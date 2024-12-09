High School

Top 25 Missouri Boys High School Basketball Rankings (12/9/2024)

Oak Park moves to No. 1; Raytown, North Kansas City, Ladue and Republic joining the rankings

Sean West

Oak Park is the new No. 1 boys basketball team in Missouri.
Oak Park moves into the top spot in our Top 25 Missouri Boys High School Basketball Rankings after a dominating victory. Battle proves to be one of the best teams in Class 6 so far. Raywon and Republic are on the rise after undefeated starts. 

1. Oak Park (4-1)

Previous rank: 4

A 32 point win vs. the reigning Class 6 champions in Kansas will mix up the rankings. Oak Park played a perfect game. They have a matchup with Vashon this week. 

2. Chaminade (2-1)

Previous rank: 2

This past week included a win vs. McCluer North and a loss to a tough Simeon team out of Chicago. The Red Devils play a tough schedule with games in Washington, DC this upcoming weekend. 

3. Vashon (6-0)

Previous rank: 2

The Wolverines have now finished two events undefeated. This week it was three games in Fayetteville, Arkansas. 2027 Jimmy McKinney Jr. had a great week. 

4. Principa (3-0)

Previous rank: 6

The Panthers have size, depth, and plenty of talent. This week will be a key test vs. Father Tolton. 

5. De Smet (2-1)

Previous rank: 3

De Smet dropped their first game of the season to Jonesboro, a top program in Arkansas. This is still a talented Spartans roster.

6. Sikeston (3-0)

Previous rank: 5

The Bulldogs are 3-0 after an early season tournament. Their combination of speed and great guard play will be tough for the state. Marquel Murray has been ruled eligible.

7. Webster Groves (1-0)

Previous rank: 9

Scottie Adkinson has taken another step. He’s making a case for the best guard in Missouri. The Statesmen controlled Father Tolton on Friday night. 

8. Staley (0-1)

Previous rank: 8

A four point loss to the top ranked team (Oak Park) is a respectable effort. 

9. Battle (3-0)

Previous rank: 12

Battle is looking like a contender in Class 6. Sophomore Brandon Rooks is a difference maker. 

10. Lee’s Summit North (3-0)

Previous rank: 19

It’s a 3-0 start for the Broncos. They’re young & hungry in the Kansas City area. 

11. Kickapoo (2-1)

Previous rank: 11

Kickapoo finished the Arvest Classic 2-1 with a loss to Raytown who were much better than anticipated. 

12. Father Tolton (0-1)

Previous rank: 7

The Trailblazers lost a close one to Webster Groves on Friday. They’re a team with a high ceiling. 

13. Rock Bridge (3-0)

Previous rank: 15

Rock Bridge is a deep team with size, shooting, and high IQ players. They match up well with most. A new look roster has key additions.

14. Vianney (2-1)

Previous rank: 10

The Golden Griffins went 2-1 this past week. Their biggest question is can they find scoring outside of Luke Walsh vs. top opponents. 

15. Raytown (3-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Raytown goes from unranked to 15th after a great Arvest Classic. This team has great guard play led by Ranelo Smith and Larry Porter IV. 

16. St. Mary’s (4-1)

Previous rank: 17

Similar to last season the Dragons are off to a fast start. Zyree Collins is their leader. 

17. Westminster (4-0)

Previous rank: 22

Westminster has proven to be a team with a higher ceiling than most. They’re extremely disciplined. 2027 Will Powers has taken off in his second season. 

18. Lee’s Summit (1-0)

Previous rank: 19

Lee’s Summit enters the rankings after a win vs. Rockhurst. 

19. Rockhurst (1-1)

Previous rank: 13

Last week included a win vs. Lee’s Summit West and a loss to Lee’s Summit. 

20. Logan-Rogersville (3-0)

Previous rank: 21

Rogersville will continue to move up the rankings with wins. They’re one of the best teams in Class 4. 

21. North Kansas City (2-1)

Previous rank: Not ranked

A solid all-around squad. They won two games and lost a close contest with Lee’s Summit North who’s ranked 10th. 

22. Ladue (4-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

It’s a 4-0 start for the Rams. Their first game vs. a ranked opponent will be at the end of January vs. Westminster. 

23. Republic (3-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Republic proved to be one of the best teams in SWMO during their annual tournament. 

24. Jefferson City (2-1)

Previous rank: 23

The Jays still have a high ceiling when everything is clicking. Jordan Martin has a chance to be the leading scorer in Missouri. 

25. Rolla (3-1)

Previous rank: 24

Rolla is right on track so far this season. They’ve won three and lost a tough one to Republic who has proven to be a great team.

