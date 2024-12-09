Top 25 Missouri Boys High School Basketball Rankings (12/9/2024)
Oak Park moves into the top spot in our Top 25 Missouri Boys High School Basketball Rankings after a dominating victory. Battle proves to be one of the best teams in Class 6 so far. Raywon and Republic are on the rise after undefeated starts.
1. Oak Park (4-1)
Previous rank: 4
A 32 point win vs. the reigning Class 6 champions in Kansas will mix up the rankings. Oak Park played a perfect game. They have a matchup with Vashon this week.
2. Chaminade (2-1)
Previous rank: 2
This past week included a win vs. McCluer North and a loss to a tough Simeon team out of Chicago. The Red Devils play a tough schedule with games in Washington, DC this upcoming weekend.
3. Vashon (6-0)
Previous rank: 2
The Wolverines have now finished two events undefeated. This week it was three games in Fayetteville, Arkansas. 2027 Jimmy McKinney Jr. had a great week.
4. Principa (3-0)
Previous rank: 6
The Panthers have size, depth, and plenty of talent. This week will be a key test vs. Father Tolton.
5. De Smet (2-1)
Previous rank: 3
De Smet dropped their first game of the season to Jonesboro, a top program in Arkansas. This is still a talented Spartans roster.
6. Sikeston (3-0)
Previous rank: 5
The Bulldogs are 3-0 after an early season tournament. Their combination of speed and great guard play will be tough for the state. Marquel Murray has been ruled eligible.
7. Webster Groves (1-0)
Previous rank: 9
Scottie Adkinson has taken another step. He’s making a case for the best guard in Missouri. The Statesmen controlled Father Tolton on Friday night.
8. Staley (0-1)
Previous rank: 8
A four point loss to the top ranked team (Oak Park) is a respectable effort.
9. Battle (3-0)
Previous rank: 12
Battle is looking like a contender in Class 6. Sophomore Brandon Rooks is a difference maker.
10. Lee’s Summit North (3-0)
Previous rank: 19
It’s a 3-0 start for the Broncos. They’re young & hungry in the Kansas City area.
11. Kickapoo (2-1)
Previous rank: 11
Kickapoo finished the Arvest Classic 2-1 with a loss to Raytown who were much better than anticipated.
12. Father Tolton (0-1)
Previous rank: 7
The Trailblazers lost a close one to Webster Groves on Friday. They’re a team with a high ceiling.
13. Rock Bridge (3-0)
Previous rank: 15
Rock Bridge is a deep team with size, shooting, and high IQ players. They match up well with most. A new look roster has key additions.
14. Vianney (2-1)
Previous rank: 10
The Golden Griffins went 2-1 this past week. Their biggest question is can they find scoring outside of Luke Walsh vs. top opponents.
15. Raytown (3-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Raytown goes from unranked to 15th after a great Arvest Classic. This team has great guard play led by Ranelo Smith and Larry Porter IV.
16. St. Mary’s (4-1)
Previous rank: 17
Similar to last season the Dragons are off to a fast start. Zyree Collins is their leader.
17. Westminster (4-0)
Previous rank: 22
Westminster has proven to be a team with a higher ceiling than most. They’re extremely disciplined. 2027 Will Powers has taken off in his second season.
18. Lee’s Summit (1-0)
Previous rank: 19
Lee’s Summit enters the rankings after a win vs. Rockhurst.
19. Rockhurst (1-1)
Previous rank: 13
Last week included a win vs. Lee’s Summit West and a loss to Lee’s Summit.
20. Logan-Rogersville (3-0)
Previous rank: 21
Rogersville will continue to move up the rankings with wins. They’re one of the best teams in Class 4.
21. North Kansas City (2-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
A solid all-around squad. They won two games and lost a close contest with Lee’s Summit North who’s ranked 10th.
22. Ladue (4-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
It’s a 4-0 start for the Rams. Their first game vs. a ranked opponent will be at the end of January vs. Westminster.
23. Republic (3-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Republic proved to be one of the best teams in SWMO during their annual tournament.
24. Jefferson City (2-1)
Previous rank: 23
The Jays still have a high ceiling when everything is clicking. Jordan Martin has a chance to be the leading scorer in Missouri.
25. Rolla (3-1)
Previous rank: 24
Rolla is right on track so far this season. They’ve won three and lost a tough one to Republic who has proven to be a great team.