Missouri high school softball: State Championships Schedule, Matchups
The softball season is doing to the final weekend. Teams from throughout the state will converge on Meador Park in Springfield as teams seek to bring home one of the 5 state championship titles that will be presented.
There are some returning teams in the field.
St. Elizabeth (Class 1) and Father Tolton Regional Catholic (Class 4) are returning state champions.
Gallatin, Mid-Buchanan and Columbia Rock Bridge all made the finals last year and took second and will have a chance to return to the finals.
Class 1
Oct. 31
Semifinals
Halfway (24-10) vs. Gallatin (17-13), 1:30 p.m.
St. Elizabeth (26-7) vs. Princeton (26-7), 1:30 p.m.
Third-place game, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 1
Championship game, 2:30 p.m.
Class 2
Oct. 31
Semifinals
Montgomery County (28-5) vs. South Harrison (25-10), 11 a.m.
Holden (20-10) vs. Mid-Buchanan (31-7), 11 a.m.
Third-place game, 3 p.m.
Nov. 1
Championship game, 10 a.m.
Class 3
Oct. 31
Semifinals
Doniphan (20-9) vs. Cassville (18-10), 12 p.m.
Macon (23-13) vs. Chillicothe (27-7), 12 p.m.
Third-place game, 5:15 p.m.
Nov. 1
Championship game, 12:15 p.m.
Class 4
Oct. 30
Semifinals
Columbia Father Tolton Regional Catholic (30-5) vs. Windsor Imperial (23-11), 1 p.m.
St. Francis Borgia (23-12) vs. Kearney (30-5), 1 p.m
Third-place game, 5:15 p.m.
Oct. 31
Championship game, 12:45 p.m.
Class 5
Oct. 30
Semifinals
Lindbergh (22-7) vs. Republic/Ray-Pec, 12 p.m.
Columbia Rock Bridge (25-10) vs. Grain Valley (30-6), 12 p.m.
Third-place game, 3 p.m.
Oct. 31
Championship game, 10 a.m.