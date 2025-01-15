Vote: Who should be Missouri high school Athlete of the Week? (01/13/2025)
Which Missouri high school athlete had the best week?
Each week, SBLive scours the state for the top winter sports performers, from wrestling to basketball to hockey during the week of Jan. 6-11.
Congrats to Braylin Brunkhorst from Centralia girls basketball, who won last week's SB Live Athlete of the week poll. She garnered 39.9% of the nearly 6,000 votes. The junior guard had a team-high 22 points and just missed a double-double with 9 rebounds in a 71-34 win over Moberly on Jan. 3.
Scroll down, read up on the nominees and cast your vote for your winner.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future weeks, email swanson@scorebooklive.com.
MISSOURI ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Kendall Angelo, Oak Park girls wrestling
The junior improved to 26-3 on the season with a 5-0 mark — including three pins — to take first in the 190-pound bracket in the Joel Rios Tournament on Saturday in Shawnee, Kan.
Lauren Choate, Carthage girls basketball
She tallied 15 points in a 51-19 win against Springfield Central on Jan. 8 and surpassed the 1,000-point mark in her career.
Alex Contreras, Staley boys wrestling
Taking part in the North Kansas City Joe Crouthers Invitational on Saturday, he took first place in the 190-pound bracket with a 6-0 mark with four pins.
Rylee Dodson, Rolla girls basketball
The sophomore accounted for 28 points to help the Lady Bulldogs pick up a 72-68 win over Springfield Hillcrest on the road Thursday.
Alycee Edwards, Kennett girls basketball
The sophomore scored 40 points in a 64-54 win over Kelly on Tuesday — 29 in the second half. On Jan. 9, she scored her 1,000th career point in her 37th high school game.
Camirah Foster, Hazelwood Central girls basketball
The guard posted 20 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists and 5 steals in a 57-26 win over Northwest Cedar Hill on Jan. 9.
Gunner Freeman, Weaubleau boys basketball
The senior accounted for a game-high 28 points to help the Tigers pick up a 41-36 win over El Dorado Springs on Jan. 7.
Caitlin Hartwig, Liberty girls swimming
She broke her school record in the 500-yard freestlye in the prelims of the COMO Classic on Friday with a time of 5:02.31. On Saturday, she broke the school record in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:53.98. She won both events in the finals.
Oakleigh Hill, Fayette girls basketball
The Avila signee surpassed the 1,000-point mark in a game against Westran on Thursday in the the 96th Annual New Franklin Tournament.
Eli Homan, Jefferson City Helias Catholic boys wrestling
The junior recorded his 100th career win at the CBC Tournament on Saturday in St. Louis.
Madison Lillard, North Andrew boys basketball
The senior became the Lady Cardinals all-time leader in 3-pointers made when she hit No. 187 on Wednesday against Worth County.
Abigail Malloy, South Harrison girls basketball
In a 61-46 win over Milan on Jan. 7, the senior eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for the Lady Bulldogs.
Riley Massey, De Smet Jesuit boys basketball
The North Dakota State signee had a season-high 22 points in an 84-52 win over Jefferson City Helias on. Jan. 8.
Caden McLallen, Plattsburg boys wrestling
The KCI Conference wrestler took third place in the 157-pound bracket in the Mid-Buchanan Invitational with a 3-1 mark. He picked up his 100th win during the weekend.
Callie McWilliams, South Shelby girls basketball
The senior hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to help South Shelby beat Cairo in the finals of the Salisbury Invitational on Saturday in 3OT, 65-62.
Addie Owen, Incarnate Word Academy girls basketball
In win No. 139 in a row, Owen hit five 3-pointers and finished with 20 points in a 68-51 win over Blue Valley (Kan.) North in the Sophie Classic in Columbia.
Brooke Paalhar, Kearney girls basketball
The junior, an Utah softball pledge, tallied a game-high 20 points to help the Lady Bulldogs snap a 3-game losing streak by beating Independence Truman, 64-23, on Jan. 9.
Mia Panton, Cape Girardeau Notre Dame girls basketball
The junior had 17 points and outscored Caruthersville herself as the Bulldogs won 61-12 on Wednesday.
Hadlee Parsons, North Shelby girls basketball
The Lady Raiders overcome a 10-point deficit and picked up a 50-38 win over Atlanta on Thursday. The junior had a game-high 22 points.
Tristan Reed, John Burroughs boys basketball
The junior had 23 points and 14 rebounds in a 58-37 win over Collinsville, Ill. on Jan. 11. Reed hit 9 of 12 shots from the field.
Lizzie Schlueter, East Atchison girls basketball
The senior outscored Union Star in a 56-21 win on Jan. 8 by scoring 27 points in the Highway 275 Conference victory for the Lady Wolves. She had 29 in a 55-33 win over Essex, Iowa on Thursday.
Skye Settles, University City girls basketball
The forward had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds in a game against Althoff, Ill., on Jan. 11.
Kyrese Simpson, Springfield Hillcrest boys basketball
In the title game of the Kaminsky Classic finals in Joplin, he had 23 points and connected on 9 of 10 free throws in a 52-48 win over Joplin.
Sophia Smith, Mid-Buchanan girls wrestling
The sophomore had a pin and two tech falls — outscoring foes 32-1 — to take first-place in the 130-pound bracket at the Mid-Buchanan Scramble on Saturday.
Brody Weaver, Schuyler County boys basketball
The junior tallied a team-high 21 points to help the Rams pick up a 62-34 win over La Plata on Jan. 7.
Isaac Woodward, Independence Fort Osage boys basketball
The Navy track and field signee had a school-record 21 rebounds in a game against Independence Truman on Jan. 8.
