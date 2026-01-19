Missouri High School Football Program Regroups, Hires New Coach
A Missouri high school football team that cancelled the entire 2025 season hired a new head coach recently.
John Ely will look to rebuild the Springfield Central High School program after the school opted to not compete in 2025.
Ely will lead the team at the start of the 2026-27 season, Springfield Public Schools announced. He is currently employed at Lawrence High School where he has worked since 2018.
Ely has held the title of defensive coordinator, linebackers coach, director of football operations, film director and freshman head football coach while at Lawrence. He will be a math teacher upon coming over to Springfield Central.
“I am thrilled to introduce Coach John Ely to the Central community,” Springfield Public Schools director of athletics and activities Josh Scott said. “He has the motivation and plan to energize our current student-athletes to commit to rebuilding our Central football program.
“As a math educator in our building next year, I am excited to see the relationships he builds to support our students both during and after school. Coach Ely has the exact experience we targeted for this position.”
One of Ely’s main priorities will be to develop relationships with the players while increasing the participation in football by recruiting students and Springfield Central and building relationships with students from Pipkin and Westport middle schools.
“I believe in building a positive, disciplined and hardworking culture that develops young men both on and off the field,” Ely said. “High school football is a powerful platform for teaching life skills, building character and fostering a sense of brotherhood that extends well beyond the game.
“I want every player who enters the program to leave as a more confident, disciplined and prepared young man, ready for the next step on their path, whether that is football, college, trade school, the workforce or military service. My goal is to lead a program that athletes are proud to represent and the community is proud to support.”
While leading the defense at Lawrence, Ely helped produce 11 all-league players and nine college signees.