Lift for Life Academy 8-6
MICDS made the Class 5 semifinals last year before falling to state champion Platte County. Lift for Life often plays tough schedules outside its class, and last year reached the Class 3 semifinals.
Prediction: MICDS 42, Lift for Life Academy 27
No. 21 St. Pius X (Kansas City) vs. Rockhurst, 7 p.m.
2024 records: St. Pius X 10-2; Rockhurst 6-4
St. Pius X rebounded from a season-opening loss to Rockhurst last year to dominate the rest of its schedule. Rockhurst started 5-0 last year but lost four of its final five.
Prediction: St. Pius X 34, Rockhurst 27
No. 22 Lamar vs. McDonald County, 7 p.m.
2024 records: Lamar 11-4; McDonald County 2-8
Lamar barely beat McDonald County 34-29 last year before rolling to the Class 2 state championship. Expect Lamar to control the line of scrimmage again.
Prediction: Lamar 35, McDonald County 23
No. 23 Festus at Rolla, 7 p.m.
2024 records: Festus 11-3; Rolla 6-4
Prediction: Festus 26, Rolla 17
No. 24 SLUH vs. St. Ignatius College Prep (Chicago, Ill.), 6 p.m.
2024 records: SLUH 7-5; St. Ignatius College Prep 3-6
SLUH struggled early last season but finished strong. St. Ignatius won last year’s meeting 51-26. Expect SLUH to reverse that result in 2025.
Prediction: SLUH 44, St. Ignatius 38
No. 25 Seneca at Cassville, 7 p.m.
2024 records: Seneca 13-1; Cassville 4-6
Seneca ran the ball exceptionally last year, with three 1,000-yard rushers. They dominated Cassville 55-16 in the opener last season and are poised to do it again.
Prediction: Seneca 49, Cassville 10
Saturday’s Game
No. 6 De Smet at Creighton Prep (Omaha, Neb.), 1 p.m.
2024 records: De Smet 12-2; Creighton Prep 4-5
De Smet faces a next-man-up challenge, losing multiple first-team all-state seniors, including QB Dillon Duff and Michigan commit Titan Davis anchoring the defense. Despite the losses, the team remains talented and is looking for a big win to get things started on the right foot. De Smet won last season's showdown 48-7.
Prediction: De Smet 42, Creighton Prep 13
Off/Not Playing Week 1
No. 5 Lutheran North – First game Sept. 4 at Blair Oaks
This is a game we are excited to see.