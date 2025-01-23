Vote: Who should be Missouri high school Athlete of the Week? (01/21/2025)
Which Missouri high school athlete had the best week?
Each week, SBLive scours the state for the top winter sports performers, from wrestling to basketball to hockey during the week of Jan. 13-18.
Congrats to Lizzie Schlueter from East Atchison girls basketball, who won last week's SB Live Athlete of the week poll. She garnered 43.4% of the votes. The senior outscored Union Star in a 56-21 win on Jan. 8 by scoring 27 points in the Highway 275 Conference victory for the Lady Wolves. She had 29 in a 55-33 win over Essex, Iowa on Thursday.
MISSOURI ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Jacob Aydelott, Wentzville Timberland boys basketball
The Millikin University pledged scored set two school records, 9 3-pointers and 45 points and became the first Wolves player to hit 1,000 points in his career in a game on Jan. 17.
Jax Baxter, Stockton boys basketball
The 6-foot-6 junior scored his 1,000th career point in a 68-56 win against Adrian on Jan. 18.
Emmy Begemann, Fulton girls wrestling
With a win in her first match at the St. Charles Invitational on Friday, she became the Hornets’ career win leader.
Kylee Cole, Aurora girls basketball
During a 48-39 win against Bolivar on Jan. 16, the senior surpassed the 1,500-point mark in her career.
Trae Combs, Harrisburg boys basketball
The senior guard dropped in 39 points to help the Bulldogs pick up a 83-68 during a game on Jan. 14.
Corin Davis, Eldon girls basketball
During a game on Jan. 15 at the 31st Annual California Tournament, she had 22 points for the Lady Mustangs in a 59-53 win over Southern Boone.
Brent Dohogne, Cape Girardeau Notre Dame boys basketball
The senior posted a game-high 26 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to help the Bulldogs secure a 63-38 win over Kennett on Friday.
Caleb Estes, Oak Park boys basketball
The point guard hit nine of 12 shots from the field and all 7 free throw attempts in scoring 31 points in an 84-54 win over Rockhurst on Jan. 14.
Jaden Grosse, Washington boys basketball
The senior guard scored 28 points to help the Blue Jays clip Pattonville, 61-60, in the Washington Tournament. He was named to the all-tournament team.
Addi Henke, Princeton girls basketball
During the South Harrison Tournament in Bethany, the senior scored her 2,000th career point on Jan. 13.
Vernell Holt Jr., Columbia Battle boys basketball
Holt had 21 points to help the Spartans take down crosstown rival Rock Bride, 71-55. He also hit his 1,000th career point in that game.
Phil Howard, St. Michael the Archangel boys basketball
The junior had 24 points to help the Guardians pick up a 66-57 win in overtime against Ewing Marion Kauffman on Jan. 13 at the Pleasant Hill Tournament.
Jordan Martin, Jefferson City boys basketball
The Jays’ all-time scoring leader scorer dropped in 35 points to help Jefferson City beat Class 4 No. 4-ranked Father Tolton Regional Catholic, 63-53, on Jan. 17.
Riley Massey, De Smet Jesuit boys basketball
Massey had a team-high 20 points in a 53-51 victory over Westminster Christian Academy on Jan. 16 in the finals of the Lindbergh Flyers Tournament. He also became the 20th Spartan to reach the 1,000-point club in the game.
Maggie Ortman, Washington girls wrestling
She had three pins at the Sherri Lance Invitational on Friday and became the school’s all-time leader in career pins.
Clayton Parker, Montgomery County boys basketball
The Wildcats improved to 14-1 on the year with a 79-40 win over Elsberry on Wednesday. The Morehead State signee had a game-high 31 points in the contest.
Jayda Porter, Columbia Rock Bridge girls basketball
The Bruins standout tallied 26 points to help Rock Bridge beat Battle, 64-36, on Jan. 14.
Landon Ray, Carthage boys basketball
In a 68-59 win over Springfield Glendale on Tuesday, he had hit five 3-pointers and finished with 23 points. He followed up with 18 in a win against McDonald County.
Hudson Roberts, Ozark boys basketball
During a 65-38 win against Willard on Monday, the senior hit the 1,000-point mark for the Tigers.
Logan Schaupert, Farmington boys basketball
The 6-foot-2 guard helped the Knights upset No. 1-ranked Sikeston on Tuesday. He was another player that hit 1,000 career points in the win.
Avery Schumacher, Bowling Green girls basketball
The freshman had the game-winning layup on Friday to help Bowling Green beat Van-Far, 41-39 — overcoming a 15-point deficit.
Dasia Scott, Principia girls basketball
The 6-foot-1 sophomore had 28 points to help secure a 66-31 win against Washington on Tuesday. She hit the 1,000-point mark in the game.
Bo Smith, Chillicothe boys wrestling
During the Hornets’ home tournament on Saturday, he went 6-0 and took home first place in the 285-pound bracket. He now has 150 career wins and 100 by pins.
Tony Stewart, Carl Junction boys wrestling
The senior went 4-0 and won the 175-pound title at the Branson Invitational on Saturday. He was also named the Most Outstanding Wrestler of the tournament.
Kiefer Tolson, Trenton boys basketball
During the Milan Tournament on Thursday, he became the school’s all-time career scoring leader with 1,686 points — passing the mark his sister, Ainsley previously held.
Tyler Wilson, Jamestown boys basketball
The senior wing surpassed 1,000 career points in a game against Vienna on Jan. 15.
