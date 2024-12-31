Vote: Who should be Missouri high school Athlete of the Week? (12/30/2024)
Which Missouri high school athlete had the best week?
Each week, SBLive scours the state for the top winter sports performers, from wrestling to basketball to hockey during the week of Dec. 23-28.
Congrats to Micah Boone from Maplewood-Richmond Heights, who won last week's SB Live Athlete of the week poll. He garnered 45% of the votes.
The senior had a pair of double-doubles last week for the Blue Devils. He had 23 points and 21 rebounds — while adding 8 assists — in a 77-57 win over Bishop DuBourg on Monday. In a 67-19 triumph over Metro, he had 11 points and 14 rebounds.
Scroll down, read up on the nominees and cast your vote for your winner. Voting closes Sunday, Jan. 5 at 11:59 p.m. Central time.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future weeks, email swanson@scorebooklive.com.
MISSOURI ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Hank Benter, Columbia Hickman boys wrestling
The three-time state champion went 6-0 to win the 126-pound bracket at the William ‘Red’ Schmitt Holiday Tournament. He pinned four foes and won two by major decision.
Dottie Bolling, Polo girls wrestling
At the Lexington Tournament on Saturday, she pinned all three of her opponents and won the 140-pound bracket. She is now 10-1 on the year for the Lady Panthers.
Mason Carroll, Wentzville Timberland boys basketball
The 6-foot-7 Truman State pledge had a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds in a 58-55 win over Francis Howell Central on Dec. 26 in the St. Dominic Tournament.
Kole Deck, Jackson boys basketball
The all-state forward had 22 points to help the Indians pick up an 82-20 win over Oak Ridge on Thursday in the SE Missourian Christmas Tournament.
Courtney Epplin, Francis Howell North girls basketball
The junior hit six 3-pointers and finished with 24 points to help the Lady Knights pick up a 63-55 win in OT against Lindbergh in the Rockwood Summit Tournament on Dec. 28.
Callen Eskew, Rockhurst boys basketball
The senior had a career-high 23 points to help the Hawklets beat New Orleans Jesuit, 54-33, on Dec. 28 in the Blue Jay Christmas Classic in New Orleans.
Sophie Grier, West Platte girls basketball
The junior scored a game-high 23 points to help the Bluejays pick up a 53-38 win over St. Joseph Bishop LeBlond on Monday, Dec. 23.
Eli Herbert, Grain Valley boys basketball
The Liberty University pledge became the Eagles' all-time leader in 3-pointers on Dec. 27 when he hit No. 171. The next night, he surpassed 1,000 points in his career.
Kosta Hatzigeorgiou, CBC boys wrestling
The freshman posted a 6-0 record at the William ‘Red’ Schmitt Holiday Tournament in Granite City, Ill., winning the 100-pound bracket. He’s now 21-4 on the year.
Brody Ingold, Bolivar boys basketball
In a day full of buzzer-beaters at the Blue and Gold Tournament, Ingold hit a 3-pointer to give the Liberators — a Class 4 school — a 59-56 win over Class Nixa on Dec. 27.
Trinity Inman, Warrensburg girls wrestling
Inman pinned four of her five foes to take first place in the 115-pound bracket at the Lady Cougars Holiday Wrestling Classic on Saturday in Shawnee, Kan.
Carter Keeling, Purdy boys basketball
The senior dropped a career-high 48 points to help the Eagles pick up a 77-74 win over Gentry, Ark., on Dec. 27 in the 42nd Annual Southwest Holiday Tournament.
Jordan Martin, Jefferson City boys basketball
The Arkansas baseball signee became the Jays' all-time basketball scoring leader last week. He got his 2,000th career point on Dec. 28 with a dunk. He had 33 in that game, a 78-65 win over Charlotte, Fla.
Brayden Pillars, Palmyra boys wrestling
The 157-pounder went 3-1 at the Hallsville Holiday Tournament and picked up his 100th career win during the weekend.
Matt Ridgeway, Lafayette Wildwood boys hockey
The senior forward had two goals and an assist in a 7-1 win over Parkway Central on Dec. 23 for the Lancer.
Ella Scott, Savannah girls basketball
At the Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament, the junior had 20 points in a 46-30 win over Nodaway Valley on Dec. 27. Earlier in the week, she had 11 points in a 41-32 win over Macon in the Holiday Hoops event in St. Joseph.
Andrea Simmons, St. Joseph Benton girls basketball
The Rockhurst signee won the girls 3-point shootout and then beat the boys winner during a competition held Dec. 28 at the Jefferson City Tournament.
Kyrese Simpson, Springfield Hillcrest boys basketball
The sophomore hit a buzzer-beater in overtime to lift the Hornets to a 57-55 win over Fair Grove on Dec. 27 in the Blue & Gold Tournament.
Emma Thompson, St. Clair girls basketball
The senior had 49 points, 25 rebounds and 17 steals to help the Lady Bulldogs take first place at the Valley Park Tournament.
Cannon Thornhill, Aurora boys basketball
The junior point guard drained 9 3-pointers and finished with 42 to help the Houn’ Dawgs hold off Willow Springs in a game on Dec. 26, 88-80. The 3 3-pointers tied a Blue and Gold Tournament record.
Bryn Tobin, Liberty girls swimming
The senior won the 500-yard freestyle race and was part of a winning 200-yard medley relay and 400-yard freestyle relay during a meet on Dec. 27 in Blue Springs.
Cody Voysey, Strafford boys basketball
The Indians’ point guard dropped 37 points in an opening-round game of the Blue & Gold Tournament on Thursday in a 70-56 win over Miller.
Jude Wallace, Willard boys basketball
The junior drained a fadeaway jumper at the buzzer to help sixth-seeded Willard pick up a 48-47 win over third-seeded Hartville on Dec. 27.
Lauren Young, Clayton girls basketball
In the MICDS Tournament, the senior scored a team-high 21 points in her team’s 67-59 win over Westminster Christian Academy on Dec. 27.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll are intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified