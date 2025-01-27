Vote: Who should be Missouri high school Athlete of the Week? (01/27/2025)
Which Missouri high school athlete had the best week?
Each week, SBLive scours the state for the top winter sports performers, from wrestling to basketball to hockey during the week of Jan. 20-25.
Congrats to Riley Massey from DeSmet, who won last week's SB Live Athlete of the week poll. He garnered 53% of the votes. He had a team-high 20 points in a 53-51 victory over Westminster Christian Academy on Jan. 16 in the finals of the Lindbergh Flyers Tournament. He also became the 20th Spartan to reach the 1,000-point club in the game.
MISSOURI ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Audrey Arnold, Fulton girls basketball
During a 59-50 win over South Callaway, she had a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds, while adding 5 blocks and 5 assists.
Charlee Bailey, Tipton girls basketball
The Drury signee has 12 points and went over the 1,500-point mark in her career during an 89-23 win over Eugene on Tuesday.
Noah Barnes, Parkway South boys basketball
The Windsor transfer hit a school record 9 3-pointers and finished with 37 points in an 85-45 win over the Patriots on Jan. 22 against Lutheran South.
Evan Bishop, Boonville boys basketball
During a 57-42 win against Marshall, the senior hit 1,000 points in his career.
Madison Carvajal, Tipton girls basketball
During the Lady Cardinals' 89-23 win against Eugene, she had a game-high 27 points and moved past 1,500 in her career.
Zyree Collins, St. Mary’s South Side Catholic boys basketball
The 3-star point guard scored 26 points in a showdown with Principia on Jan. 20.
Jayce Culver, Branson boys basketball
The senior scored his 1,000th career point in a win against Monett on Monday.
Marian Dabney, Milan girls basketball
The Lady Cats standout has 22 points to help Milan beat Macon, 54-51, in 2 OT on Jan. 23. She also scored her 1,000th point in the game.
Taylor Garrison, Chadwick boys basketball
The senior outscored Butler himself with 21 points in a 72-19 win at the Stockton Tournament on Jan. 21. That pushed him to 1,946 career points, making him the all-time leader scorer for the school.
Maverick Gentry, Polo boys basketball
The senior became the school’s all-time scoring leader with 1,455 points during a game against South Harrison on Tuesday, passing the mark previously held by Dalton Mills.
Devin Houston, CBC boys basketball
The junior tallied 42 points to help lift the Cadets to a 78-75 win. It was a season-high for the guard, who previously had 30 earlier this month.
Claire Hudson, Mexico girls basketball
The Kirkwood Community College signee hit 1,000 career points in a 70-68 win against Macon on Jan. 21.
Holton Keith, Webb City boys basketball
The 6-foot-1 senior went over the 1,000-point mark in his career with 31 points in the Cardinals’ 75-47 win over Lebanon on Jan. 21. He had 26 in a win against Nevada on Jan. 24.
Nolan Napier, Seneca boys wrestling
The senior 215-pound wrestler picked up a win in a dual against Monett on Thursday — his 100th.
Abraham Nayou, Maplewood-Richmond Heights boys basketball
The junior scored 36 points, hitting 15 of 25 shots, in the Blue Devils’ 74-39 win over Hancock on Jan. 21.
Emily Price, Ozark girls wrestling
The senior went 3-1 at the 4th Annual Southside Slam on Saturday in Olathe, Kan. She secured 100 career wins during the tournament.
Ramelo Smith, Raytown boys basketball
He gave the Blue Jays a 64-63 win over Lee’s Summit on Wednesday in the Summit Grill Shootout by hitting a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Braiden Stevens, Platte County boys basketball
The junior tallied a game-high 23 points to help the Pirates roll to a 70-35 win against Smithville on Jan. 23.
Brady Stout, Kingsville boys basketball
The guard helped the Tigers pick up a 69-52 win against Orrick on Jan. 21. He also surpassed the 1,000 career points in his career.
Taylor Swarnes, Liberal girls basketball
The senior had a big week, starting in a 65-28 win over Northeast Vernon County by hitting 12 3-pointers, and finished with 51 points on Monday in the Tony Dubray Tournament on Monday. She reached 1,500 career points on Wednesday.
Talon Timmons, Lamar boys basketball
In a 67-51 win against Lockwood in the Stockton Tournament on Wednesday, the 6-foot-2 forward had 28 points for the Tigers.
Luke Walsh, Vianney boys basketball
The Golden Griffins got 50 points from the Southern Illinois pledge in a 77-74 loss to De Smet on Jan. 21. He added 33 in a loss to CBC on Friday.
Elly Wasson, McDonald County girls wrestling
The Lady Mustangs' junior picked up the Big 8 Conference championship in the 105-pound bracket on Wednesday.
Jamison ‘Jamo’ White, Chaminade College Prep boys basketball
The 6-foot-5 junior had 21 points and 9 rebounds to help the Red Devils pick up an 83-49 win over CBC on Jan. 22.
Reagan Wobbe, St. Elizabeth’s girls basketball
The junior dropped 40 points to help the Lady Hornets upset Camdenton, 70-48, on Wednesday.
