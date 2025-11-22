How to Watch 2025 NWSL Championship Final: Gotham FC vs. Washington Spirit
It’s an East Coast matchup as NJ/NY Gotham FC meets the Washington Spirit in the 2025 NWSL Championship final.
This year’s final will take place in San Jose at PayPal Park, the home of the NWSL team Bay FC. (Every year, the final is held at a neutral site.)
The Spirit are the higher seed entering the final, having finished second in the regular season. This is the second consecutive NWSL Championship final for the Spirit, who lost 1–0 to the Orlando Pride in Kansas City last year.
Gotham were the lowest seed in the NWSL playoffs, but don’t call them underdogs! After finishing eighth in the regular season, Gotham bounced No. 1 seed Kansas City Current and the defending champions, Orlando Pride, in the first two playoff rounds.
Both Spirit and Gotham have won the NWSL Championship once before. Spirit in 2021 and Gotham in ’23. This will be Spirit’s fourth appearance in the final, while it is just the second for Gotham.
Here’s how to watch the 2025 NWSL Championship final.
What timed does the NWSL Championship final kick off?
Saturday’s meeting between Gotham and Spirit will be the 44th meeting between the two teams, which is the most between any two NWSL teams.
The final kicks off at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT), with the match going to extra time and penalties should regulation finish in a draw.
How to watch NWSL Championship final in North America
Country
How to watch/Stream
United States
CBS / Paramount+
Canada
TSN / TSN+
Mexico
TV Azteca