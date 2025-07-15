MSHSAA to Schools: Vote ‘Yes’ or Risk Breaking State Law on New Participation Rules
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State High School Activities Association is calling on all member schools to approve a set of by-law changes this August, saying failure to do so will leave schools out of compliance with newly enacted state law and could put student eligibility at risk.
In response to Missouri Senate Bill 63 – which becomes law Aug. 28 – MSHSAA will open a Special Ballot from August 11–22 for member schools to vote on the necessary adjustments. The changes are designed to align the association’s eligibility standards with the new legislation, which expands participation rights for full-time home school, Family Paced Education (FPE), and virtual school students.
“This is not a matter of preference but of legality,” MSHSAA Executive Director Dr. Jennifer Rukstad wrote in a July 15 letter to member schools. “Member schools are strongly encouraged to accept the by-law changes to ensure uninterrupted, equitable access to interscholastic athletics and activities and protect student eligibility.”
MSHSAA said students who qualify under the law will be known as “resident participant students” and may compete with their local public or charter school in athletics, fine arts, and other integrated co-curricular programs – even if they are not formally enrolled in that school.
To meet the new requirements, MSHSAA will add a new category to its eligibility framework: Non-Traditional Option 3. Schools must add resident participant students to their master eligibility list and treat them under the same academic, conduct, attendance, and physical standards as enrolled students. Participation fees and co-curricular class requirements (such as band or CTE programs) will apply equally.
However, students who leave a school and become non-enrolled due to disciplinary or academic ineligibility must sit out 365 days before regaining eligibility under the new law.
The association emphasized that the Special Ballot must pass for schools to remain aligned with SB63.
MSHSAA will allow temporary relief from current by-laws between Aug. 11-25 so that resident participant students can begin participating with fall sports programs during the transition period. The full by-law changes are set to take effect on Aug. 25, pending ballot certification. The law becomes officially enforceable statewide three days later.
MSHSAA outlined several steps for member schools to take by the Aug. 28 compliance deadline, including: updating local board policies and procedures; communicating eligibility requirements to students and families; training coaches and staff on new participation rules and adjusting internal systems to track enrollment type and eligibility status.
A revised version of the MSHSAA Handbook reflecting Senate Bill 63 will be posted online at mshsaa.org, Aug. 25, with printed copies distributed this fall.
The association will offer ongoing support through webinars, documentation, and in-person training during its upcoming annual meetings and new athletic director sessions.
For now, the message to schools is clear: approving the by-law changes is the only way to lawfully provide access to MSHSAA-sanctioned activities for non-traditionally educated students under the new state law.