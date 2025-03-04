Top 25 Missouri high school boys basketball state rankings (3/4/2025)
All but two teams in last week's Top 25 Missouri boys basketball rankings have returned this week.
Jackson and Park Hill have been added to the group as the playoffs begin.
1. Oak Park (25-1)
Previous Rank: 1
Oak Park has not lost since November 29, despite having played in top events and/or shootouts during this streak. They have also not lost a game within Missouri.
2. Vashon (21-2)
Previous Rank: 2
Vashon dominated a much-anticipated matchup with Chaminade. The game finished 72-51 with Dehrio McCaskill being the top performer. His 20 points and jaw-dropping dunks provided plenty of entertainment. Vashon is the favorite in Class 4 by a wide margin.
3. Principia (28–1)
Previous Rank: 3
The Panthers have already started their playoff journey. They’re set to face Montgomery County on Friday in what could be their toughest game of the season. Quentin Coleman and Gassim Toure have been a dynamic scoring duo as of late.
4. De Smet (23-2)
Previous Rank: 4
Great teams play their best basketball at the right times. That’s exactly the case with De Smet. Heading into the playoffs they’re firing on all cylinders. Making it out of districts will be a challenge they’re ready for. Jordan Boyd leads the charge at 14.0 PPG on 61% shooting.
5. Chaminade (15-11)
Previous Rank: 5
Chaminade has the talent to be No. 1 on this list. Tough scheduling is something they’ll lean on heading into the playoffs. This is a team fully capable of winning state if they come together during this final stretch.
6. Nixa (24-2)
Previous Rank: 6
Nixa was tremendous all of February. They went undefeated in the month and won a number of key games, which should build confidence. District play and a potential rematch vs. Kickapoo is something many expect. 2027 Adam McKnight is a difference maker.
7. Kickapoo (23-3)
Previous Rank: 7
Kickapoo is the other top team in SWMO. They have a top forward in Jackson Shorter who we named first-team all-state in Class 6. He’s a tough matchup who can score and control the glass. As a result, he’s being recruited by many of the best Division 2 programs in the area.
8. Montgomery County (28-1)
Previous Rank: 8
Montgomery County is the biggest threat to Principia in Class 3 from the outside looking in. Clayton Parker and Andrew Moore create mismatches on the offensive side of the ball. Friday will be a highly anticipated game.
9. Rockhurst (20-4)
Previous Rank: 9
Rockhurst has had two dominant victories since the last update. This is a team with height, skill, and all positions have the boxes checked. Callen Eskew impacts the game at 6-foot-8.
10. Sikeston (23-3)
Previous Rank: 10
Sikeston defeated Father Tolton in its final regular season game. This is a change from last season where it was their only regular-season loss during the last game of the year.
11. Logan Rogersville (23-3)
Previous Rank: 11
Rogersville has caught their stride and made everything work during the month of February. They went undefeated and solidified themselves as the second-best team in Class 4.
12. Webster Groves (21-5)
Previous Rank: 13
The Statesmen often find ways to win this time of year. That’s a trend started by Jay Blossom and now Justin Mathes. Scottie Adkinson is playing as well as anybody in the state right now. His 24.0 PPG lead this team.
13. Raytown (22-4)
Previous Rank: 12
A team built around the talent of Ramello Smith, who makes them go. The engine. A first-team all-state selection due to his elite scoring ability. Raytown is dangerous with speed and a defensive tenacity most don’t have in Class 5.
14. Westminster (20-6)
Previous Rank: 14
Westminster is in a difficult district this year. Winning will be a challenge for them or any team, for that matter. With that being said, the Wildcats are more than capable. Will Powers is their leading scorer at 16.2 PPG.
15. Staley (20-6)
Previous Rank: 17
Seeing Staley rise into one of the best teams in Class 6 has been no surprise. That’s the standard as a program. A team that has grown together over the course of this season. Avian Webb is scoring at a high clip as of late.
16. John Burroughs (19-6)
Previous Rank: 20
John Burroughs looked great in their matchup with Vianney. The 20-point win could be a sign of things to come over the next week. Tristan Reed and Sheek Pearson combine for over 34.0 PPG on a nightly basis.
17. Rolla (21-5)
Previous Rank: 16
This team goes as Ethan Brown goes. When the junior guard is at his best, they’re a tough out for anybody. Around him are a handful of great role players. Rolla is a contender to make a run in Class 5.
18. Timberland (24-1)
Previous Rank: 21
Timberland has become difficult to deny. They continue to win and played in a high octane game vs. Hazelwood East this past week. Mason Carroll is one of the best forwards in the state at the moment.
19. Blue Springs South (19-7)
Previous Rank: 15
Blue Springs South had a chance to move higher than the 15th spot this week. Since the update they dropped a close game to Liberty North.
20. Battle (18-8)
Previous Rank: 18
Battle are CMAC champions for the first time in program history. This is a deep team with talent at multiple positions. Sophomore guard Brandon Rooks has been playing very well as of late.
21. Republic (22-4)
Previous Rank: 22
Republic winning on the road at Parkview is a great way to end the regular season. They’re a factor in districts. Brenley Hagewood has continued to stack explosive scoring performances.
22. North Kansas City (18-6)
Previous Rank: 19
North Kansas City is great on the defensive end and play a consistent brand of basketball. Since the last update they lost 56-50 on the road at Staley.
23. Farmington (24-2)
Previous Rank: 23
Farmington continues to roll. This is a roster that’s all on the same page. One to watch in Class 5.
24. Jackson (20-6)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Jackson has done enough to finish the regular season ranked in the Top 25. Kole Deck is a standout 6-foot-6 wing who would’ve been the next man up on all-state teams. A gifted scorer.
25. Park Hill (18-8)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Park Hill deserved to be rewarded for the way they closed out this season. Cameron Jones and Leo Gayman lead the charge for this team. Both have great positional size and rebound at a high level.