Missouri High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (MSHSAA) — October 10, 2025
There are 166 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, October 10. You can follow every game live on our Missouri High School Football Scoreboard.
This week highlights many games featuring some of Missouri's top 25 teams. One top matchup to keep an eye on will be Republic vs Webb City.
Missouri High School Football Games to Watch — October 10, 2025
MSHSAA Class 6 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 32 Class 6 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, October 10, 2025, highlighted by Rockhurst vs Aquinas. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 6 High School Football scoreboard
MSHSAA Class 5 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 46 Class 5 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, October 10, 2025, highlighted by Parkway West vs Parkway North. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 5 High School Football scoreboard
MSHSAA Class 4 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 46 Class 4 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, October 10, 2025, including Vianney vs St. Louis University Jr. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 4 High School Football scoreboard.
MSHSAA Class 3 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 42 Class 3 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, October 10, 2025, highlighted by Lutheran North vs Maryville. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 3 High School Football scoreboard
MSHSAA Class 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 45 Class 2 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, October 10, 2025, highlighted by South Callaway vs Fayette. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 2 High School Football scoreboard.
MSHSAA Class 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 26 Class 1 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, October 10, 2025. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 1 High School Football scoreboard.
MSHSAA Class 8-man High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 22 Class 8-man high school football games in Missouri on Friday, October 10, 2025. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 8-man High School Football scoreboard.
