Kearney vs. Hannibal: Live score, updates from Missouri high school football Class 4 championship
A 50 minute drive is all the fans from Kearney will need to travel to Spratt Memorial Stadium on Saturday to watch the Kearney Bulldogs take on Hannibal seeking a sixth Show-Me Bowl State Championship.
The Bulldogs, 13-0, behind highly recruited senior quarterback Carter Temple, will face the 11-2 Pirates at 11 a.m.
Temple, who has rushed for 956 yards and passed for another 1,399 and accounted for 39 total touchdowns, guides the Bulldog offense that averages 42.9 points per game and has punted only nine times.
Hannibal comes in with a pair of 1,000 yard rushers in Kade Hoskins (1,349) and Darrion Washington (1,059) while quarterback Wyeth Dorsey has thrown for 1,581 and had 841 yards rushing to go along with 30 combined touchdowns.
Kearney’s defense will be the focus of the game as the Bulldogs allow 10 points per game, opponents have barely rushed for over 1,000 yards in 13 games this season and only 1,407 passing.
Pregame
Hannibal is the visiting team wearing its road white jerseys and pants with orange and black stripes on the sleeve and down the side of the pants with black helmets and Pirate logo on the side of the helmet.
Kearney is the home team wearing purple jerseys, white pants with the purple K on the white helmet.
The weather is overcast with lingering fog, 32 degrees.
Kearney wins the toss, defers. Hannibal will start with the ball and defend the north end zone.
First Quarter
Nick Ferreira saves Hannibal on the opening kick recovering a fumble. Pirates start at their own 29.
Hannibal converts 3rd and 13 with Wyeth Dorsey connecting with Darrion Washington for the first down ... next play Kade Hoskins breaks a 61 yard touchdown run that will be called back on a holding penalty at the Kearney 39. Frist and 10 at the Bulldog 49.
Another third down conversion this time as Wyeth Dorsey scrambles for three and a new set of downs.
Another 3rd and long, this time 12, and the screen pass in blown p by Lane Cook and the Pirates will punt it away on fourth and 13. Bulldogs first possession will start at the Kearny 17 with 5:58 left first quarter.
Carter Temple breaks a quarterback power play off right tackle for 57 yards for a touchdown ... Drew Nelson adds the extra point, 7-0 Kearney 3:17 first quarter, six plays, 83 yards in 2:41.
Hannibal second possession will start at the Pirates 15 with 3:11 remaining first quarter.
Hannibal facing its fourth third down here in first quarter ... but first a Pirate timeout, 1:47 first quarter.
A procedure penalty backs it up five and the Pirates now face 3rd and 7.
A swing pass from Dorsey to Hoskins loses a yard, Pirates punt away their second possession ... after a Kearney timeout, Bulldogs will start their second possession at their own 34 with 59 seconds left in the opening quarter.
Temple to Samuel Way for a 15 yard completion to convert 3rd and 11 on the final play of the first quarter. Bulldogs 1st and 10 at their own 48.
Kearney 7, Hannibal 0, end of 1st quarter
Second Quarter
First play of the second quarter Carter Temple breaks another quarterback power play, but a hold penalty limits it to a six-yard gain.
Another penalty backs up the Bulldogs as they face 3rd and 20, Temple drops back to pass and then takes off and scrambles for 21 yards and picks up the first down at the Pirate 31.
Connor Reid converts third and 1 with a five yard run ... Matthew Lindsey then follows with a reverse that goes for the touchdown, Drew Nelson adds the extra point, Kearney leads 14-0 7:58 second quarter.
Darrion Washington returns the ensuing kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown, extra point kick by Washington is blocked ... Kearney leads 14-6 with 7:44 left second quarter.
Big klckoff return by Kearney goes for nauight as a holding penalty and a delay of game penalty brings it back to the Bulldogs 20.
Defense jumps and leds to a first down, Kearney first down at the 33.
3rd and 10 and a screen pass goes for seven, Kearney lines up to go for it on fourth and 3, Kearney timeout with 4:46 remaining second quarter.
Bulldogs line up to punt but punter Kale Tucking runs it for a first down by leaping past the sticks for a first down at the Kearney 44.
