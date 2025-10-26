High School

Missouri high school softball: State Championships Schedule, Matchups

Meador Park in Springfield will host the Class 1-5 championships this weekend

Windor's Tyaleatha Schenck throws the ball back into the infield during a playoff game against Festus on Oct. 19.
Windor's Tyaleatha Schenck throws the ball back into the infield during a playoff game against Festus on Oct. 19.

The softball season is doing to the final weekend. Teams from throughout the state will converge on Meador Park in Springfield as teams seek to bring home one of the 5 state championship titles that will be presented.

There are some returning teams in the field.

St. Elizabeth (Class 1) and Father Tolton Regional Catholic (Class 4) are returning state champions.

Gallatin, Mid-Buchanan and Columbia Rock Bridge all made the finals last year and took second and will have a chance to return to the finals.

Class 1

Oct. 31

Semifinals

Halfway (24-10) vs. Gallatin (17-13), 1:30 p.m. 

St. Elizabeth (26-7) vs. Princeton (26-7), 1:30 p.m. 

Third-place game, 7:30 p.m. 

Nov. 1

Championship game, 2:30 p.m. 

Class 2

Oct. 31

Semifinals

Montgomery County (28-5) vs. South Harrison (25-10), 11 a.m.

Holden (20-10) vs. Mid-Buchanan (31-7), 11 a.m. 

Third-place game, 3 p.m. 

Nov. 1

Championship game, 10 a.m. 

Class 3

Oct. 31

Semifinals

Doniphan (20-9) vs. Cassville (18-10), 12 p.m. 

Macon (23-13) vs. Chillicothe (27-7), 12 p.m. 

Third-place game, 5:15 p.m.

Nov. 1

Championship game, 12:15 p.m. 

Class 4

Oct. 30

Semifinals

Columbia Father Tolton Regional Catholic (30-5) vs. Windsor Imperial (23-11), 1 p.m.

St. Francis Borgia (23-12) vs. Kearney (30-5), 1 p.m

Third-place game, 5:15 p.m.

Oct. 31

Championship game, 12:45 p.m. 

Class 5

Oct. 30 

Semifinals 

Lindbergh (22-7) vs. Republic/Ray-Pec, 12 p.m. 

Columbia Rock Bridge (25-10) vs. Grain Valley (30-6), 12 p.m.

Third-place game, 3 p.m. 

Oct. 31

Championship game, 10 a.m. 

Levi’s sports journalism career began in 2005. A Missouri native, he’s won multiple Press Association awards for feature writing and has served as a writer and editor covering high school sports as well as working beats in professional baseball, NCAA football, basketball, baseball and soccer. If you have a good story, he’d love to tell it.

