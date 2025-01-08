Ranking the Top 20 Mens College Basketball Players from Missouri
Missouri has a wealth of high school basketball talent and many of the state's top players have gone on to stardom at the next level. Who is the best?
We've offered our opinion with our Ranking the 20 Best Ative College Basketball Players from the state of Missouri. This list is formulated utilizing analytics, stats, and overall team impact.
1. Ryan Kalkbrenner, Senior, Creighton
High School: Trinity Catholic
Efficiency Score: 5.3
Stats: 17.1 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 2.5 BPG
Kalkbrenner has turned into an NBA prospect after five seasons at Creighton. The 7’1 center has remained an elite defender, become a great post scorer, and extended his range from three. Creighton has built their team around his strengths. Kalkbrenner was a Top 100 recruit coming out of Trinity High School which has since closed.
2. Keshon Gilbert, Senior, Iowa State
High School: Vashon
Efficiency Score: 4.1
Stats: 16.3 PPG, 5.0 APG, 3.6 RPG, 1.2 SPG
Gilbert has improved each season in college. After spending two seasons at UNLV he has turned the corner helping turn Iowa State into one of the best teams in college basketball. The 6’4 senior is a fan favorite and brings energy on a nightly basis. He has turned into a potential all-american candidate. The Vashon product was a state champion and has always displayed winning characteristics.
3. Bennett Stirtz, Junior, Drake
High School: Liberty
Efficiency Score: 5.8
Stats: 18.3 PPG, 6.1 APG, 4.2 RPG, 2.5 SPG
Stirtz makes a case for being the top ranked player on this list. His story is one filled with depth as an unheralded recruit out of Liberty High School in Kansas City. He showcased plenty of talent at the prep level and chose to play for Ben McCollum at Northwest Missouri State. Now, he’s leading Drake under the same coach and has become one of the best point guards in the country.
4. Caleb Love, Senior, Arizona
High School: CBC
Efficiency Score: 3.6
Stats: 16.3 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 2.9 APG, 1.3 SPG
Love has been to the top of college basketball playing in a national championship, hitting one of the biggest shots in NCAA Tournament history, and now spending his final season at Arizona. The fifth year senior was a 5 star recruit and coveted prospect coming out of CBC High School in St. Louis. He has scored over 2300 points in his career.
5. Tarris Reed, Junior, UCONN
High School: Link Academy & Chaminade
Efficiency Score: 3.5
Stats: 10.9 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 1.7 BPG
Reed made the move to UCONN following two productive seasons at Michigan. The 6’10 center has turned into one of the better post prospects in the Big East. As a prep prospect he spent three seasons at Chaminade before finishing his career at Link Academy. Reed plays a vital role for one of the best teams in the country.
6. Jevon Porter, Junior, Loyola Marymount
High School: Father Tolton
Efficiency Score: 1.9
Stats: 14.1 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 2.4 APG, 1.5 BPG
Porter has stayed within the WCC Conference but moved from Pepperdine to Loyola Marymount. The 6’11 forward brings a tantalizing skill-set to the floor. He scores at all three levels and makes others around him better. At Father Tolton turned into a Top 100 recruit and finished his career with 29 points in the state championship game.
7. Dez White, Sophomore, Missouri State
High School: The Skill Factory & Helias
Efficiency Score: 3.9
Stats: 16.5 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 2.9 APG, 1.4 SPG
White has turned into one of the better scorers in the Missouri Valley Conference. The 6’2 guard has grown his game and turned into an outstanding three point shooter. As a prep prospect he spent three seasons breaking records at Helias High School in Jefferson City before finishing his career at the Skill Factory in Atlanta, GA.
8. Nick Kern, Senior, Penn State
High School: Vashon
Efficiency Score: 3.3
Stats: 12.3 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 2.2 APG, 1.4 APG
Kern could be considered the best role player on this list. During his time at VCU and now Penn State the 6’6 slasher has found ways to provide highlights and take on top defensive matchups. He’s one of the best athletes in the Big 10. At Vashon he formed an outstanding duo with Kehson Gilbert (2nd on this list) and won numerous state championships.
9. Phill Russell, Senior, VCU
High School: Vashon
Efficiency Score: 3.4
Stats: 12.7 PPG, 2.3 APG, 2.2 RPG, 1.2 SPG
Russell is most known for his infectious personality and impact at the point guard spot. He has made stops at Saint Louis, SEMO, UT-Arlington, and now VCU. One thing remains a constant, he scores at a high clip. During his four year career at Vashon, Russell won numerous state championships and built a following on the Ballislife social platforms.
10. Trevon Brazile, Senior, Arkansas
High School: Kickapoo
Efficiency Score: 1.8
Stats: 6.8 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 1.8 BPG
Brazile has one of the most unique stories on this list. He started his prep career at Parkview and was a role player early in his career. Fast forward to his junior season there was significant growth both in terms of height and skill-set. As a senior he transferred to Kickapoo and grew to 6’9 helping the Chiefs secure a state championship. Now, he’s a key player for John Calipari at Arkansas.