Temple on third and long scrambles and breaks several tackles to avoid a sack and picks up three yards, on fourth and 10 Temple punts it to the Hannibal 25, Pirates take over with 2:59 remaining.
Wyeth Dorsey scrambles for a first down at the Pirate 36, under 1:20 left to play first half.
After a five yard gain, Hannibal uses its second timeout, 1:08 left second quarter.
Isaac Beaver sacks Dorsey for nine yard loss on second down, Bulldogs use a timeout with :50 seconds remaining.
Isaac Beaver records a second straight sack for seven yard loss of Dorsey ... Hannibal takes its final timeout with four seconds untiil halftime.
Washington punt ends the first half.
Kearney 14, Hannibal 6, halftime
Carter Temple for Kearney has rushed for 114 yards on six carries with a touchdown and completed 4 of 6 passes for 31 yards. Matthew Lindsey added 32 yards rushing on three carries and had the 17 yard touchdown run on the reverse.
Wyeth Dorsey has completed all three passes for 11 yards, while the Pirates have been held to -26 yards rushing on 10 carries. The only touchdown came on the Darrion Washington 85 yard kickoff return touchdown.
Third Quarter
Kearney starts the second half with the ball at its own 25.
Dryden Hendrix gets nine yards on first down and then a pass interference penalty moves the ball to midfield.
Drew Nelson catches a 13 yard completion on 2nd and 15 to bring up third and 2, Temple is stuffed on third down and Corbin Emmons is stopped at the 41, turnover on downs at the Pirates 31. Hannibal takes over.
Konnor Dampier gets home to Wyeth Dorsey for an seven-yard sack ... 2nd and 17.
Dorsey on a draw play picks up 13 on second down and another five yards on third down for a new set of downs.
Dorsey takes a deep shot for Washington that falls incomplete, then a quarterback sweep gets seven yards on second down, Hoskins gets one third down and then an option pitch to Washington off the right edge gets the first down.
Pirates on the move inside the 15.
Hoskins on an option pitch steps out of bounds at the 3, first and goal Pirates at the Kearney 3.
Dorsey runs quarterback sweep for no gain on first and goal, Hoskins on the fullback dive gets two yards to the one and on third down, Tre Hoskins, the 6-foot-5, 285 pound tight end goes under center and bulls ahead for a one-yard touchdown at 3:35 ... the two-point conversion run is good as Hoskins runs the fullback dive in out of the reverse wishbone.
Hannibal 14, Kearney 14, 3:35 third quarter
Kearney will start its possession at the Bulldog 25 with 3:30 remaining third quarter.
Bulldogs facing 3rd and 13, deep shot from Temple falls incomplete ... a three and out for the Hannibal defense forces a punt. Pirates take over at their own 47, 1:55 left third quarter.
Kade Hoskins picks up 10 yards on first down, a facemask penalty tacks on five more. Washington gets two on first down to get it to the Kearney 37, Kade Hoskins gets three on second down to the 34 and a on 3rd and 5 Dorsey keeps it on the option to the right and loses a yard to the 35.
First play of the fourth quarter will be 4th and 6.
Hannibal 14, Kearney 14, end of 3rd quarter
Fourth Quarter
Kale Tucking with the pass breakup on fourth down, turnover on downs, Kearney takes over at its own 35, 11:55 left in the game.
Three straight runs brings up fourth and 1 at the 44, Carter Temple on quarterback power to the left gets the first down.
Temple on quarterback counter right picks up the first down at the Hannibal 43.
Another 3rd and long, 3rd and 10, for Kearney ... this time Dryden Hendrix on the jet sweep left picks up 11 yards and a first down at the 32.
Matthew Lindsey with a chunk play, 17 yards, now first and 10 at the 15.
Corbin Emmons with a 11 yard run on the wingback counter to the right first and goal at the 3.
Dryden Hendrix caps the drive with a three-yard touchdown, stayed off the turf and dove into the end zone to give the Bulldogs the lead ... Drew Nelson adds the extra point kick, 6:24 remaining.
Kearney 21, Hannibal 14.
Hannibal drops kickoff out of bounds at the 17, Pirates start at their own 17 with 6:23 left in the game.
Wyeth Dorsey lines a pass to Darrion Washington for a first down at the 35.