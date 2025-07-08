High School

Top Missouri high school baseball prospects to watch in the 2025 MLB Draft

Gatorade POY Jordan Martin leads deep class of Missouri draft hopefuls, including two-way stars and power arms drawing national interest

Levi Payton

Jun 17, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Glendale High School (MO) infielder Sebastian Norman during the MLB Draft Combine high school baseball game at Chase Field. Norman had the hardest hit ball at the combine (113.8 mph) and furthest drive (417 feet). Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
On the heels of fantastic high school careers capped by strong 2025 senior seasons, a host of Missouri high school baseball players have seemingly positioned themselves for a shot to be drafted by a Major League Baseball organization in the coming week.

MLB’s July Amateur Draft is set to run July 13–14 at Coca-Cola Roxy in Cumberland, Georgia, where amateur players from across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico will be eligible to hear their name called.

The Washington Nationals hold the first pick in the draft - which will span 615 total selections across 20 rounds - after winning the MLB Draft lottery, which sets the first six selections in the first round.

There will be 28 picks in the first round after the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets and New York Yankees exceeded the luxury tax threshold and had their first-round picks dropped 10 places. The Kansas City Royals picked up an extra pick due to Bobby Witt Jr. finishing in the top 3 in the voting for AL MVP.

The Arizona Diamondbacks (29), Baltimore Orioles (30, 31) and Milwaukee Brewers (32) will round out the final four first-round compensatory picks ahead of 11 picks for Round A of the Competitive Balance rounds. The draft order for the final 19 rounds of the draft will be determined based on reverse order of regular-season winning percentage and postseason finish.

Jordan Martin, RHP, Jefferson City

College commitment: Arkansas

A right-handed pitcher and infielder, Martin made nine appearances on the mound for the Jays this spring, going 5-1 with a 1.85 ERA. Sporting an upper-90s fastball and strong secondary offerings, the 6-foot-5 flamethrower allowed 14 runs (8 earned) on 29 hits with 61 strikeouts and 18 walks in 39 innings.

He also set the table at the top of the lineup. Batting leadoff in 35 games, the speedster hit .412 (47-for-114) with 11 doubles, 3 triples, 1 home run, 28 RBI and scored 42 runs. He drew 19 walks at the plate and struck out only four times. He also smashed the Jays’ record for all-time hits this season, which stood at 122. He broke the mark back in April in a win against Sedalia Smith-Cotton.

He was named Missouri’s 2025 Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year after the senior helped lead his Jays to a 25-6 record. A gold-medal champion with USA Baseball and a Perfect Game All-American and Futures Game participant, Martin also has pro baseball pedigree. He’s the nephew of former Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins third baseman Joe Crede.

Martin has a chance to be the first Missouri high school player selected in 2025.

Ethan Rogers, LHP, Lone Jack

College commitment: Wichita State

We previously rated Rogers as our No. 9 player in the state and top left-handed pitcher entering the 2025 season, and all he did was exceed expectations. At 6-1, 185, the Shockers commit continued to see an uptick in his arsenal, with a fastball he can run into the mid-90s and complements with a knee-buckling 12-6 curve.

The Mules went 29-5 this season and their ace went 8-1 on the hill with a 0.53 ERA. He struck out 118 batters in 52.2 innings and allowed only 10 hits, 12 runs (4 earned) and walked 33. With that, Rogers has seen his stock shoot up, and he will also be in contention as Missouri’s top player off the board.

Not to be overlooked, Rogers is also a salty two-way player. He hit .500 last season (53-for-106) and got on base at a .594 clip with a 1.169 OPS. He scored 45 runs, drove in 30 and stole 28 bases.

Caeden Cloud, SS, Nixa

College commitment: Kentucky

Committed to the Wildcats since Sept. 6, 2023, Cloud (6-1, 202) is currently playing summer collegiate baseball for the Boca Raton Blazers, where he has been lighting up the competition. He picked up 10 multi-hit games in his first 25 outings with the Blazers, including 5-for-7 with 3 doubles, 2 runs, 2 RBI and a pair of stolen bases in a doubleheader on July 3, and smacked his first home run – a 3-run bomb – and added a triple on July 5.

