PFA Team of the Year Winners 2025: Premier League, Championship, League One and Two
The PFA Team of the Year squads from England’s five top leagues were revealed on Tuesday at the 2025 edition of the PFA Awards.
The Professional Footballers’ Association hosts an award ceremony every year to celebrate the best players across England. The following leagues had Team of the Year squads:
- Premier League
- Women’s Super League
- EFL Championship
- EFL League One
- EFL League Two
Check out the every Team of the Year revealed at the PFA Awards below.
Note: Players are listed next to the team they represented for which they were nominated
PFA Premier League Team of the Year 2025
- Matz Sels - Nottingham Forest
- Virgil Van Dijk - Liverpool
- Milos Kerkez - Bournemouth
- William Saliba - Arsenal
- Gabriel - Arsenal
- Declan Rice - Arsenal
- Ryan Gravenberch - Liverpool
- Alexis Mac Allister - Liverpool
- Mohamed Salah - Liverpool
- Alexander Isak - Newcastle United
- Chris Wood - Nottingham Forest
Liverpool and Arsenal players heavily dominate the best XI for the Premier League. Nottingham Forest, after a stellar season, also have two entries with Matz Sels in goal and Chris Wood up top. Milos Kerkez, now a Liverpool player, and Alexander Isak rounds out the squad.
PFA Women’s Super League Team of the Year 2025
- Phallon Tullis-Joyce - Manchester United
- Jayde Riviere - Manchester United
- Emily Fox - Arsenal
- Maya Le Tissier - Manchester United
- Millie Bright - Chelsea
- Yui Hasegawa - Manchester City
- Erin Cuthbert - Chelsea
- Kim Little - Arsenal
- Alessia Russo - Arsenal
- Mariona Caldentey - Arsenal
- Mary Fowler - Manchester City
Four Arsenal players, on the back of their second Women’s Champions League triumph, make the squad alongside stars from Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City.
PFA Championship Team of the Year 2025
- James Trafford - Burnley
- CJ Egan-Riley - Burnley
- Maxime Esteve - Burnley
- Junior Firpo - Leeds United
- Jayden Bogle - Leeds United
- Ao Tanaka - Leeds United
- Josh Brownhill - Burnley
- Gustavo Hamer - Sheffield United
- Borja Sainz - Norwich City
- Joel Piroe - Leeds United
- Daniel James - Leeds United
PFA League One Team of the Year 2025
- Alex Cochrane - Birmingham City
- Charlie Kelman - Leyton Orient
- Richard Kone - Wycombe Wanderers
- Lloyd Jones - Charlton Athletic
- Paik Seung-ho - Birmingham City
- Kwame Poku - Peterborough United
- Christoph Klarer - Birmingham City
- Ryan Allsop - Birmingham City
- Tomoki Iwana - Birmingham City
- Jay Stansfield - Birmingham City
- Eithan Laird - Birmingham City
PFA League Two Team of the Year 2025
- George Abbott - Notts County
- Taylor Allen - Walsall
- Denver Hume - Grimsby Town
- Alassana Jatta - Notts County
- Mickey Demetriou - Crewe Alexandra
- Brad Alliday - Bradford City
- Jack Payne - Colchester United
- Luke Molyneux - Doncaster Rovers
- David McGoldrick - Notts County
- Michael Cheek - Bromley
- Owen Goodman - AFC Wimbledon