Vote: Who should be Missouri high school Athlete of the Week? (02/03/2025)
Which Missouri high school athlete had the best week?
Each week, SBLive scours the state for the top winter sports performers, from wrestling to basketball to hockey during the week of Jan. 27-Feb. 1.
Congrats to Ramello Smith from Raytown, who won last week's SB Live Athlete of the week poll. He garnered 53.3% of the votes. He gave the Blue Jays a 64-63 win over Lee’s Summit on Wednesday in the Summit Grill Shootout by hitting a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
MISSOURI ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Amirah Anthony-Wright, McKinley Classical Leadership girls basketball
The Goldbugs’ senior guard had 37 points against Collegiate School of Med-Bio Science, 20 against Metro and then 31 against Dupo, Ill., in three games last week.
Jenna Buzzanga, Knob Noster girls basketball
The forward had 15 points in a game against Concordia on Jan. 29 and led the Lady Panthers with 22 points in a 65-49 win against Leeton on Jan. 27.
Lily Carr, Spokane girls basketball
In a 64-57 win against Pleasant Hope, the sophomore tallied a school-record 48 points.
Nevaeh Coffey, Incarnate Word girls basketball
The Indiana pledge scored a game-high 20 points to led the Red Knights to a 60-48 against Alton, Ill. That gave her 1,000 points in her career.
Jade Daniel, North Shelby boys basketball
The 6-foot-2 senior helped the Raiders to a 77-50 win against Meadville on Friday and surpassed the 1,000-point mark in his career.
Kole Deck, Jackson boys basketball
The 6-foot-6 senior tallied 21 points against Ladue Horton Watkins on Jan. 31 and had 23 in a win against Cape Girardeau Notre Dame on Jan. 28.
Aaron Dillingham, Carl Junction boys wrestling
The Bulldogs claimed the first-ever Ozark Mountain Conference team championship and the sophomore was the first-ever Most Oustanding Wrestler. He outscored his foes 28-7 to win the 150-pound title on Saturday.
Dominic Eakins, DeSoto boys wrestling
The sophomore improved to 31-5 with a 3-0 mark at the 47th DeSoto Bob Georger Classic on Saturday, winning the 144-pound bracket.
Roslyn Fiorino, West Plains girls swimming
The junior won the 100-yard backstroke, took second in the 100-yard freestyle and was part of a winning 200-yard medley relay team at the Ozark Mountain Conference championships.
Chaney Gray, Pleasant Hill girls basketball
During a 54-40 win against Adrian on Jan. 28, the senior scored her 1,000th career point for the Chicks.
Devin Harrison, Liberty boys wrestling
The North Dakota commit won by a tech fall in the 132-pound finals of the George Hoover Invitational on Saturday. He was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler.
Eli Herbert, Grain Valley boys basketball
The Liberty University pledge had a school-record 44 points in a 64-58 win over Fort Osage on Jan. 28 at the Grain Valley Invitational. He followed that up with 23 points in a win against Kansas City East Christian.
Kaylee James, Carthage girls wrestling
The freshman improved to 31-1 on the year with a 3-0 run at the Central Ozark Conference championship on Jan. 31. She won the 130-pound title for the Lady Tigers.
Reyd Johnson, Leeton boys basketball
In the fifth-place game of the F&C Bank Cougar Classic, the senior tallied 47 points in the Bulldogs’ 64-59 win against Kansas City Lutheran.
Alyxandrea Keifert, Marshfield girls wrestling
The senior took home first place in the 130-pound bracket with a win by pin in the Ozark Mountain Conference Tournament on Friday.
Brendan Matt, North Platte boys basketball
The junior tallied 28 points to help the Panthers beat Mound City in the first round of the North Platte Invitational on Jan. 28.
Callie McWilliams, South Shelby girls basketball
In a 64-57 win in overtime, Williams had a game-high 22 points and surpassed the 1,000-point mark for the Lady Cardinals.
Missy Mizell, Lebanon girls swimming
At the Springfield Invitational on Saturday, the junior won the 50-yard freestyle with a new meet record (24.08), won the 100-yard backstroke with a school-record time of 58.85. She was also part of the 200-yard medley relay that also broke a school record.
Mya Pflasterer, Elsberry girls basketball
The William Woods signee scored 25 points in a 54-50 win against Louisiana on Jan. 29 in the Bowling Green Tournament. She surpassed the 1,000-point mark in that game as well.
Jalea Price, Maryville girls basketball
A day after signing with North Central Missouri College, the senior scored her 1,000th point for the Spoofhounds on Thursday.
Avery Rausch, Lee’s Summit girls basketball
The Truman State pledge had a career-high 30 points against Bishop Miege on Feb. 1. She had 27 points in a win against Blue Springs on Jan. 30.
Tristan Reed, John Burroughs boys basketball
He hit 11 of 14 shots and tallied 24 points in a 72-53 win over Whitfield on Tuesday, surpassing 1,000 points in his career. He followed up with 26 versus Westminster Christian Academy.
CJ Schmitten, Plattsburg boys wrestling
The freshman won the 106-pound bracket at the KCI Conference Tournament on Jan. 28, getting a pair of major decisions.
Carter Shipers, Chillicothe boys wrestling
He posted a 3-0 mark at the Macon Quad and secured his 150th career win during the event on Jan. 30 against Macon, North Callaway and Palmyra.
Ramello Smith, Raytown boys basketball
The senior scored his 1,000th career point by dropping 28 in an 80-64 win against Kansas City Ruskin on Jan. 28.
Peyton Wiseman, Springfield Catholic girls basketball
The senior, a Louisiana Tech soccer signee, scored her 1,000th point on Jan. 28. She followed that with 23 points in a win against Conway on Jan. 30.
