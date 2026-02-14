Missouri Wrestling’s Title Chase Is About to Begin—These Names Could Change Everything
District tournaments across Missouri begin this weekend, officially launching the final push toward the 2026 MSHSAA Wrestling Championships at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, set for Feb. 25-28. Boys Classes 1-2 and Girls Class 1 compete Feb. 25-26, while Boys Classes 3-4 and Girls Class 2 take the mat Feb. 27-28, culminating with championship bouts each evening.
As the postseason begins to take shape, several standout wrestlers across both the boys and girls divisions have already positioned themselves as potential title contenders. The following list is not a ranking of the state’s top wrestlers or predicted champions. Instead, it highlights a mix of favorites, returning medalists, emerging contenders and dangerous dark-horse threats who are having strong seasons and could dramatically impact the state title races in Columbia in the coming weeks.
A number of the wrestlers below are part of the High School on SI National rankings. See which Missouri girls and boys wrestlers made the list.
Boys wrestlers to know
106 — Alex Hall, St. Pius X (Kansas City), fr.
The newcomer is making his presence felt in Class 4, mauling his way to a 36-4 record, including three wins at 113 pounds and 26 straight victories since his last loss to Dowling (Iowa) Catholic’s Cruz Gannon. He has yet to lose a varsity match to an in-state opponent.
120 — Daemen Duemmel, Helias Catholic, jr.
After taking third place in Class 3 as a sophomore at 106 pounds, Duemmel challenged himself with a bump to 120 and got out to a 32-3 start this season. He has competed three times at 126 and won all three matches and is primed to make another run at the medal stand.
138 — Aiden Hahn, Farmington, sr.
Hahn went 44-3 and won the 2025 Class 3 state championship at 126 pounds, scoring an 11-3 major decision over Hillsboro’s Carter Wallis in the finals. He is 35-5 this season and 155-42 in his career.
138 — Brody Kell, North Point, jr.
Wrestling at both 138 and 144 this season, Kell is 34-2 with a loss in each weight class. He would likely welcome another matchup with Farmington’s Aiden Hahn after dropping a tiebreaker to Hahn on Jan. 30.
144 — Brant Laughlin, Seneca, jr.
Seneca produced another standout with Laughlin, who dominated Class 2 last season, going 52-0 on his way to the 138-pound state title. He is 33-1 this season, with his only loss to Joshua Kerr of Maize (Kansas) South, and owns a 203-26 career record.
144 — Miller Sipes, Staley, sr.
Before heading to wrestle for Air Force, Sipes is chasing a Class 4 title at 144 pounds. After placing second at the 2025 Dan Gable Donnybrook and eighth at the 2025 Ironman, Sipes went on to win the GKC Conference Tournament, Winnetonka Varsity Invitational and Kyle Thrasher Tournament.
144 — Quincey Crawford, Hickman, soph.
One of the state’s top underclassmen, Crawford went 34-8 as a freshman and took second in Class 4 at 132 pounds. Wrestling at 144 this season, he continues to position himself as a contender capable of making noise down the stretch.
150 — Jackson Paulsen, Blue Springs, jr.
Paulsen has wrestled at 150 for most of the season, winning the Lee’s Summit Holiday Tournament, Dick Burns Mat Classic, GKC Conference Tournament, Platte County Invitational and the Oak Grove Panther Classic.
150 — Chance Ruble, Seckman, jr.
A two-time Class 4 state medalist, Ruble placed sixth at 138 as a freshman and third at 150 as a sophomore. He owns multiple tournament victories this season, including the Fort Zumwalt North Tournament and Cody Greene Memorial Tournament, and remains a strong podium threat.
157 — Colin Rutlin, Christian Brothers College, jr. (Arkansas-Little Rock)
Rutlin has compiled a 47-6 record this season to push his career mark to 218-36. The Arkansas-Little Rock commit placed second in Class 4 last season at 144 and is again a contender for the top of the podium.
157 — Jet Brown, Odessa, jr. (Navy)
Brown went 39-5 last season and won the Class 2 state championship at 144 pounds with a technical fall in the finals. Now 45-3 this season with a 233-37 career record, he is expected to make another strong title push.