That performance is not going to deter any scouts who saw those same skills and his elite athleticism at work while at Nixa, where he hit .325 with 14 doubles, a triple and 7 home runs this year and was rated as High School on SI’s top middle infielder in the state in 2025. But as good as he was – and he was very good – many evaluators believe Cloud’s best baseball is still ahead of him, and it certainly feels that way as he’s continued to excel this summer.

While he’s deeply committed to the Wildcats, one MLB team with the right vision can change all of that and keep him from getting to Lexington. But if he does wind up with the Wildcats, expect to see him right back in this draft conversation when he becomes draft eligible again in a few years.

Tyler Wood, RHP, Lee’s Summit West

College commitment: Tennessee

If his fastball were the temperature, you’d be seeking a place to cool off. Wood joins Jefferson City’s Jordan Martin as two of the hardest Missouri throwers in this high school draft class, typically sitting 93–96 in most of his starts this season, though he can run it up to 98 with arm-side ride. He tunnels a sharp slider off that fastball, making him difficult to square up.

At 6-foot-3, 195 pounds, the Volunteers commit still has room to get stronger and add velocity – something that appeals to both Tennessee and big league scouts – and his ability as a two-way threat in the outfield can’t be overlooked.

A Perfect Game All-American and Prep Baseball Future Games selection, Wood has also showcased his skills at the Area Code Games and is a member of the 2025 Kansas City Royals Scout Team. He will likely hear his name called in this draft. The only question is will the team that selects him do enough to convince him not to chase a College World Series title in 2026?

Brody Irlbeck, LHP, Staley

College commitment: Iowa

One of the fastest draft risers in the state, it’s probably safe to say Irlbeck has had more helium behind his name than any senior baseball player in Missouri since the 2025 season began.

An all-conference, all-district, all-region, all-state and first-team All-American honoree, the southpaw also was named Class 6 Player of the Year by the Missouri High School Baseball Coaches Association and Prep Baseball Missouri Player of the Year after a dominant two-way season in which he struck out 104, held opponents to a .123 batting average and finished with an eye-popping 0.27 ERA.

His final start with Staley was much like most of his senior outings as a Falcon, when he pitched a complete-game 2-hitter with 11 strikeouts and 1 walk. The only difference was it came on a big stage, as the win punched Staley’s ticket to the Class 6 championship. Prior to that, he punched Staley’s ticket to the quarterfinals with a 5-inning no-hitter with 7 strikeouts and no walks.

With a fastball that sits 90–93 and touches 95 on a wiry frame, Irlbeck should see another bump in velocity at the next level as he continues to get stronger. Already known to have above-average command and four pitches that he can seemingly throw for strikes at any point in the count, there’s plenty of reasons to be excited about Irlbeck’s future.

He’s been a hard commit to Iowa since 2022, and the Hawkeyes’ staff is about to get a lot better, as long as it can avoid a giddy MLB team that sees the same potential in the dandy southpaw.

He’s seemingly continued to impress evaluators throughout the summer, and his name has hit national circles as one to watch in this draft.

Kyle Pearcy, RHP, Staley

College commitment: Oklahoma State

The Falcons had an embarrassment of riches on their roster in 2025, and Pearcy joined Brody Irlbeck to form one of the most dominant 1-2 starting combos in the state.

A four-pitch pitcher (fastball, curve, slider, change) with wipeout stuff, Pearcy saw a bump in velocity as a senior, with his fastball going from the upper 80s a calendar year ago to reportedly touching 95 at the Joe T. Robinson Invitational in late March.

With good size (6-foot-3 and nearly 210 pounds) and dominant traits on the mound, don’t be surprised to see an MLB club take him and try to get him signed. If not, we’re confident he’ll be back in these draft discussions in a few years.

Sebastian Norman, OF/3B, Glendale

College commitment: Oklahoma State

The Springfield area already knows what the rest of the country is soon to figure out: Sebastian Norman can flat-out rake.

While he mostly played third base at Glendale, Norman could see a position shift to the outfield at the next level, where his next-level power and strong arm would certainly profile well in either corner.

