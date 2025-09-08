Missouri high school football: Week 3 Top 25 state rankings (09-08-2025)
The Missouri high school football season is already delivering on the preseason hype.
Between power programs making statements and new contenders forcing their way into the spotlight, through two weeks, the Missouri high school football Top 25 landscape has seen blowouts, upsets, and breakout performances that set the stage for some massive showdowns in Week 3.
Platte County continues to set the pace, looking every bit the No. 1 team in the state with an offense that has already hung 110 points on its first two opponents. But the Pirates aren’t the only ones flexing early muscle. Nixa survived a heavyweight battle with Webb City, CBC put its dominance on display against Cardinal Ritter, and Lee’s Summit North shook off off-field distractions to roll past a tough Staley squad.
Momentum is building, and so are the storylines. Rockhurst’s meteoric rise, Blair Oaks’ statement win, and Lafayette’s defense pitching back-to-back shutouts are just a few of the headlines fueling intrigue. With marquee matchups on tap across all classes this weekend, here’s how our weekly High School on SI Missouri Top 25 stacks up heading into Week 3.
Missouri Top 25 State Rankings
1. Platte County Pirates
Current Record: 2-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 1
Next game: Platte County (2-0) at Topeka-Washburn Rural (Topeka, Kansas), 7 p.m. Friday
The Pirates have scored 110 points through two games after walloping a good Grain Valley team 54-23 on Friday.
2. Nixa Eagles
Current Record: 2-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 2
Next Game: Nixa (2-0) at Joplin (1-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Playing Webb City is never a walk in the park, and the Eagles had their hands full against the Cardinals on Friday. In the end, Nixa’s talent was still too much, and the Eagles escaped with a hard-fought 28-21 win.
3. CBC Cadets
Current Record: 2-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 3
Next Game: CBC (2-0) at Chaminade College Prep (2-0), 6 p.m. Friday
One of the biggest games of the week, the Cadets dominated No. 7 Cardinal Ritter in all phases, rolling to an impressive 34-12 win. They battle a talented Chaminade squad in a battle of unbeatens this week.
4. Lee’s Summit North Broncos
Current Record: 2-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 4
Next Game: Mill Valley (Shawnee, Kansas) (1-0) at Lee’s Summit North (2-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Perhaps playing with a bit of added inspiration after their head coach, Jason Rogers, resigned earlier in the week while serving a suspension, the Broncos went out and smacked a talented Staley squad 45-21.
5. Blue Springs South Jaguars
Current Record: 2-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 6
Next Game: Blue Springs South (2-0) at Lee’s Summit (0-2), 7 p.m. Friday
We said it last week, but this Jaguars team is dangerous. They remained unbeaten with another dominant showing in Week 2 – thumping Park Hill South 44-21. They’ll face a Lee’s Summit squad hungry for a win on Friday.
6. Kearney Bulldogs
Current Record: 2-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 7
Next Game: Smithville (2-0) at Kearney (2-0), 7 p.m. Friday
The Bulldogs have outscored opponents 92-21 through the first two games. They walked over Grandview (0-2) 56-13 on Friday. They have their biggest test of the season against 2-0 Smithville on Friday.
7. Rockhurst Hawklets
Current Record: 2-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 20
Next Game: Rockhurst (2-0) at Olathe North (Kansas) (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Two games, two blowout victories. The Hawklets have impressed in all phases in the early going. They walloped St. Pius X (Kansas City) in Week 1 and did the same in a 33-3 win on Friday against Raymore-Peculiar (0-2).
8. Kirkwood Pioneers
Current Record: 2-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 9
Next Game: Lafayette (Wildwood) (2-0) at Kirkwood (2-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Kirkwood’s defense continued its roll last week. The Pioneers flattened Pattonville 42-7 last week and have only allowed 10 points through two games so far.
9. De Smet Jesuit Spartans
Current Record: 1-1
Last Week’s Ranking: 10
Next Game: SLUH (2-0) at De Smet (1-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Getting back to their winning ways, the Spartans rebounded from an opening game loss at Creighton Prep in Omaha, Nebraska by taking down No. 19 MICDS in dominant fashion 31-14, knocking the Rams to 0-2. The Spartans will have a top 25 matchup against SLUH this week.
10. Liberty Blue Jays
Current Record: 2-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 11
Next Game: Liberty (2-0) at Raytown South (0-2), 7 p.m. Friday
Starting the season against Lee’s Summit and Liberty North, the Blue Jays were certainly going to be tested early. They passed with flying colors, beating Lee’s Summit 21-13 in Week 1 before rolling Liberty North 38-22 on Friday.
11. Jackson Indians
Current Record: 2-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 12
Next Game: Jackson (2-0) at Edwardsville (Illinois) (1-2), 7 p.m. Friday
Riding high after slipping past Cardinal Ritter in Week 1, the Indians hosted Louisville-Ballard on Friday and put on a show for the home crowd in a 32-10 win.
