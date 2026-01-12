Top 25 Missouri Boys High School Basketball Rankings - Jan. 12, 2025
With holiday tournaments in the rearview mirror and conference play tightening the margins, Missouri’s high school basketball landscape is beginning to separate.
This update reflects more than just records — it weighs quality wins, head-to-head results, and strength of schedule. Several teams made statements this week, others absorbed tough losses, and movement throughout the rankings reflects how narrow the gap is between contenders.
As January momentum builds, these rankings capture who’s playing the best basketball right now.
1. Principia (12-1)
Previous Rank: 1
Principia had a dominant week defeating Lutheran South and East St. Louis both of which were dominant displays. Against East St. Louis it was Sekou Cisse who had a breakout game scoring 25 points and securing 12 rebounds. The 6’9 junior has a host of college interest.
2. De Smet (10-1)
Previous Rank: 8
De Smet rises back to second in a three way tie between MCC teams. The Spartans have defeated Chaminade but lost to Vianney. On the other hand, Chaminade has beaten Vianney. Due to these factors and their 10-1 record, the most recent win is valued most.
3. Chaminade (8-3)
Previous Rank: 5
Chaminade played the toughest schedule in Missouri this week. They lost a two-point game to De Smet at home but followed it up with a win over No. 2 Logan-Rogersville from the last update. Sophomore Mohamed Kourouma was key in the win with 22 points.
4. Logan-Rogersville (10-1)
Previous Rank: 2
Indiana commit Chase Branham’s 31 points were not enough vs. Chaminade in a Top 5 matchup. The team earned a win over Hollister earlier in the week. Their bounce back game will come against Ozark on Tuesday.
5. Vianney (12-1)
Previous Rank: 6
The Golden Griffins get a slight bump after defeating a highly ranked St. Dominic team on the road. Chase Duke has turned into the ultimate x-factor for this team. He’s bringing a much needed spark to get this team toward the next level.
6. Webster Groves (8-3)
Previous Rank: 4
The Statesmen are a proven team that excel in Missouri. They have yet to lose a game in state. All three of their losses have come to highly touted west coast teams following a 77-76 loss to Inglewood (CA) at the Highland Shootout. Junior guard Jackson Tabash scored 26 points in the contest. This team is growing and will be battle-tested.
7. Rockhurst (12-0)
Previous Rank: 7
Rockhurst isn’t just winning, they’re winning big. This team has all the pieces and has built years of chemistry in the process. Their game vs. Oak Park will have big ranking implications on Tuesday.
8. Vashon (7-3)
Previous Rank: 3
Vashon was a participant in the Highland Shootout playing Warren Township. The Wolverines’ ended up losing 82-61 vs. one of Illinois’ top squads. SIUE signee Kain McCaskill was a bright spot scoring 25 points in the contest. The Wolverines’ next game is against Soldan.
9. Benton (12-1)
Previous Rank: 9
Benton lost a close game to Blue Valley Northwest (KS) and followed it up with a prove-it win vs. Rolla which goes a long way towards cementing their status as a proven Top 10 team. Their next set of games will be at the Cardinal Classic.
10. Rock Bridge (9-1)
Previous Rank: 10
Wins over Capital City and Smith-Cotton on the road complete a successful week for the Bruins. Senior Will Priest had 21 points while freshman Beckett Bruns also made a major impact.
11. Oak Park (10-3)
Previous Rank: 11
A win over Piper (KS) will go a long way towards the resume of Oak Park in the long run. That’s an excellent bounce back win following the Rock Bridge game. Up next is undefeated Rockhurst on Tuesday night.
12. Staley (6-4)
Previous Rank: 12
Wins over Lee’s Summit North and Liberty North set this squad up for a big week upcoming. They have a 9-4 Liberty squad on the horizon. 6’5 senior Kenison Stone has put together a great senior campaign.
13. Kickapoo (9-2)
Previous Rank: 13
Dominant wins over Willard and Parkview set this team up for a five day rest before the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions. They’re set to face top-ranked Principia in the first round.
14. MICDS (10-1)
Previous Rank: 15
The Rams have definitely begun to make a case for being ranked higher. This team has all the pieces. Big games vs. Alton (IL) and Principia are set within the next ten days. Missouri Southern signee Brandon Clemens leads the team at 16.3 PPG.
15. St. Dominic (10-2)
Previous Rank: 17
St. Dominic moves up despite a 64-57 loss to Vianney at home. A big reason why, movement around them in the rankings and a 69-48 win vs. CBC as their response. This team can make a deep run in Class 6.
16. Rolla (11-2)
Previous Rank: 19
Rolla deserves a slight bump with their big win over Blue Valley Northwest (KS) and a competitive game vs. Benton who remains a Top 10 team. This was one of the tougher stretches of the Bulldogs’ season. A road game vs. Hillcrest is set for Tuesday night.
17. North Kansas City (7-3)
Previous Rank: 23
North Kansas City rises after movement in the rankings and a dominant 56-33 win over Liberty who has been a quality opponent this season. The Hornets have had talent and now it’s clicking.
18. Eureka (9-2)
Previous Rank: 18
Eureka was on their way to a spot within the Top 15 before a loss to Marquette at home. Last week also included a win vs. Lindbergh on the road. Overall, the Wildcats have been consistent this season. Senior guard Joe Rauls leads them with 16.5 PPG.
19. Lindbergh (10-3)
Previous Rank: 20
Lindbergh lost back-to-back games against Eureka but followed it up with a win against Seckman. The Flyers have proven to be one of the better teams in St. Louis through thirteen games. Their resume is strong with the chance to get on a nice win streak in the coming weeks.
20. Westminster (9-3)
Previous Rank: 22
Westminster will be a team that can rise late in the season. It’s clear they’re getting better with each passing week. The players are becoming more acclimated to the system. In a win over Lutheran South it was senior forward Tobi Akineyed scoring 18 points.
21. Grain Valley (10-2)
Previous Rank: 21
Wins over Belton and Ruskin complete a two-game week for the Eagles. They’re going to be a tough out in Class 6, District 7. Up next is Platte County following a lengthy mid-season break.
22. Nixa (10-1)
Previous Rank: 24
The Eagles have continued to take care of business in games many would expect them to win. Junior forward Adam McKnight has put together a great season to this point.
23. St. Mary’s (12-2)
Previous Rank: 25
St. Mary's is a fun team to watch. Their win over Mater Dei (IL) was a test that will serve them well down the road. Ronnell Johnson and Gary Johnson are a potent guard-forward duo.
24. Jackson (13-1)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Jackson enters the rankings at 13-1. Their schedule is set to be increasingly more competitive as the year goes on. As for now, their next contest comess against Hillsboro on Tuesday. Sophomore forward Jon Ernst is one of the best young talents in the SEMO region.
25. Hillcrest (9-4)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Hillcrest enters the rankings following a solid showing at the Kaminsky Classic. Wins over William Chrisman and Francis Howell set them up for a championship game appearance before losing to Life Prep out of Wichita. Juniors Kyrese Simpson and Jayven Jones lead this team.