11. Kennard Davis Jr, Sophomore, SIU
High School: Vashon
Efficiency Score: 1.9
Stats: 14.2 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 2.4 APG, 1.8 SPG
Davis is one of the most improved players in the Missouri Valley Conference. He’s a defensive standout and has turned into a primary playmaker. He has improved in every statistical category since his freshman season. One of multiple Vashon products on this list, he adds toughness that the Wolverines program embodies.
12. Cameron Manyawu, Sophomore, Drake
High School: Staley
Efficiency Score: 2.0
Stats: 9.6 PPG, 6.6 RPG. 1.3 SPG
Manyawu is a story of someone who hasn’t stopped improving over the course of his career. At 6’8 he’s the prototypical forward. A two-way impact player who has helped lead Drake to a 12-2 record. In high school he helped guide Staley to their 2023 state championship. He’s one of the best sophomores in the Missouri Valley Conference.
13. All Wright, Freshman, Valpo
High School: Link Prep & Joplin
Efficiency Score: 2.3
Stats: 10.3 PPG, 2.9 APG, 1.9 RPG
Wright has won numerous Missouri Valley freshman of the week awards in his first college season. The 6’3 guard is shooting efficiently from the field and brings a better than 3:1 A/TO ratio to the Valpo program. He’s the top freshman on this list.
14. Garry Clark, Senior, Texas A&M Corpus Christi
High School: Cardinal Ritter
Efficiency Score: 3.5
Stats: 14.5 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 1.1 APG
Clark is a journeyman and someone who has had quite the story to this point. Now at Texas A&M Corpus Christi, he’s one of the best players in the Southland Conference. An athletic 6’8 forward who impacts the game in a number of ways. He graduated from Cardinal Ritter and played under Ryan Johnson.
15. Jalen Hampton, Junior, Missouri State
High School: University City
Efficiency Score: 1.7
Stats: 8.4 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 1.2 SPG
Hampton is one of the best pure rebounders in college basketball. This has been his calling card for three seasons. After an outstanding freshman season at Northwestern State he moved to South Plains before landing at Missouri State under Cuonzo Martin. The 6’7 junior brings a blue collar mentality to the floor.
16. Andrew Young, Junior, Missouri S&T
High School: Marquette
Efficiency Score: NA
Stats: 14.8 PPG, 7.9 RPG
Young is the first Division 2 player mentioned on this list. The 6’9 forward has been the best player on a Missouri S&T team who currently ranks 17th in the country. He’s doing everything on the floor and has the potential to lead this team on a deep tournament run. Young spent four seasons at Marquette High School flying under the radar as a recruit.
17. Kellen Thames, Junior, Saint Louis
High School: Pattonville
Efficiency Score: 1.6
Stats: 7.8 PPG, 4.0 RPG
Thames is starting to catch his stride as a junior under Josh Schertz. The 6’6 wing has brought a defense first mentality and expanded his offensive game. During his time at Pattonville it was Thames who was full of so much potential. He has started to showcase exactly why scouts were high on him as a Pirate under his father Kelly Thames.
18. Isaac Haney, Senior, Austin Peay
High School: Kickapoo
Efficiency Score: 1.1
Stats: 10.6 PPG, 3.1 RPG
Haney is in his senior season with Austin Peay. The 6’2 guard is the ultimate culture piece and has grown as a spot-up shooter. This is his third season in a row averaging over 10+ PPG. As a prep prospect he broke records at Dora before transferring to Kickapoo as a senior where he won a state championship.
19. Brayden Shorter, Sophomore, Washburn
High School: Kickapoo
Efficiency Score: NA
Stats: 16.8 PPG, 4.4 RPG
Shorter is someone who could very easily be higher on the list. He’s the leading scorer for Washburn who rank 2nd in the country and are 13-0 to this point in the season. A pure shooter who has made 49 threes in 13 games at a 43.4% clip. He had an outstanding prep career with Kickapoo winning a state championship in his sophomore season.
20. Matt Enright, Junior, UMSL
High School: Webster Groves
Efficiency Score: NA
Stats: 13.5 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 2.7 APG
Enright has been a model of consistency for UMSL. After making it to an Elite 8 in his freshman season the junior guard is leading UMSL in his third year. He’s one of the best shooters & playmakers in the GLVC Conference. During his time at Webster Groves it was Enright who played a perfect game vs. Cardinal Ritter and eventually won a state championship vs. Helias in his senior season.
Who was close to making the list?
- Brian Taylor, Junior, SIUE
- Kyan Evans, Sophomore, Colorado State
- Jordan Nesbitt, Senior, Wyoming
- Rob Martin, Junior, SEMO
- Brandon Mitchell-Day, Junior, Dartmouth
- Zaide Lowery, Sophomore, Marquette