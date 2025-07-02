Four-star 2027 combo guard Scottie Adkinson commits to Missouri basketball
Missouri now has an early cornerstone in place for its 2027 class - and it didn’t have to look far to find him. Scottie Adkinson, one of the top basketball prospects in Missouri’s 2027 class, is staying home.
The rising junior from Webster Groves announced his commitment to Missouri on Tuesday, giving Dennis Gates and the Tigers their first in-state pledge for the Class of 2027.
Adkinson is a 6-foot-3 combo guard who averaged 17.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists as a sophomore last season for a 21-win Webster Groves team. He’s considered a four-star recruit by multiple scouting outlets and had drawn early interest from programs in the SEC, Big 12 and Big Ten.
Mizzou offered Adkinson in May, and his recruitment accelerated this summer while playing for Brad Beal Elite on the Nike EYBL 16U circuit. He visited Missouri’s campus in June and made the call not long after.
“Just felt like home,” Adkinson told Rivals on Tuesday. “I trust Coach Gates and what he’s building. I want to help bring Mizzou back to the top.”
Adkinson is known for his athleticism and scoring ability, as well as his improving jumper and defensive versatility. He’s also been praised for his maturity and poise on the floor - traits that were evident as he helped lead Webster Groves to a 21-7 season.
Adkinson played a key role in helping Webster Groves reach the Class 5 quarterfinals this past spring. He was named to the MBCA Class 5 All-State Team and earned first-team All-Suburban Conference honors.
He joins a Mizzou pipeline that has picked up momentum under Gates, with the Tigers landing several blue-chip recruits since 2023. Though early in the 2027 cycle, Adkinson is expected to rise even further in the national rankings, with analysts pointing to his two-way potential and consistent motor.