Van Carrying Missouri High School Baseball Team Involved in Frightening Rollover Crash
A scary situation unfolded for one Missouri town and members of its high school baseball team on Friday night.
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash reports, the accident involving several members of Humansville High School’s baseball team occurred near Richland on Missouri 7 at Route T in Camden County at 8:24 p.m. on Friday. Richland is approximately 25 miles from Camdenton, Missouri, near Lake of the Ozarks.
Per crash reports, an unnamed 24-year-old male driving the 2025 Ford Transit 3500 – who one parent described as a coach – failed to see a stop sign on the dark road and traveled across the roadway, struck a sign and a tree and overturned. Missouri Crash Reports no longer releases the names of those involved in accidents.
Injuries Involved
The unnamed driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, did not suffer any injuries while six minors in the van – males ranging from ages 14-17 – all suffered minor injuries.
All six juveniles were reportedly transported to area hospitals with two, ages 14 and 15, transported by Mercy Ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital while two others, ages 16 and 17, were transported by Pulaski Ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Lebanon.
Two other minors, ages 15 and 16, were taken by private vehicles to Lake Regional Hospital.
Only one of the five minors, a 15-year-old male, was wearing a safety device at the time of the crash.
Keith McGee, whose son Asher was involved in the crash, posted on Facebook, “As far as I know everyone is okay. Asher is okay.”
McGee said he spoke to his son through broken cell reception and was told the vehicle went over an embankment before crashing.
“Whomever was able to stop and call 911 for these guys, you were in the right place at the right time, thank you,” McGee said on Facebook.
Right Place, Right Time
That right place, right time caller was identified as Jessaca Wojcikowski, who was traveling behind the van and pulled up to the scene within seconds of the crash. She offered her support to families of the crash victims in a Facebook post.
“I was traveling right behind them! Stopped to help,” Wojcikowki said on Facebook. “I was the one who called 911. All kids were ok. One with a bad shoulder injury. Praying for you all.”
The accident occurred in an area of Central Missouri that has little cell phone reception, which sent families scrambling for information about their loved ones hours after the crash. Luckliy, Wojcikowski happened to be one of the few people in the area with reception to make the 911 call.
“My husband is a first responder and all of our phones always have service,” Wojciekowski said. “I never travel that way to get to the lake and for whatever reason did tonight. My daughter and I are so glad we could be there at the right time. I have been thinking of you all since we left. My heart goes out to all of your families.”
The accident was worked by Missouri Highway Patrol Troop F, with Troopers Mahaney and Garrett assisting in the investigation.