165 — Jordan Fincher, Hickman, sr. (Kent State)
Fincher placed fourth in Class 4 at 150 last season and has been dominant while wrestling at 165 in his senior campaign, positioning himself as a major contender entering postseason competition.
165 — Austyn Hunter, Kirksville, sr.
Unbeaten in 2025-26 after going 50-0 and winning the Class 2 championship at 157 last season, Hunter has not lost a varsity match since the 2024 state tournament and remains one of the division’s top favorites.
175 — Luke Hayden, Hickman, sr.
The 2025 Class 4 state champion at 165, Hayden is 32-3 while competing at 175 this season and is seeking another championship in Columbia.
190 — Trey Craig, Christian Brothers College, sr.
Since opening the season with a runner-up finish at the Gardner Edgerton Invitational, Craig has won multiple tournaments, including the William “Red” Schmitt Holiday Invitational and the Kyle Thrasher Tournament, and is peaking at the right time.
190 — Carter Temple, Kearney, jr.
An all-state quarterback who led Kearney to a Class 4 football title, Temple is also a defending wrestling state champion after capturing the 2025 Class 3 190-pound title and remains a serious threat to repeat.
190 — Jace Renfro, Seneca, sr.
The reigning Class 2 state champion is 29-1 this season and 155-18 for his career, continuing his role as a cornerstone performer for Seneca’s storied program.
215 — Carter Brown, Lafayette (Wildwood), jr.
Brown enters the postseason with a target on his back after winning the 215-pound state championship as a sophomore and is among the favorites to repeat.
285 — Kyler Kuhn, St. Pius X (Kansas City), jr.
The returning Class 4 heavyweight champion has pushed his career record to 161-34 while continuing to show the physical dominance that has also made him a nationally recruited football prospect.
Girls wrestlers to know
100 — Lilly Breeden, Liberty, sr.
One of the most dominant women’s high school wrestlers in the country at 100 pounds, Breeden is the returning Class 2 champion seeking to finish her career with a third state title after also winning at 100 pounds as a freshman and taking third as a sophomore.
105 — Hannah Herrera, Kickapoo, soph.
Making a splash as a sophomore, Herrera helped the Lady Chiefs win the conference championship as a team while also earning the individual conference title at 105 pounds while improving to 42-0 on the season. The win also hiked her career mark to 82-17 and put the rest of the state’s 105-pounders on notice.
105 — Zolah Williams, Kearney, fr.
One of the state’s most exciting freshmen, Williams established herself among varsity contenders quickly when she took third at the Women’s Ironman 2025 and second at the KC Stampede in December. Since then she has gone on to win the GKC Conference Tournament, Lathrop Girls and Throwdown in Joe Town tournaments.
105 — Sandy Breeden, Liberty, sr.
Favored going into just about any match, Breeden has reached the Class 2 state championship at 105 pounds in all three of her varsity attempts and will be looking to make a fourth trip in 2026. Arguably the state’s most dominant 105-pounder, Breeden took second as a freshman before winning the Class 2 title as a sophomore and junior.
105 — Emerson Reeves, Herculaneum, jr.
Missouri’s 105-pound class is loaded again this season, and Reeves is another standout navigating that gauntlet. A returning district champion, Reeves was a Class 1 state finalist as a sophomore and is having another strong season in 2026. With experience on the biggest stage, she is expected to make another run at the podium.
110 — Jayden Keller, Brookfield, sr.
If you took a look at Keller’s track record, it is filled with first-place finishes. The three-time Class 1 state champion at 110 pounds has not placed outside first since she finished fifth at the 2023 Tiger Mat Classic on Dec. 2, 2023. Keller is seeking to become only the fourth four-time girls state champion in Missouri history.
110 — Killian Evans, Blue Springs South, sr.
A two-time state medalist, Evans took fifth at 100 pounds in 2024 and third at 105 last season. She has been strong at 110 this year, winning the NKC Tussle for the Tiara, Battle of the Braids, KC Stampede, GKC Conference Tournament, Kewpie Invitational and Oak Grove Panther Classic while placing second at the Belton Lady Pirate Invitational.
115 — Mabel Rogers, Republic, fr.
A decorated youth wrestler, Rogers has handled the varsity jump with relative ease, sweeping every event she has entered, including the Lady Mustang Invitational, Bring the Hammer, Joel Rios, Republic Invitational and the COC Tournament. Despite her youth, she should be considered a serious contender in year one.
130 — Scout Puryear, Willard, fr.
Another exciting freshman, Puryear opened her varsity career with a win at the Lady Liberator Tournament at 135 pounds and followed with a second-place finish at the Belton Lady Pirate Invitational before taking fourth at The Wonder Women at 130. Since settling at 130, she has won the Monett Girls Invitational, Lady Tiger Pride Battle and the COC Tournament.
130 — Addison Harkins, Nixa, sr.
Harkins captured the 125-pound state title last season after runner-up finishes as a freshman and sophomore. Competing at 130 in 2026, she owns tournament wins at the Lady Mustang Invitational, Nixa Girls Invitational, KC Stampede, Lafayette “Fred Ross” Invitational and Kewpie Invitational, along with runner-up finishes at The Wonder Women and the COC Tournament.
135 — Jauzlyean Gray, Fort Osage, fr.
A member of the USA Women’s National Team and 15U national champion, Gray pinned her way to gold on the national stage and holds seven AAU Winter Nationals titles. She has carried that dominance to varsity competition, including a championship run at the KC Stampede. Expect to see her in Columbia.
140 — Kaylee James, Carthage, soph.
After winning districts and taking second at state at 130 pounds as a freshman, James moved up to 140 and has continued to excel. She has six tournament victories this season, including the KC Stampede, and is rated No. 3 in the country at 140 pounds by High School on SI.
140 — Ariel Biggs, Fort Osage, fr.
A four-time youth champion, Biggs earned a statement 8-6 semifinal victory over then-No. 1 Landri Von Gonten at the KC Stampede and owns an overtime win against reigning state champion Keely Fallert. She is rated No. 4 nationally at 140 pounds.
135 — Erin Delling, Parkway Central, soph.
Delling went 47-8 as a freshman and reached the Class 2 finals at 135. This season she has competed at both 135 and 140, winning multiple tournaments while placing second at the Women’s Ironman and competing at 135 at The Wonder Women. She remains a podium threat.
145 — Keely Fallert, Ste. Genevieve, jr.
Fallert went 45-1 as a sophomore and won the Class 1 championship at 140 pounds. Competing between 140 and 145 this season, she is ranked No. 23 nationally at 140 pounds by High School on SI and remains one of the state’s most dominant 2027 wrestlers.
145 — Kamryn Bourbon, Nixa, soph.
Bourbon went 40-5 as a freshman and placed fourth at state at 145. Wrestling at 145 again this season, she owns tournament victories at the KC Stampede, COC Tournament, Nixa Invitational, Republic Invitational and Kewpie Invitational and remains a strong contender.
145 — Mira Richardson, Eureka, sr.
Chasing her first state medal, Richardson has pieced together a strong senior season with wins at the Chip Allison Patriot Classic, Nixa Invitational, Fort Zumwalt East Invitational, Lafayette “Fred Ross” Invitational, Sherri Lance Invitational and Lindbergh Flyers Invitational. She also placed second at the Kewpie Classic and third at The Wonder Women.
145 — Breanne Gibbs, Moberly, sr.
The mission is simple for Gibbs: Win another state championship and make history. Only three women in Missouri history have won four state wrestling championships, and Gibbs has an opportunity to join that group in 2026.
190 — Carli Vargas, Kearney, jr.
Vargas won the Class 1 state championship at 190 pounds last season and is vying for a repeat. The two-time state finalist and Fargo All-American recently earned her 100th career win and is considered a favorite entering districts.
190 — Kendall Angelo, Oak Park, sr.
Angelo went 49-4 last season and won the Class 2 title at 190 pounds. Dominant again in 2026, she is expected to return to Columbia with championship aspirations.
235 — Alexis Stinson, Liberty, sr.
After breaking through with a Class 2 championship at 235 pounds as a junior, Stinson is undefeated this season and enters the postseason as the favorite to repeat.
235 — Sophiea Quinn, Lebanon, sr.
Quinn qualified for state as a sophomore before returning last season to place third at 235. The COC Conference champion has continued to post strong tournament finishes and remains a dangerous contender at 235.