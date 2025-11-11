See Every Winner from the 2025 Missouri State Cross Country Championships
Fans has plenty of reasons to roar at Gans Creek Cross Country Course last weekend in Columbia.
For one, fans and competitors got to enjoy a few more days of decent weather before a brutal cold snap draped the state on Sunday. The good weather also brought about some fantastic performances from the state's best.
An overall individual MSHSAA record was broken and a new individual high mark in Class 2 was set. There were a number of individual and team repeat champions, but fans also got a glimpse into the bright future of the sport as a number of freshmen and sophomores turned heads with staggering performances.
See all of the top 5K performances from Class 1 through Class 5 boys and girls below.
Class 1 Girls
1st: Jayden Chambers, sr., Norwood, 19:09.4
2nd: Amaya Shafer, fr., St. Paul Lutheran, 19:19.2
3rd: Reagan Meyer, sr., St. Vincent, 19:28.3
Tidbit: Chambers dominated her final high school race after taking eighth as a junior, 14th as a sophomore and 38th as a freshman.
Team champion: School of the Ozarks won the title after placing fourth in 2024. Senior Ella Howard was the Lady Patriots’ top finisher, placing 10th.
Class 1 Boys
1st: Kellen Robertson, soph., School of the Ozarks, 16:16.0
2nd: Austin Hill, jr., St. Joseph Central, 16:35.7
3rd: Hunter Schwartze, jr., Vienna, 16:43.1
Tidbit: Robertson won his first individual championship after placing seventh as a freshman with a time of 17:07.5. Hill placed 28th and Schwartze was 13th in 2024.
Team champion: School of the Ozarks – The Patriots swept the boys and girls Class 1 title. The boys got the job done after placing third in 2024.
Class 2 Girls
1st: Addison Smith, jr., Lexington, 18:33.0
2nd: Ellie Lichte, fr., Lexington, 18:35.8
3rd: Kensington Curd, sr., Brentwood, 19:05.2
Tidbit: Teammates Smith and Lichte ran away from the rest of the pack, crossing the finish line 1-2 with teammate Phoebe Engelbrecht in fifth and Tessa Lovell right behind in ninth. The win was Smith’s second consecutive state championship.
Team champion: Lexington – With four runners finishing in the top nine, the Minutewomen have now won back-to-back state team championships.
Class 2 Boys
1st: Wyatt Klaiber, jr., El Dorado Springs, 14:51.0
2nd: Chael Lichte, sr., Lexington, 15:43.5
3rd: Landen Chapman, sr., Paris, 15:46.4
Tidbit: There wasn’t another runner in sight when Klaiber finished the race, finishing nearly a minute faster than second place to set a new MSHSAA Class 2 record.
Team champion: Woodland – With the win, the Cardinals claimed their third consecutive team Class 2 state championship.
Class 3 Girls
1st: Brianna Krueger, jr., St. Charles West, 18:15.1
2nd: Martina Ressel, soph., Notre Dame Cape Girardeau, 18:42.2
3rd: Lily Coy, sr., Notre Dame Cape Girardeau, 18:52.4
Tidbit: Krueger claimed her second straight Class 3 state championship. She took third as a freshman in 2023.
Team champion: Notre Dame Cape Girardeau – The win marked the first team state championship in program history. The Lady Bulldogs took seventh in 2024.
Class 3 Boys
1st: Sinry Mendoza, sr., Hollister, 15:25.1
2nd: Nolan Spickert, soph., Centralia, 15:37.5
3rd: Leo Butler, soph., Summit Christian, 15:44.4
Tidbit: Mendoza won his first individual Class 3 championship, besting Spickert, who took 13th as a freshman, and Butler, who was 10th as a freshman.
Team champion: Centralia – The Panthers won their second consecutive Class 3 team state championship after taking third in 2023.
Class 4 Girls
1st: Gabrielle Moresi, jr., Parkway Central, 18:26.8
2nd: Kaebrynn Gunter, fr., West Plains, 18:34.4
3rd: Isabel Burlbaw, fr., Rockwood Summit, 18:34.4
Tidbit: Moresi won her first state championship after placing second as a sophomore and 39th as a freshman. Gunter and Burlbaw, two impressive freshmen, broke into a sprint and raced each other to the line, crossing almost simultaneously for second and third place.
Team champion: Festus – Lucy Boyer was the team’s top individual, taking ninth in 19:14.8. It was the second consecutive team championship for Festus after taking third in 2023.
Class 4 Boys
1st: Carson Driemeier, sr., Festus, 14:49.2
2nd: Aidan Morris, soph., Notre Dame Cape Girardeau, 15:31.0
3rd: Elijah Case, sr., St. Charles, 15:48.7
Tidbit: Driemeier’s historic run set a new MSHSAA overall record and was his second consecutive Class 4 state cross country championship. He placed 13th as a freshman with a time of 16.26.5, and third as a sophomore in 15:14.1. He won the 2024 event in 15:59.5.
Team champion: West Plains – Joseph Roberson was the top finisher for the Zizzers, taking seventh in 16:09.0.
Class 5 Girls
1st: Ava Doll, sr., Joplin, 18:06.4
2nd: Mary McKenzie, sr., Cor Jesu Academy, 18:10.3
3rd: Caroline Bowen, soph., St. Teresa’s, 18:28.1
Tidbit: Doll won the crown after taking fourth as a junior last season in 18:17.7, while 2024 state champion Bella Navarro-Sanchez finished 11th.
Team champion: Blue Springs South – The Lady Jaguars won the title after placing second in 2023 and 2024. Ashlyn Wahrenbrock took top individual honors for the team, crossing the finish line in sixth place with a time of 18:44.9.
Class 5 Boys
1st: Jack McGovern, soph., Rockhurst, 14:52.2
2nd: Gabriel Voelker, sr., Raymore-Peculiar, 15:03.3
3rd: Jackson Miller, jr., St. Louis University High (SLUH), 15:06.9
Tidbit: McGovern’s 14:52.2 fell just three second shy of the MSHSAA overall record set on the same day by Class 4 champion Carson Driemeier (Festus). He took eighth as a freshman with a time of 15:17.6.
Team champion: Liberty North – Nathaniel Haberlach crossed the finish line first for the team, placing sixth in 15:33.3. The Eagles placed ninth in 2024.