A recent participant of the MLB Draft Combine at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona, Norman turned heads – again, to no surprise of anyone who has seen him hit in Southwest Missouri – when he uncorked a 113.8 mph rocket off his bat and then hit a separate 417-foot drive, qualifying as both the hardest-hit ball and longest drive of anyone at the combine.

In fact, Norman came away with three of the 10 hardest-hit balls at the combine, as he also had drives of 111.2 and 110.9 mph and was the only high school player to crack the top 10 – joining Cincinnati’s Landyn Vidourek (113.4, 111.2), Oregon’s Jacob Walsh (113.2, 113.0, 111.2) and Chipola (Florida) Junior College’s Sam Parker (111.5, 111.2).

Simply put, high school pitchers don’t like giving him much to hit – and for good reason. In 27 games this season he drew 16 walks and was plunked with five pitches. Still, he managed to hit .366 with 7 doubles, a triple, bashed 10 home runs and drove in 19.

It only takes one team to make that pick, and you can believe there are a bunch of MLB teams who love what they’ve seen from Norman. He might be the most slam-dunk player to be drafted on this list.

Camden Lohman, RHP, Fort Zumwalt North

College commitment: Missouri

Lohman might not have been on a lot of draft radars entering the 2025 season, but we had our eyes on him. There’s just something about pitchers with nasty stuff and an electric fastball that can make you a believer, and Lohman certainly held up his end when he broke out as a senior.

With a fastball that sizzles in the mid-90s, Lohman got his career steered in the right direction in 2025. Coming off a junior season that saw him go 1-3 with a 4.08 ERA and 48 strikeouts and 34 walks in 34.3 innings, Lohman broke out in 2025 and went 5-1 with a 0.80 ERA.

The biggest difference? Well, he cut the walks by more than half and missed a ton of bats – striking out 92 and walking 15 in 44 innings. In one of the more memorable performances of the season, the 6-foot-4 righty had an epic playoff duel against No. 16 Francis Howell, holding the Vikings to two runs in a 5-2 victory.

JD Dohrmann, RHP, St. John Vianney (Kirkwood)

College commitment: Missouri

The ace of a Golden Griffins squad that went 38-2 and reached the Class 5 finals this year, Dohrmann (6-1, 180) closed out his high school career in dominant fashion, going 7-0 in 10 starts with a 1.01 ERA.

Committed to the Tigers since last February, Dohrmann gets the most from his athletic build. Working his fastball between 89–92 mph, he gets good arm run on his two-seamer and snaps a tight, low-80s slider and high-70s changeup to keep batters uncomfortable in the box.

His wipeout breaking ball has tight bite and is one of the sharpest in the state, and his athleticism on the mound points to him adding more velocity in the coming years as he continues to get stronger.

His dominance through the regular season continued into the postseason, where he fired a four-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts against Festus, then punched Vianney’s ticket to the Class 5 title game when he went 6.2 innings and struck out six against Marshfield in the semifinals.

4 more to know

Richie Swain, RHP, Timberland

College commitment: Mississippi State

The Bulldogs commit has good size at 6-5, 195 and he eats up batters with a mid-90s fastball and a hard-sweeping slider that he throws out of a three-quarters delivery.

Drake Gawer, RHP, Sullivan

College commitment: Texas Tech

At 6-6, 185, Gawer is an imposing figure on the mound. His slow windup and low- to mid 90s fastball that explodes out of his hand makes him tough on batters.

Chase Porter, OF, Kearney

College commitment: Louisville

A switch-hitting outfielder, Porter maximizes his 5-10, 175-pound frame. He looks more natural from the left side, where he consistently finds gaps and showcases his plus speed, though he seems to unlock a bit more raw power from the right side.

Jackson Akin, SS/3B, Lee’s Summit West

College commitment: Uncommitted

Originally committed to Oklahoma, Akin (6-3, 200) announced his decommitment and reopened his recruitment on June 2. He packs a punch from the right side of the plate, where he displays strong gap power with signs of big power to come.

Levi Payton
LEVI PAYTON

Levi’s sports journalism career began in 2005. A Missouri native, he’s won multiple Press Association awards for feature writing and has served as a writer and editor covering high school sports as well as working beats in professional baseball, NCAA football, basketball, baseball and soccer. If you have a good story, he’d love to tell it.

