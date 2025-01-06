Vote: Who should be Missouri high school Athlete of the Week? (01/06/2025)
Which Missouri high school athlete had the best week?
Each week, SBLive scours the state for the top winter sports performers, from wrestling to basketball to hockey during the week of Dec. 29-Jan. 4.
Congrats to Carter Keeling from Purdy boys basketball who won last week's SB Live Athlete of the week poll. He garnered 53% of the votes. The senior dropped a career-high 48 points to help the Eagles pick up a 77-74 win over Gentry, Ark., on Dec. 27 in the 42nd Annual Southwest Holiday Tournament.
Scroll down, read up on the nominees and cast your vote for your winner. Voting closes Sunday, Jan. 12 at 11:59 p.m. Central time.
MISSOURI ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Scottie Adkinson, Webster Groves boys basketball
The sophomore was named game MVP in a 55-44 win over Highland, Ill., on Saturday after scoring 25 points.
Jordan Boyd, De Smet Jesuit boys basketball
The junior guard had a game-high 22 points to help the Spartans claim the title in the Coaches vs. Cancer Holiday Tournament on Monday at Maryville University-. He had 19 in a semifinal win against Vianney.
Hailey Brooks, Holden girls wrestling
The junior posted a 5-0 mark with three points on the way to the 110-pound title on Saturday at the Lady Viking Holiday Classic in Springfield. She’s now 26-4 on the year.
Braylin Brunkhorst, Centralia girls basketball
The junior guard had a team-high 22 points and just missed a double-double with 9 rebounds in a 71-34 win over Moberly on Jan. 3.
Collin Clark, Springfield Greenwood boys basketball
The Missouri State pledge dropped in 36 points to help the Blue Jays take third place in a 67-56 win over Willard in the Blue & Gold Classic on Monday in Springfield.
Quentin Coleman, Principia boys basketball
The junior guard earned game MVP honors on Saturday with a 22-point, 15-rebound effort in a 76-35 win over Columbia, Ill., at the Highland Optimist Shootout.
Tanner Davidson, Marshfield boys wrestling
Davidson posted a 7-1 mark and took second in the 150-pound bracket in the 57th Annual Kinloch Classic on Saturday. He recorded his 150th win on the weekend.
Brenley Hagewood, Republic boys basketball
The senior was named the MVP of the Blue & Gold Classic and helped the Tigers win for the second time in three years. He averaged 20 points per game this year and finished with 240 points in four years, eighth all-time in tournament history.
Zha Harris, St. Louis Lift for Life girls basketball
The junior surpassed the 1,000-point mark in a 76-56 win over Example National Team from Chicago on Saturday.
Madeline Hayes, Rockwood Summit girls wrestling
The senior improved to 21-0 on the year after taking first place in the 145-pound bracket at The Wonder Women tournament with five pins in five matches in Columbia on Saturday.
Lucy Hough, Lebanon girls swimming
The Truman State signee won the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard breaststroke, while also being of two winning relays on Saturday at the Valkyrie Invitational in Springfield.
Cam Jones, Park Hill boys basketball
The Trojans got 22 points from the senior, who was named the MVP of the Nelson Bracket after helping Park Hill beat KIPP Legacy, 50-46. He added 20 against Summit Christian.
Kayden Kinder, Rolla boys wrestling
The senior posted a 7-0 mark — with 6 pins — to take home first place in the 157-pound bracket at the 57th Annual Kinloch Classic in Springfield.
Alex Komorech, Marquette boys basketball
The 6-foot-6 junior scored 30 points — including two dunks late — and 10 rebounds to help the Mustangs pick up a 80-68 win over Hickman on
Kinley Larsen, Strafford girls basketball
The freshman drained a shot with 1.8 seconds left to give the Lady Indians a 67-66 win over Skyline on Monday in the Pink & White Classic in Springfield. She had 15 of her 18 points in the fourth quarter.
Ellie Lawrence, North Andrew girls basketball
The Lady Cardinals escaped with a 48-46 win over Auburn, Neb., on Monday in the Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament on Dec. 31 on Lawrence’s 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Kira Long, Webb City girls basketball
The Lady Cardinals opened with a 24-0 run against Pittsburg, Kan., winning 69-36, on Jan. 3. Long has 12 of her 27 points during the fast start.
Alex Nunez, Willard boys wrestling
The all-state wrestler picked up with No. 100 on Thursday at the North/South Duals in Carthage. He was 3-0.
Mikayla Pilley, Springfield Kickapoo girls basketball
The Fort Hays State signee scored a game-high 20 points to help the Lady Chiefs pick up a 53-45 win over Strafford in the Pink Division title on Tuesday in the Pink & White Classic in Springfield.
Tristan Reed, John Burroughs boys basketball
The 6-foot-8 junior posted a double-double with 29 points and 14 rebounds, while adding three blocks, in a 60-58 win over Father Tolton Regional Catholic on Jan. 4 in the Highland Optimist Shootout.
Cannon Roth, Farmington boys basketball
In the last three games at the 69th Annual Bob Sechrest Jr. Central Christ Tournament, the 6-foot-6 senior scored 22, 17 and 19 points for the champions.
Ava Scholtzhauer, Tipton girls basketball
The senior was named the MVP at the Jefferson Bank Select 8 Holiday Classic after Tipton beat Helias Catholic in the finals. She had 22 points and 18 rebounds in the victory.
Tre Smith, Kearney boys basketball
The senior scored a career-high 23 points to help the Bulldogs beat Park Hill South, 61-53, on Friday. It snapped a 5-game losing streak against the Panthers.
Cooper Vaughan, Norwood boys basketball
The senior had 11, 10, 20 and 25 to help the Pirates pick up first place in the Cabool Holiday Tournament. Vaughan was named the MVP of the tournament.
Luke Walsh, Vianney boys basketball
In the final two games of the Coaches vs. Cancer Holiday Tournament, he tallied 21 points and 34 points for the Griffins. He surpassed the 2,000-point mark on Tuesday against Hickman. In a loss on Saturday, he scored 37 points in the Highland Optimist Shootout — the third-most points ever scored in the event.
Austin Weaver, Jefferson City Helias Catholic boys basketball
The only points for the junior was a basket late in the game to lift the Crusaders to a 53-52 win over Eugene on Sunday in the Great 8 Classic.
Peyton Westpfahl, Liberty boys wrestling
The Missouri signee didn’t give up a point in five matches in the 178-pound bracket at the Doc Buchanan Invitational this past weekend in Clovis, Calif.
Lauren Young, Clayton girls basketball
In the MICDS Tournament, she scored her 1,000th career point in a 58-46 win over Ladue Horton Watkins on Monday. She tallied a game-high 25 points. It was her second 20-plus-point game.