12. Blair Oaks Falcons
Current Record: 2-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 15
Next Game: Blair Oaks (2-0) at Osage (2-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Coming off a drubbing of Maryville in the opener, the Falcons returned home on Friday to take on defending Class 4 state champion Lutheran North. Senior quarterback Tyler Bax accounted for six touchdowns and Blair Oaks rolled the Crusaders 44-26.
13. Helias Catholic Crusaders
Current Record: 2-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 16
Next Game: Helias Catholic (2-0) at Battle (0-2), 7 p.m. Friday
Gunning for a state championship after falling short in the Class 5 title game a year ago, Helias is off to a good start after escaping a talented Hannibal team in Week 1 and then smashing Hickman 42-7 on Friday.
14. Lutheran North Crusaders
Current Record: 0-1
Last Week’s Ranking: 5
Next Game: Lutheran North (0-1) at John Burroughs (0-2), 7 p.m. Friday
Lutheran North was probably still shaking off a bit of rust after being idle in Week 1, but Class 2 Blair Oaks – the defending Class 3 champions – beat the reigning Class 4 champion Crusaders soundly (44-27) on Friday.
15. Cardinal Ritter College Prep Lions
Current Record: 0-2
Last Week’s Ranking: 8
Next Game: Francis Howell (1-1) at Cardinal Ritter (0-2), 7 p.m. Friday
It’s been a rough start to the season for the Lions. One week after losing to Jackson 23-20, the Lions got smacked by No. 3 Christian Brothers 34-12 on Friday.
16. Lafayette (Wildwood) Lancers
Current Record: 2-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 17
Next Game: Lafayette (2-0) at Kirkwood (2-0), 7 p.m. Friday
The Lancers have a big test this week against No. 8 Kirkwood’s solid defense. The good news? Lafayette’s defense has been better. The Lancers have yet to allow a single point – outscoring their first two opponents 94-0 after beating Hazelwood Central 49-0 on Friday.
17. Blue Springs Wildcats
Current Record: 2-0
Last Week’s Ranking: NR
Next Game: Blue Springs (2-0) at Raymore-Peculiar (0-2), 7 p.m. Friday
Dominating Lee’s Summit West (31-6) and Lee’s Summit (28-7) to begin the season, the Wildcats turn their attention to a Raymore-Peculiar team still searching for its first win.
18. Rock Bridge Bruins
Current Record: 1-1
Last Week’s Ranking: 18
Next Game: Rock Bridge (1-1) at Jefferson City (2-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Their Week 1 loss to Park Hill was quickly overshadowed by Friday’s 42-7 shellacking of Sedalia Smith-Cotton. They’ve got a tough test at 2-0 Jefferson City this week that could tell us a lot about both teams.
19. Lee’s Summit Tigers
Current Record: 0-2
Last Week’s Ranking: 13
Next Game: Blue Springs South (2-0) at Lee’s Summit (0-2), 7 p.m. Friday
It hasn’t been the start the Tigers envisioned, but losses to Liberty (21-13) and Blue Springs (28-7) have them reeling a bit as they prepare to entertain No. 5 Blue Springs South.
20. Eureka Wildcats
Current Record: 2-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 21
Next Game: Eureka (2-0) at Hazelwood Central (1-1), 6 p.m. Friday
Riding the momentum of a key win over Francis Howell, the Wildcats played gangbusters on Friday when they blanked Marquette 35-0.
21. SLUH Jr. Bills
Current Record: 2-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 24
Next Game: SLUH (2-0) at De Smet (1-1), 6 p.m. Friday
It’s been a good start for SLUH, beating Illinois opponent St. Ignatius (Chicago) in the opener before running through Hillsboro (1-1) 35-14 last week. The real tale of the tape happens this week against No. 9 De Smet.
22. Webb City Cardinals
Current Record: 1-1
Last Week’s Ranking: NR
Next Game: Webb City (1-1) at Ozark (1-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Injuries and other factors led to a rare down season for the Cardinals, who went 6-7 in 2024. They seem healthy, back on track and dangerous in the early stages of 2025. They beat Lebanon 28-20 in Week 1 and took No. 2 Nixa to the wire in a 28-20 loss last week.
23. Seneca Indians
Current Record: 2-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 25
Next Game: Nevada (2-0) at Seneca (2-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Arguably the No. 1 contender in Class 3 now that Blair Oaks has dropped down to Class 2, the Indians won a nail-biter against a solid Cassville team before walloping Mt. Vernon 42-3 on Friday. They’ll face their toughest chore against a 2-0 Nevada team that continues to knock on the door to these rankings.
24. Republic Tigers
Current Record: 1-1
Last Week’s Ranking: NR
Next Game: Ozark (1-1) at Republic (1-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Nixa was too much in Week 1, but the Tigers bounced back nicely against a struggling Waynesville squad and shut them out 56-0. That win could be just the spark they needed as they get set to take on an Ozark team coming off a 49-21 loss to Carthage.
25. Carthage Tigers
Current Record: 2-0
Last Week’s Ranking: NR
Next Game: Glendale (1-1) at Carthage (2-0), 7 p.m. Friday
A well-rounded team with plenty of talent in all phases, the Tigers have outscored opponents 99-29 so far after beating Ozark 49-21.