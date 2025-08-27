Missouri High School Soccer Star Maddie DiMaria Joins U.S. National Team in Spain
When fans tune in to watch the U.S. Under-17 Women’s National Team take the field in Spain, a piece of Missouri will be on the pitch.
Cor Jesu Academy junior Maddie DiMaria, the reigning Missouri Gatorade Girls Soccer Player of the Year, is currently with the team in Alicante after receiving a late call-up that forced her to postpone a planned college visit to Saint Louis University. She will take part in a pair of international friendlies against Spain on Aug. 28 and 31 at Stadi Olímpic Camilo Cano, with kickoff at 11 a.m. local time (4 a.m. CT).
These games are expected to be the final matches before head coach Katie Schoepfer selects the 21-player roster for the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco.
DiMaria, a standout with St. Louis Scott Gallagher SC, is the daughter of Jeff DiMaria - a St. Charles native who was a second-round draft selection of the Colorado Rapids of the MLS in 2000, longtime World Indoor Soccer League pro, and a member of the 2003 U.S. National futsal team.
She will line up alongside defender Meila Brewer of Overland Park, Kansas, as well as 14 returners from the U.S. squad that won the 4 Nations Tournament in Mexico City earlier this summer. In that event, the U.S. beat Mexico and Costa Rica and outlasted Canada in penalties, with Nyanya Touray scoring three goals and defender Sydney Schmidt adding one.
“Congratulations to Maddie DiMaria on being called up to the U.S. U-17 Women’s National Team for their upcoming international friendlies in Spain!” her club, Scott Gallagher SC, posted on Facebook.
The call-up adds another milestone to an already impressive resume for the 5-foot-7 forward/midfielder. DiMaria powered Cor Jesu to a 22-1 record and the Class 4 state championship as a sophomore, finishing with 45 goals and 19 assists (75 career goals, 40 assists in two seasons). She’s ranked the No. 1 prospect nationally in the Class of 2027 by both PrepSoccer.com and TopDrawerSoccer.com and has previously represented the U.S. at the Under-16 level.
This week’s camp features a mix of elite club talent, incoming college freshmen, and two U.S. youth internationals currently playing in Spain. Several NWSL-affiliated players in the pool were unavailable for this roster. Looking ahead, the United States will play in Group C at the U-17 World Cup, facing Ecuador on Oct. 18 (8 a.m. CT), China PR on Oct. 21 (11 a.m. CT), and Norway on Oct. 24 (8 a.m. CT) at the Football Academy Mohammed VI in Sale, Morocco.
U.S. U-17 Women’s National Team Roster (Alicante, Spain)
Clubs/colleges; hometowns
Goalkeepers (3): Peyton Trayer (Slammers FC HB Koge; Aliso Viejo, California); Evan O’Steen (Florida State; Grapevine, Texas); Carmen O’Dea (FC Barcelona U-19s; Barcelona, Spain).
Defenders (7): Claire Kessenger (CE Europa Femenino; Barcelona, Spain); Ryana Dill (Bethesda SC; Waldorf, Maryland); Sydney Schmidt (Sporting Club Jacksonville - USLSL; St. Johns, Florida); Meila Brewer (UCLA; Overland Park, Kansas); Pearl Cecil (Virginia; Encinitas, California); Olivia Robinson (STA Soccer; Scotch Plains, New Jersey); Cali O’Neill (North Carolina Courage Academy; Durham, North Carolina).
Midfielders (7): Scottie Antonucci (Legends FC; Rancho Cucamonga, California); Chloe Sadler (La Roca FC; Hyde Park, Utah); Charlee Siria (Ohio Elite SA; Lexington, Kentucky); Jaiden Rodriguez (USC; San Diego, California); Nyanya Touray (Florida State; Silver Spring, Maryland); Loradana Paletta (New York City FC; Syosset, New York); Riley Kennedy (UNC; Holly Springs, North Carolina).
Forwards (5): Lauren Malsom (UNC; Marietta, Georgia); Maddie DiMaria (St. Louis Scott Gallagher; Fenton, Missouri); Elayna Kocher (Penn Fusion SA; Allentown, Pennsylvania); Addison Feldman (Utah Celtic FC; Salt Lake City, Utah); Saleen Koszorus (Crossfire Premier SC; Bellevue, Washington).
For now, the stage is Alicante - and a precocious scorer from Fenton, is out to prove she belongs on one of the world’s biggest youth stages.