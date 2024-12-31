Top Performers Shine at Coaches vs. Cancer Tournament: De Smet Crowned Champions
ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI – The annual Coaches vs. Cancer tournament has concluded at Marryville University in Missouri. De Smet took home the hardware as champions. Each year this tournament provides a platform for prospects from across the region to put their talent on display.
Jordan Boyd, De Smet
Boyd would make a strong case for tournament MVP. He played his best during the final two rounds. His championship pedigree was on full display. A strong slasher at 6’5 and someone who defends every position on the floor. He scored 22 points in the championship game.
Ian Thomas, De Smet
Thomas has a complete floor game and it propels De Smet to success. The smooth 6’3 lefty has improved in all major categories. A top prospect, he has offers from Drake, SIU, and Austin Peay. His 13 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists were key in a semifinal win vs. Vianney. The consummate point guard.
Riley Massey, De Smet
Massey takes on top defensive matchups while still bringing offensive output. A strong driver who will assist and make open shots. The North Dakota State signee is one of the most complete guards in Missouri. He averaged 13.0 PPG and was a tournament leader in assists. His leadership as a senior was key.
Brody Owen, Marquette
Owen brought a ton of energy all four games. His role as the primary creator was something that propelled his team to new heights. He reached double figures in all four games while assisting at a high rate. In the semifinal vs. Hickman he scored 13 points, had 5 assists, and grabbed 4 rebounds.
Alex Komorech, Marquette
There was nobody who raised their stock quite like Komorech. The 6’6 junior had an incredible tournament. The cherry on top was his 30 point & 10 rebound night vs. Hickman. From incredible transition blocks to threes and late game dunks he did everything on the floor. His spot on an all-tournament team is a lock.
Luke Walsh, Vianney
Walsh will remember this tournament as he scored his 2000th point in the final game vs. Hickman. The Golden Griffins finished 3rd place behind the talent of this senior. His 29.5 PPG were a tournament high and will set the tone for a strong second semester.
Ben Karsten, Vianney
The week provided a platform for Karsten to show everyone in attendance why he’s one of, if not, the best shooter in Missouri. Over the course of four games he made 20 threes shooting an efficient percentage in the process. He’s having a breakout junior campaign to this point. The second scorer beside Walsh.
Scottie Adkinson, Webster Groves
Adkinson was a force on the offensive end and had his three pointer dialed in all week long. The standout sophomore scored 20+ points in each contest shooting efficient percentages in the process. His game helped guide the Statesmen to a 5th place finish. Against Westminster he scored 24 points and dished out 4 assists.
Miles Simpson, Webster Groves
Simpson improved each game. Only a freshman, he plays major minutes and contributes towards winning. An excellent transition player who hits the glass and brings defensive versatility. His most efficient game was vs. Westminster scoring 11 points, grabbing 4 rebounds, and creating 3 steals.
Will Powers, Westminster
Powers raised his stock over the course of this week. He was one of the best sophomores from start to finish. He averaged 15.3 PPG and brought scoring during key moments. His shooting was on full display converting three 3s per contest. A productive tournament for one of the best players in the Metro League.
Greyson Smith, Parkway West
Smith made a strong impression as one of the best freshmen in attendance. The 6’5 forward averaged 13.0 PPG over the course of three games. He’s an active young prospect with a bright future. One of a handful of 2028s to play key minutes for the Longhorns.
John Haberkorn, Eureka
Haberkorn was the catalyst for Eureka in all three games. He’s a physical wing that plays with great strength. His 11.3 PPG average kept the Wildcats in all three contests which included a win in addition to a triple overtime thriller.